Johnson County Conservation Buys 83-Acre Farm
(Johnson County, IA) -- Johnson County Conservation is buying 83-acres of land, known locally as the Two Horse Farm. The wooded property in northern Johnson County is near Coralville Lake and includes an 1890s-era farmhouse and gardens. The house will be used for office space for Conservation educators and staff. A newer addition will be available for retreats and short-term rental.
Overnight Road Closures Coming To Southwest Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Some overnight road closures are coming to Southwest Cedar Rapids this week. The city says 6th Street Southwest will be closed from Wilson Avenue to 33rd Avenue from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night through Thursday morning. Two-way traffic will remain in place during the closure but lanes will be shifted. Wilson and 33rd will also be closed to cross traffic at various times during construction.
Cedar Rapids Man Charged In April Homicide
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man has been charged in a deadly shooting earlier this year. Police say 43-year-old Marlon Jackson is accused of shooting 36-year-old Dustin Frondle. Police say Frondle was found shot April 25th near 12th Avenue SW and Auburn Drive Southwest. First responders performed CPR, but Frondle died on scene. Jackson is facing a long list of charges including:
