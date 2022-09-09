(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Some overnight road closures are coming to Southwest Cedar Rapids this week. The city says 6th Street Southwest will be closed from Wilson Avenue to 33rd Avenue from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night through Thursday morning. Two-way traffic will remain in place during the closure but lanes will be shifted. Wilson and 33rd will also be closed to cross traffic at various times during construction.

