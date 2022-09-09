Read full article on original website
NMU announces schedule for presidential candidates
MARQUETTE, MI— The result of an extensive national search for the next president of Northern Michigan University has produced four candidates who will be visiting Northern’s campus between September 15 and 22. Each candidate will be on campus for two days of sessions with a wide variety of...
MPSC to inform, help residents with energy costs in Marquette
MARQUETTE, MI— The Michigan Public Service Commission is hosting an energy assistance fair and listening session in Marquette next week. MPSC staff and representatives from state and local agencies will be at the Marquette Commons September 20 from 4-7 p.m. The fair will provide information about assistance for utility...
Traffic signal upgrades slated for Escanaba
ESCANABA, MI— The Michigan Department of Transportation will be upgrading the traffic signals on US-2/US-41/M-35 at Danforth Road in Escanaba Tuesday. Crews will be installing new traffic detection cameras to improve intersection operations. Beginning around 11 a.m., the southbound/westbound US-2 right-turn lane onto Danforth Road will be closed. It will reopen when work is completed later Tuesday afternoon.
