Norah Jones

‘In the Garden’: How Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley & Alan Jackson Made the Hymn So Joyful
Along with “Amazing Grace,” “How Firm a Foundation,” “How Great Thou Art,” and more, “In the Garden” is one of the most recognizable gospel hymns of all time. The song was written by C. Austin Miles circa 1912. Miles was a prolific tunesmith, giving up his profession as a pharmacist in the 1890s to focus on writing. He penned more than 300 gospel songs before his death in 1946. However, “In the Garden” is his best-known composition.
Stereogum
Big Ears Announces 2023 Lineup With The Mountain Goats, Grouper, Kevin Morby, & More
The Knoxville, TN-based Big Ears Festival has announced its initial 2023 lineup. It’ll be the 10th iteration of the event, which started back in 2009 and had a few years off in between. Performers this time around include the Mountain Goats, Grouper, Kevin Morby, Iron & Wine, Andrew Bird, Charles Lloyd, Christian McBride, and William Parker, Devendra Banhart, Bonny Light Horseman, Son Lux, the Weather Station, Pino Palladino and Blake Mills, Bill Frisell, Sam Gendel, Makaya McCraven, Arooj Aftab, and more.
Stereogum
Bonny Light Horseman – “Sweetbread”
Bonny Light Horseman — the fruitful collaboration between Anaïs Mitchell, Josh Kaufman, and Eric D. Johnson — are releasing their sophomore album, Rolling Golden Holy, early next month. We’ve heard “California,” “Summer Dream,” and “Exile” from it so far, and today they’re back with another preview from the album, “Sweetbread.”
Stereogum
Album Of The Week: The Beths Expert In A Dying Field
The Beths do not have a gimmick — not even the ever-reliable “our band has no gimmick.” They’re not part of a trendy subgenre or revival; although decades’ worth of poppy guitar music echo through the Auckland quartet’s albums — recalling a constellation of acts you might call power-pop, indie-pop, pop-punk, indie rock, alt-rock, or just plain old pop-rock — they aren’t channeling one particular scene or era. It’s not that the Beths put no thought into how they present their music or that they’re actively avoiding categorization; impeccably nuanced arrangements and savvy bits of punctuation at the seams of their songs suggest they think deeply about their own craft and have studied at the feet of the masters. It’s just that there’s no real elevator pitch beyond this band writes great songs.
Stereogum
Jann Wenner Leaks News Of New Bruce Springsteen Album Coming This Fall
Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner has always presented himself as a friend and ally of A-list rock stars, so it’s a little bit funny that he’s just blown the record-release rollout of one of the biggest A-list rock stars. Right now, Wenner is promoting his new memoir, which is called (wait for it) Like A Rolling Stone, and which is out today.
Stereogum
Pearl Jam Bring A Ton Of Gigaton To The Apollo
“What I’m about to say, I’m pretty damn sure they did not say to John Coltrane when he played here,” Eddie Vedder told the Apollo Theater audience five songs into Pearl Jam’s set last night. “They need us to… ‘reboot the computer.'” While technical issues were sorted out, the mezzanine sang the first verse and chorus of “Daughter” before Vedder sat down to play a tender cover of Warren Zevon’s swan song “Keep Me In Your Heart” literally unplugged. Then some more waiting. It was a 25-minute hiccup in the US fall tour kickoff from first wave grunge’s last survivors, but a short while to wait given that the concert was originally scheduled to take place two and half years ago. Plus everyone was there for free.
From Elvis to Little Richard: 5 of the Best Rock Songs of the ’50s
It’s the middle of the century: Walt Disney has just released Cinderella, millions of people watched Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, and the U.S. Supreme court ruled on the landmark case Brown v. Board of Education. But what of the music world? Where was it heading? We’re glad you asked.
Stereogum
The Number Ones: Joe’s “Stutter” (Feat. Mystikal)
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. For as long as popular music has existed, songwriters have been using vocal stutters as...
