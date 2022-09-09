ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Campbell, KY

Legacy of service: Staff Sgt. Glenn H. English Jr. Army Education Center celebrates 25 years

By Ethan Steinquest Fort Campbell Courier
fortcampbell-courier.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

101st Airborne soldier dies while hiking in TN

A U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division soldier stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky died after falling into a river and drowning while hiking in Tennessee on Saturday. A Fort Campbell press release provided to American Military News identified the deceased soldier as 20-year-old Spc. Jabori McGraw. He was assigned to the Headquarters Battalion of the 101st Division Artillery.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Youth Academy selected as owner/operator for Industrial Park Childcare Facility

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board announced Wednesday that The Youth Academy has been selected as the owner/operator for the new Industrial Park Childcare Facility. The facility site includes about 18 acres and is located off Exit 8 and International Boulevard in the South...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Bailey On Tour As CASA Of Christian County’s New Director

For the last four months, Kira Bailey has been on the trail for Christian County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates — delivering a message of hope and need for some of the area’s most unprotected civilians:. And that’s children. That message brought her to the Christian County...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee State University Student Selected for Visa Black Scholarship Program

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Tennessee State University student Jala Turner has been selected for Visa Black Scholarship Program. She is a freshman from Lawrenceville, Georgia. Turner was awarded this prestigious scholarship for her dedication to academic excellence, commitment to financial literacy and exceptional community service. She competed with High School...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Campbell, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Fort Campbell, KY
Education
Fort Campbell, KY
Government
City
Center, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
clarksvillenow.com

Chris Jones running for Clarksville City Council, Ward 6

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Chris Jones has announced he is running for City Council, Ward 6. He said he believe “service” is an action verb, and members of the community want to feel like their interest as a whole is being represented. Jones hails from Detroit...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Jennie Stuart Health opens Russellville women’s health clinic

Jennie Stuart Health has opened a women’s health clinic in Logan County. A news release says the satellite clinic, which was formed through a partnership between Jennie Stuart Health and Logan Memorial Hospital, is located at 1621 Nashville Street, Suite 102 in Russellville and will offer total OB-GYN services.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Education Program#Army Education Center#Phu My#3rd Battalion#503rd Infantry Regiment#173rd Airborne Brigade
wkdzradio.com

Christian Fiscal Court Enters Into $200K FAA Grant

An updated plan for the Hopkinsville-Christian County Airport will soon be addressed. During Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court meeting, magistrates unanimously approved to enter into a $201,600 grant application with the Federal Aviation Administration — which will require a 5% match from both the city and county. In...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Salvation Army accepting Angel Tree applications

The Salvation Army of Hopkinsville is gearing up for their Angel Tree initiative and they’re accepting applications now for those who would benefit from the program. Lt. Lindsey Galabeas appeared on WHOP Wednesday morning and says they are accepting applications from those in the community who need a little help this holiday season, and this year you can fill out those applications online.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Last home delivery of a newspaper in Christian County is an unsettling sign of our times

At 4 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, an event occurred that was little noted by anyone in Hopkinsville. It passed by us like a faint summer breeze in the dark, barely rustling the tree leaves. It came and went without fanfare, but it broke my heart. What so affected me and made so little impact on my fellow citizens? The last delivery of a physical newspaper by a carrier to my front door ended an era going back over a century.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Trigg County’s ‘Transcraft’ Re-Brands To ‘Wabash’

Though the process began in early February, officials from One Wabash paid a formal visit to Cadiz Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the renaming of local industry “Transcraft Corporation” to “Wabash.”. It’s an official re-brand for the national transportation, logistics and distribution company, which now has all of...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
whopam.com

Billy Dunlop Park drowning victim identified

The victim of drowning at Billy Dunlop Park on Saturday has been identified by the Clarksville Police Department. The swimmer, who went into the water at Billy Dunlop Park and did not resurface as been identified as 20-year-old Jabori McGraw. He was a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell. At approximately 9:43 a.m. Sunday, divers with the Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered McGraw’s body.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Dover Team’s Efforts End; Search Continues For Steve Keel

Deadhorse, Alaska–Sunday’s search near Deadhorse, Alaska, by a team from Dover ended “with no trace of Steve”, according to organizer Chris Dowdy. “Todays search will bring to end the efforts of the Dover team for this search,” he said. “We have a volunteer who will continue to search for the next two to 3 days. The Dover team broke down their camp today and will be heading on the long drive back Fairbanks” and then on back home to Stewart County.
DOVER, TN
whvoradio.com

Trigg County Country Ham Festival Entertainment Being Finalized

Entertainment for the Trigg County Country Ham Festival is continuing to fall in place for this year’s two-day event set for October 14 and 15. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says has finalized details to bring the Jimmy Church Band back to the Ham Festival on Friday night. Continuing...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Continental Mills Re-Branding To ‘The Krusteaz Company’

For more than 20 years, Continental Mills has had its chalky imprint in Hopkinsville and Christian County — as local flour gets pumped, pressed, packaged and proliferated throughout the country in the form of pancakes, muffins, cornbreads, brownies and biscuits. Now, on the company’s 90th birthday, Continental Mills is...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

PHOTOS – Hopkinsville Antique Tractor And Engine Show

A nice crowd was on hand Friday and Saturday for the annual Hopkinsville Antique Tractor and Small Engine Show at Cherokee Park in Hopkinsville. Your Ag Edge was on hand for the parade of power Saturday morning. 2022 Hopkinsville Antique Tractor And Engine Show.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy