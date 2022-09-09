Read full article on original website
Related
KXII.com
Toddler flown to hospital after crash
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A 2-year-old child was flown to the hospital after a crash in Seminole Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3E / EW1190 RD approximately 2 miles north of Seminole at around 8:46 a.m. Troopers said 28-year-old Laura Harrison was headed westbound on...
KOCO
Norman police vehicle, Noble Public Schools bus involved in crash
NORMAN, Okla. — A police department vehicle and a school bus were involved in a crash early Monday morning in Norman. Around 6:10 a.m., police learned of a crash near 60th Avenue Southeast and Etowah Road. Police said a marked Norman Police Department vehicle and an empty Noble Public Schools bus were involved in the crash.
chickashatoday.com
Three children sent to hospital from overturned crash
Failure to negotiate a curve sent 3 children to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that on Thursday, September 8 at approximately 7:50 am, a 2022 Nissan Altima driven by Melinda S. Crumb, 31, of Ninnekah, was eastbound on CR 1320. The vehicle approached a right curve and continued straight departing the roadway to the left then struck a dirt embankment overturning one time coming to rest in a ravine. OK.
News On 6
Police Looking For Person Who Crashed Into Cemetery In SW OKC
Police are still looking for the person who drove through a cemetery and crashed into a front yard on Monday night. The southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, near SW 104th and Western Ave., woke up to destruction. Michael Glovik said he was driving in southwest OKC Monday night when a pickup...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news9.com
WATCH: Authorities Give Update On Missing Okemah Boy Found Dead
A missing two-year-old boy has been found dead on Monday evening. Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police requested Oklahoma Highway Patrol Emergency Rescue Team to respond to Okfuskee County to search for the missing boy. OHP resources arrived and began searching for hours. A team from Pontotoc County and Colgate Fire found...
News On 6
Police Investigate Shooting In Southwest OKC
Police said one person was injured in a drive by shooting in Oklahoma City Tuesday night. The victim was shot in the arm just before 7:30 p.m. while walking down the 2300 block of S Central Ave, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital with no life-threatening...
Authorities Searching For Missing 2-Year-Old In Okfuskee County Near Okemah
A two-year-old child has been reported missing near Okemah, according to the Muscogee Nation. Ares Muse was last seen wearing black pajamas with bright-colored dinosaurs according to the Muscogee Nation. Authorities say Ares went missing from his home sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m Monday morning. According to Jim Parish with the Dept. Of Public Safety, Ares crawled into bed with his parents around 1:30 a.m. but when the father woke up at 6:30 a.m., he noticed the boy was not in bed and wasn't inside the home. The father told DPS that the child was able to get past three locking mechanisms prior to opening an exterior door.
One injured in overnight shooting in Midwest City
One person is recovering after being shot in Midwest City on Monday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
Driver Arrested After Overnight Pursuit Ends In NE OKC
Oklahoma City Police said the suspect led police on a chase before eventually coming to a halt near I-35 and Northeast 21st Street. OCPD said one person jumped out of the car while moving, then during the pursuit, another person got out. Officers said they questioned the driver after eventually...
'That Family Is What We Are Doing It For': Oklahoma Trooper Details Effort To Find Missing Child
Nearly two dozen agencies came together to help find a missing boy in on Monday. The search did not end the way anyone wanted, but first responders want everyone to know, that they gave it their all in this case, as they do in other emergencies. Dozens of members of law enforcement searched near Cromwell for 2-year-old Ares Muse.
okcfox.com
Two arrested in OKC for child endangerment after 8 kids found in vehicle with drunk driver
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police arrested a 27-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man after they were driving under the influence with eight kids in their pickup truck. Police responded to a non-injury accident on Thursday at 6:15 p.m., where a Ford F-150 had collided with another vehicle....
News On 6
Police Investigating After 4 Shot In SW Oklahoma City
Four people were shot Monday night in southwest OKC, police said. According to police, all of the victims don't have life-threatening injuries. According to police, a victim was found in the 1400 block of S Indiana Ave. They had a gunshot wound to the leg. That person was taken to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing 2-Year-Old Found Dead In Okfuskee County, Authorities Confirm
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: A two-year-old boy missing in Okfuskee County was found dead around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, authorities said. A two-year-old child was been reported missing near Okemah, according to the Muscogee Nation. Ares Muse was last seen wearing black pajamas with bright-colored dinosaurs according to the Muscogee Nation....
OHP Investigating Cause Of Crash That Killed Bristow Student And His Dad
We're learning new details about a car crash that killed a 14-year-old Bristow middle school student and his dad. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but state troopers said the driver's family told them the man may have experienced a medical problem. Lieutenant Mark Southall said 66-year-old...
Man, 14-year-old die in Creek County crash
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Bristow man and a 14-year-old boy died in a Creek County crash on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened on OK-48, 10 miles south of Bristow just before 4 p.m. The 66-year-old driver and the teen were pinned in their...
News On 6
Fight Between Arby's Co-Workers Erupts Into Shooting; 1 Dead
A fight between co-workers at an Oklahoma City fast food restaurant ended in a deadly shooting Monday night. Oklahoma City police said two employees at an Arby’s, located in the 13400 block of North MacArthur Avenue, were fighting when one employee shot the other. Investigators said a 16-year-old suspect...
News On 6
OCPD: Deadly Stabbing In 1999 Ruled As Homicide
New charges could be filed against two men convicted in a deadly stabbing in 1999. Oklahoma City police said James Lesley and Ricardo Blonner killed a pregnant woman near Southeast 44th Street and Sunnylane Road. The woman's baby, Kasiah Scott, was delivered. She died in 2019. Last month, the medical...
KOCO
Video shows scary moments vehicle crashed into school bus carrying Seminole cross country runners
SEMINOLE, Okla. — A driver was taken to a hospital Friday morning after a crash involving a school bus on a Seminole highway. Seminole High School's cross country team was heading to a meet around 6:10 a.m. when a vehicle nearly hit their bus head-on. The coach driving the bus is being called a hero for his reactive driving.
14 Oklahoma County Detention Center inmates have died this year; toxicology report claims 1/4 are due to fentanyl overdoses
Records show 14 Oklahoma County Detention Center inmates have died this year and after receiving seven of their toxicology reports, a fourth are said to be dead because of a fentanyl overdose.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police on scene where 2 people found dead
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are on the scene where two people were found dead. OCPD responded to an Aldi where a person was requesting help. After speaking with the person, they said their family lived nearby. Authorities told KOCO 5 that when they arrived at the home,...
Comments / 0