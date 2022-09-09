Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man arrested for attempted murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after allegedly breaking in to his ex-girlfriend’s residence and trying to kill another man. Police say Phillip Horak reportedly unlawfully entered a residence in the 900 block of 16th Ave SW and demanded to know where a male subject was. He then threw a large object at the victim, who was asleep. Horak immediately jumped on the victim and violently attacked him with a knife and fists.
kwayradio.com
Man Charged with Enticement of a Minor
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to pickup a girl under the age of 16, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Justin Chihak is accused of riding his bicycle up behind the girl and saying, “baby, you hot.” among other, more sexually suggestive things. Police found Chihak at his home. He was taken initially to Allen Hospital for an evaluation before being taken to jail. He has been charged with felony Enticement of a Minor.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Man Charged in Deadly Shooting
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man is facing multiple charges in connection to a fatal shooting. 43 year-old Marlon Jackson is charged in the shooting death of Dustin Frondle on April 25th. Police say Frondle was found dead after having been shot in the chest. Investigators say the shooting happened near 12th Avenue Southwest and Auburn Drive Southwest.
Cedar Rapids Man Arrested, Charged in Death of Man Found in City Street
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has announced an arrest in a spring shooting in the city that left one person dead. According to a media release, a 43-year-old Cedar Rapids man has been charged in the shooting of 36-year-old Dustin Frondle. Frondle was found in the street near the corner of 12th Avenue and Auburn Drive SW just before 3:15 a.m. the morning of Monday, April 25. He had been shot in the chest and was declared deceased at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD: Man broke into ex's house, tried to kill man sleeping in her bed
Cedar Rapids — A Cedar Rapids man was arrested over the weekend after police say he tried to kill a man who was sleeping in his ex-girlfriend's bed earlier this month. According to a criminal complaint, Phillip James Horak, 41, was uninvited and unwelcome when he went into his ex-girlfriend's home on September 4th and demanded to know where, and who, "he" was.
KCRG.com
Gunshots heard in Cedar Rapids neighborhood, one potentially hurt
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reports of gunshots in a Cedar Rapids neighborhood led to an investigation on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:23 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the intersection of Ninth Street NW and D Avenue NW. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle and shed in the 500 block of Ninth Street NW with damage, along with shell casings behind a residence.
iowapublicradio.org
The story of an 11-year-old convicted murderer and the flaws in the case against him
Wesley Elkins entered Anamosa State Penitentiary at 4'8" and 75 pounds. He was six years younger than the next youngest inmate. The 11-year-old would spend the next 12 years in prison for the 1889 murder of his father, John, and stepmother, Hattie. River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined...
cbs2iowa.com
Victim identified in Linn County Sheriff's Office death investigation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The victim in the death investigation in Linn County has been identified. 23-year old Katelyne Marquez was brought to a hospital in Hiawatha unresponsive and not breathing on Wednesday night. Marquez was pronounced dead at the hospital. It is believed the initial...
35-year-old man killed in ATV crash early Saturday
A 35-year-old Olin, Iowa, man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle ATV crash.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police release bodycam video of shooting that killed William Rich
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have released body-worn camera footage of the officer-involved shooting on August 30th that killed William Rich. Cedar Rapids Police officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of 6th St SW following calls for service regarding violent domestic issues. Video shows officers encountering...
KBOE Radio
CEDAR RAPIDS MAN ARRESTED ON CHARGES FROM WAPELLO COUNTY RELATED TO INAPPROPRIATE TEXT MESSAGES
The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office announced that after an investigation lasting over a month, a 19 year-old Cedar Rapids man has been arrested on charges related to inappropriate text messages sent to a 12 year-old girl. The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office reports that in July, the Ottumwa Police Department...
KCRG.com
Police in Cedar Rapids asking for help identifying robbery suspects
Parts of Southeast Iowa are predicting below-normal yields. They've seen a dry summer and harvest season is just a few weeks away. A large portion of the city of Dubuque is under a precautionary 'boil water' advisory, as of Thursday evening.
qudach.com
Man damages store, sprays people with extinguisher
WATERLOO — Police person arrested a antheral who allegedly tore up a store and sprayed employees with a occurrence extinguisher. John Edward Thompson, 60, of 412 Rhey St., was arrested Thursday for first-degree transgression mischief, disorderly behaviour and 2 counts of assault. Bond was acceptable astatine $18,000. Authorities allege...
A Popular Cedar Rapids Mexican Restaurant Has Opened 2nd Location
El Bajio Mexican Restaurant at 555 Gateway Pl SW is consistently one of the highest-rated restaurants in Cedar Rapids. With a 4.5 star rating on Yelp and 4.8 stars on Facebook, it's no wonder that the business was looking to expand!. Earlier this year, El Bajio announced on Facebook that...
Sioux City Journal
Waterloo woman charged in money laundering investigation
WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman is the latest person to be arrested in connection with alleged drug proceeds sent from Iowa to Mexico. On Wednesday, 33-year-old Karissa Sue Foust, of 2201 Regal Ave., was arrested on a warrant for one count of money laundering, a felony. Bond was set at $25,000.
Daily Iowan
Johnson County pushes Iowa River to be ‘pedal paddle destination of the Midwest’
The Iowa River may soon be known as the “pedal paddle destination of the Midwest.”. The cities of Iowa City and Coralville and Johnson County — under the leadership of Think Iowa City — submitted an application to Destination Iowa, a program overseeing tourism projects in Iowa, for nearly $6 million to put toward parks and recreations around the Iowa River.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids Police issue Operation Quickfind for autistic child
Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a 12-year-old autistic boy who was last seen earlier this week. According to a release, Justin Reed was last seen in the 5400 block of Kirkwood Boulevard Southwest at 11:40 am Tuesday. He was wearing a white tee, jeans, and multi-colored Jordan shoes. He’s 5’1” and weighs 116 pounds.
Iowa school district promises to end seclusion rooms use
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s second largest district, improperly and repeatedly shut students with disabilities in seclusion rooms and restrained them in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, federal authorities said Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the federal prosecutor based in Cedar Rapids announced a settlement agreement with the Cedar Rapids district in which school officials have agreed to end the use of seclusion rooms and reform its restraint practices within 30 days. A justice department investigation covering three school years ending in 2021 found nearly 5,000 students with disabilities had been shut in seclusion rooms, restrained or transported away from class depriving students of hundreds of hours of instruction time.
KCRG.com
Waterloo Police warn over possible phone scam
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Police Department have received multiple complaints of a possible scam involving their dispatch number 319-291-2515. The callers receive a phone message from that dispatch number asking them to call back a Detective Payne at 319-333-7614. The number is not associated with the Waterloo Police...
kwayradio.com
Parents Arrested for Leaving Children Unattended
A couple has been arrested after their four children were found unattended in a Waterloo motel, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Staff at the Motel 6 on Logan Avenue called police on August 27th saying they found the children, that ranged from three years old to 11 years old, in a room by themselves. Police found that the three year old had developmental disabilities. Their parents, 37 year old Dontavius Burens and 35 year old Roshaun Holman, returned to the room three hours later. They told police they had been shopping for school clothes. They were both arrested on four counts each of Child Endangerment. Burens was also ticketed for Driving While Suspended. The children have been placed with family members.
Comments / 1