BREWSTER – At 1:07 AM Monday morning, Brewster Fire-Rescue reports they were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the upper Breakwater Beach Landing. On arrival units found a vehicle had traveled through a split rail fence and over the dune eventually coming to rest in a vertical position on the beach. Firefighters and police officers quickly evaluated and extricated two victims from the vehicle who were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Brewster and Dennis Fire Department ambulances with what were believed to be serious but not life-threatening injuries. Brewster Fire would like to thank Brewster Police and Dennis Fire for their assistance at the accident scene and Harwich Fire who covered an additional medical response during the incident.

1 DAY AGO