KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man arrested for attempted murder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after allegedly breaking in to his ex-girlfriend’s residence and trying to kill another man. Police say Phillip Horak reportedly unlawfully entered a residence in the 900 block of 16th Ave SW and demanded to know where a male subject was. He then threw a large object at the victim, who was asleep. Horak immediately jumped on the victim and violently attacked him with a knife and fists.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Charged with Enticement of a Minor

A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to pickup a girl under the age of 16, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Justin Chihak is accused of riding his bicycle up behind the girl and saying, “baby, you hot.” among other, more sexually suggestive things. Police found Chihak at his home. He was taken initially to Allen Hospital for an evaluation before being taken to jail. He has been charged with felony Enticement of a Minor.
WATERLOO, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Man Charged in Deadly Shooting

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man is facing multiple charges in connection to a fatal shooting. 43 year-old Marlon Jackson is charged in the shooting death of Dustin Frondle on April 25th. Police say Frondle was found dead after having been shot in the chest. Investigators say the shooting happened near 12th Avenue Southwest and Auburn Drive Southwest.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids Man Arrested, Charged in Death of Man Found in City Street

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has announced an arrest in a spring shooting in the city that left one person dead. According to a media release, a 43-year-old Cedar Rapids man has been charged in the shooting of 36-year-old Dustin Frondle. Frondle was found in the street near the corner of 12th Avenue and Auburn Drive SW just before 3:15 a.m. the morning of Monday, April 25. He had been shot in the chest and was declared deceased at the scene.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

CRPD: Man broke into ex's house, tried to kill man sleeping in her bed

Cedar Rapids — A Cedar Rapids man was arrested over the weekend after police say he tried to kill a man who was sleeping in his ex-girlfriend's bed earlier this month. According to a criminal complaint, Phillip James Horak, 41, was uninvited and unwelcome when he went into his ex-girlfriend's home on September 4th and demanded to know where, and who, "he" was.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Gunshots heard in Cedar Rapids neighborhood, one potentially hurt

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reports of gunshots in a Cedar Rapids neighborhood led to an investigation on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:23 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the intersection of Ninth Street NW and D Avenue NW. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle and shed in the 500 block of Ninth Street NW with damage, along with shell casings behind a residence.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Victim identified in Linn County Sheriff's Office death investigation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The victim in the death investigation in Linn County has been identified. 23-year old Katelyne Marquez was brought to a hospital in Hiawatha unresponsive and not breathing on Wednesday night. Marquez was pronounced dead at the hospital. It is believed the initial...
LINN COUNTY, IA
qudach.com

Man damages store, sprays people with extinguisher

WATERLOO — Police person arrested a antheral who allegedly tore up a store and sprayed employees with a occurrence extinguisher. John Edward Thompson, 60, of 412 Rhey St., was arrested Thursday for first-degree transgression mischief, disorderly behaviour and 2 counts of assault. Bond was acceptable astatine $18,000. Authorities allege...
WATERLOO, IA
Sioux City Journal

Waterloo woman charged in money laundering investigation

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman is the latest person to be arrested in connection with alleged drug proceeds sent from Iowa to Mexico. On Wednesday, 33-year-old Karissa Sue Foust, of 2201 Regal Ave., was arrested on a warrant for one count of money laundering, a felony. Bond was set at $25,000.
WATERLOO, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids Police issue Operation Quickfind for autistic child

Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a 12-year-old autistic boy who was last seen earlier this week. According to a release, Justin Reed was last seen in the 5400 block of Kirkwood Boulevard Southwest at 11:40 am Tuesday. He was wearing a white tee, jeans, and multi-colored Jordan shoes. He’s 5’1” and weighs 116 pounds.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa school district promises to end seclusion rooms use

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s second largest district, improperly and repeatedly shut students with disabilities in seclusion rooms and restrained them in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, federal authorities said Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the federal prosecutor based in Cedar Rapids announced a settlement agreement with the Cedar Rapids district in which school officials have agreed to end the use of seclusion rooms and reform its restraint practices within 30 days. A justice department investigation covering three school years ending in 2021 found nearly 5,000 students with disabilities had been shut in seclusion rooms, restrained or transported away from class depriving students of hundreds of hours of instruction time.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Waterloo Police warn over possible phone scam

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Police Department have received multiple complaints of a possible scam involving their dispatch number 319-291-2515. The callers receive a phone message from that dispatch number asking them to call back a Detective Payne at 319-333-7614. The number is not associated with the Waterloo Police...
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

Parents Arrested for Leaving Children Unattended

A couple has been arrested after their four children were found unattended in a Waterloo motel, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Staff at the Motel 6 on Logan Avenue called police on August 27th saying they found the children, that ranged from three years old to 11 years old, in a room by themselves. Police found that the three year old had developmental disabilities. Their parents, 37 year old Dontavius Burens and 35 year old Roshaun Holman, returned to the room three hours later. They told police they had been shopping for school clothes. They were both arrested on four counts each of Child Endangerment. Burens was also ticketed for Driving While Suspended. The children have been placed with family members.
WATERLOO, IA

