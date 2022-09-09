Legacy of service: Staff Sgt. Glenn H. English Jr. Army Education Center celebrates 25 years

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
The Legend of The Bell WitchSara BAdams, TN
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
101st Airborne soldier dies while hiking in TN
A U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division soldier stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky died after falling into a river and drowning while hiking in Tennessee on Saturday. A Fort Campbell press release provided to American Military News identified the deceased soldier as 20-year-old Spc. Jabori McGraw. He was assigned to the Headquarters Battalion of the 101st Division Artillery.
clarksvillenow.com
Youth Academy selected as owner/operator for Industrial Park Childcare Facility
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board announced Wednesday that The Youth Academy has been selected as the owner/operator for the new Industrial Park Childcare Facility. The facility site includes about 18 acres and is located off Exit 8 and International Boulevard in the South...
whvoradio.com
Bailey On Tour As CASA Of Christian County’s New Director
For the last four months, Kira Bailey has been on the trail for Christian County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates — delivering a message of hope and need for some of the area’s most unprotected civilians:. And that’s children. That message brought her to the Christian County...
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee State University Student Selected for Visa Black Scholarship Program
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Tennessee State University student Jala Turner has been selected for Visa Black Scholarship Program. She is a freshman from Lawrenceville, Georgia. Turner was awarded this prestigious scholarship for her dedication to academic excellence, commitment to financial literacy and exceptional community service. She competed with High School...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clarksvillenow.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters slated to host inaugural breakfast ‘The Sky’s the Limit’
CLARKSVILLE, TN –Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Clarksville will be hosting a breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Morgan University Center on the campus of Austin Peay State University. The event is a first for the agency and will benefit BBBS and its mission to create and...
Fort Campbell soldier identified as drowned swimmer at Clarksville park
Clarksville police have released the identity of the victim in Saturday's drowning at Billy Dunlop Park.
clarksvillenow.com
Chris Jones running for Clarksville City Council, Ward 6
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Chris Jones has announced he is running for City Council, Ward 6. He said he believe “service” is an action verb, and members of the community want to feel like their interest as a whole is being represented. Jones hails from Detroit...
whopam.com
Jennie Stuart Health opens Russellville women’s health clinic
Jennie Stuart Health has opened a women’s health clinic in Logan County. A news release says the satellite clinic, which was formed through a partnership between Jennie Stuart Health and Logan Memorial Hospital, is located at 1621 Nashville Street, Suite 102 in Russellville and will offer total OB-GYN services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Christian Fiscal Court Enters Into $200K FAA Grant
An updated plan for the Hopkinsville-Christian County Airport will soon be addressed. During Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court meeting, magistrates unanimously approved to enter into a $201,600 grant application with the Federal Aviation Administration — which will require a 5% match from both the city and county. In...
whopam.com
Salvation Army accepting Angel Tree applications
The Salvation Army of Hopkinsville is gearing up for their Angel Tree initiative and they’re accepting applications now for those who would benefit from the program. Lt. Lindsey Galabeas appeared on WHOP Wednesday morning and says they are accepting applications from those in the community who need a little help this holiday season, and this year you can fill out those applications online.
Last home delivery of a newspaper in Christian County is an unsettling sign of our times
At 4 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, an event occurred that was little noted by anyone in Hopkinsville. It passed by us like a faint summer breeze in the dark, barely rustling the tree leaves. It came and went without fanfare, but it broke my heart. What so affected me and made so little impact on my fellow citizens? The last delivery of a physical newspaper by a carrier to my front door ended an era going back over a century.
whvoradio.com
Trigg County’s ‘Transcraft’ Re-Brands To ‘Wabash’
Though the process began in early February, officials from One Wabash paid a formal visit to Cadiz Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the renaming of local industry “Transcraft Corporation” to “Wabash.”. It’s an official re-brand for the national transportation, logistics and distribution company, which now has all of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whopam.com
Billy Dunlop Park drowning victim identified
The victim of drowning at Billy Dunlop Park on Saturday has been identified by the Clarksville Police Department. The swimmer, who went into the water at Billy Dunlop Park and did not resurface as been identified as 20-year-old Jabori McGraw. He was a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell. At approximately 9:43 a.m. Sunday, divers with the Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered McGraw’s body.
Lightning strike damages streaming equipment in Clarksville City Council Chambers
Mother Nature damaged thousands of dollars worth of equipment in Clarksville, including the hardware used to generate closed captions for city council meetings.
fox17.com
Residents say closing a homeless community on Church Street isn’t stopping the problem
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A homeless community on Church Street next to McKendree United Methodist Church has been cleaned up, but nearby residents say this isn’t solving the problem. A homeless community in an alley way next to the church downtown was growing. Bernie Cox is a part...
radionwtn.com
Dover Team’s Efforts End; Search Continues For Steve Keel
Deadhorse, Alaska–Sunday’s search near Deadhorse, Alaska, by a team from Dover ended “with no trace of Steve”, according to organizer Chris Dowdy. “Todays search will bring to end the efforts of the Dover team for this search,” he said. “We have a volunteer who will continue to search for the next two to 3 days. The Dover team broke down their camp today and will be heading on the long drive back Fairbanks” and then on back home to Stewart County.
First responders grant wish of 6-year-old boy whose cancer relapsed
Officers from the East Precinct partnered with the organization Dreams and Wishes of Tennessee to surprise six-year-old Axl.
whvoradio.com
Trigg County Country Ham Festival Entertainment Being Finalized
Entertainment for the Trigg County Country Ham Festival is continuing to fall in place for this year’s two-day event set for October 14 and 15. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says has finalized details to bring the Jimmy Church Band back to the Ham Festival on Friday night. Continuing...
whvoradio.com
Continental Mills Re-Branding To ‘The Krusteaz Company’
For more than 20 years, Continental Mills has had its chalky imprint in Hopkinsville and Christian County — as local flour gets pumped, pressed, packaged and proliferated throughout the country in the form of pancakes, muffins, cornbreads, brownies and biscuits. Now, on the company’s 90th birthday, Continental Mills is...
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville Antique Tractor And Engine Show
A nice crowd was on hand Friday and Saturday for the annual Hopkinsville Antique Tractor and Small Engine Show at Cherokee Park in Hopkinsville. Your Ag Edge was on hand for the parade of power Saturday morning. 2022 Hopkinsville Antique Tractor And Engine Show.
Comments / 0