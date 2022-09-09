Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Man injured using saw in Harwich
HARWICH – A man was injured while using a saw in Harwich around 10:30 AM Tuesday morning. Rescuers were called to a location off Queen Anne Road and Oak Street. The victim reportedly suffered facial trauma after being struck by a piece of wood being cut. MedFlight could not respond due to weather so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Vehicle strikes house in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A car reportedly struck a house at 22 Bradford Street in the West End of Provincetown shortly before 1:30 PM Tuesday. Two people in the vehicle were evaluated by EMTs with at least one transported to Cape Cod Hospital. No one in the house was hurt. A building inspector was called to check the structural integrity so the vehicle could be removed. The crash is under investigation by Provincetown Police.
capecod.com
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 28 in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays along Route 28 in South Yarmouth. The crash happened on Route 28 by the Riverway Bait & Tackle around 4:30 PM Tuesday. Both drivers were treated and released at the scene. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape...
capecod.com
Barnstable Police seek missing juvenile
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are looking for a missing juvenile. Javon Simpson is a black male 14-years-old, 4’8″ tall and 130 lbs. Javon has black hair and brown eyes. He as a tall and slim build and was last seen wearing a white t-shire, gray & black shorts, black shoes and a black backpack filled with clothes. His family last saw him around 7 PM Sunday and are very concerned for his whereabouts. If you have any information, please contact the Barnstable Police Department Investigative Services Division at 508-778-3820.
capeandislands.org
State proposal to Cape Cod towns: Get watershed permits or homeowners may face costly septic upgrades
State environmental officials are considering new changes to septic system regulations that could force thousands of Cape residents to install expensive wastewater technology in their backyards if towns fail to receive a new permit. The proposed regulations are part of an effort to clean up local bays and estuaries that...
capecod.com
Two seriously injured after car goes over dune onto Brewster beach
BREWSTER – At 1:07 AM Monday morning, Brewster Fire-Rescue reports they were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the upper Breakwater Beach Landing. On arrival units found a vehicle had traveled through a split rail fence and over the dune eventually coming to rest in a vertical position on the beach. Firefighters and police officers quickly evaluated and extricated two victims from the vehicle who were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Brewster and Dennis Fire Department ambulances with what were believed to be serious but not life-threatening injuries. Brewster Fire would like to thank Brewster Police and Dennis Fire for their assistance at the accident scene and Harwich Fire who covered an additional medical response during the incident.
ABC6.com
Truck crashes into school van in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Taunton police said that a truck crashed into a school van Tuesday morning in the city. The crash happened on Harrison Street just after 7:30 a.m. Investigators said that the truck hit the van’s mirror on the passenger’s side while trying to pass.
New Bedford Dock Worker Injured in Crushing Incident
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford longshoreman has been injured after he was crushed between two pallets while unloading a ship in an incident on Monday morning, according to New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger. Kruger said the dock worker sustained a lower leg injury when he was pinned...
capecod.com
Dennis Police investigating double stabbing Saturday evening
DENNIS PORT – Dennis Police are investigating after a reported double stabbing Saturday evening. Officials were called to the Dennis Port Village Cabins at 248 Main Street (Route 28) around 9:45 PM. Two victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. CWN is checking with Dennis Police...
capecod.com
Area of strong thunderstorms bring some flooding to Cape Cod
FALMOUTH – Strong thunderstorms brought some flooding to parts of the upper Cape. The photo above shows the scene on Main Street in Falmouth. …A cluster of strong thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact portions of Dukes, southwestern Barnstable, southeastern Plymouth and east central Bristol Counties through 1245 PM EDT…
capecod.com
Person nearly drowns at Wellfleet beach
WELLFLEET – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Wellfleet Saturday afternoon. The incident happened at Lecount Hollow Beach sometime after 3 PM. The victim was carried up to the ambulance and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The photo above shows conditions at nearby Cahoon Hollow Beach at the same time. Large waves from distant Hurricane Earl can be seen. It was not clear if the surf was a factor in the incident. It was not believed any lifeguards were on duty at the time.
capecod.com
Cape and Islands License Plate Auction Planned
HYANNIS – Low-numbered Cape and Islands license plates will be auctioned off in October. The Cape and Islands License Plate Marketing Committee recently announced that plates numbered 1 through 999 with the CP designation will be available starting on Saturday, October 22 at 6 a.m. Bidding will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department, EMS respond to man crushed by pallet at state pier
At approximately 9:00am, Monday, the New Bedford Fire Department and New Bedford EMS responded to the state pier for a report of a man who was crushed by a loaded pallet. Preliminary investigation suggests that a number of employees were loading or off-lading loaded pallets in the ship’s hold when for unknown reasons one of the loaded pallets fell on a dock worker, crushing him.
8-year-old boy in critical condition and several others seriously injured following rollover vehicle crash in Holliston
Multiple individuals suffered serious injuries — including an 8-year-old who’s in critical condition — after their sedan crashed in a single-vehicle rollover incident in Holliston on Sunday night. A Holliston Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to a report of several people injured from a crash in...
whdh.com
Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
Road rage stabbing reported inside O'Neill Tunnel
BOSTON – Massachusetts State Police said one person was hospitalized and one was taken into custody Monday morning following a road rage stabbing in the O'Neill Tunnel.State Police said there was a crash followed by an attack on Interstate 93 South in the tunnel. The suspect then drove off.Police located the suspect's vehicle at the South Bay shopping center.The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.No further information is currently available.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police looking for missing and endangered 14-year-old girl that may be with mother
Police are looking for a missing and endangered girl believed to be with her biological mother. According to Rockland Police, Jaylanna Curtin-Green was last seen in Rockland on Monday at 2:30 p.m. She is described as a 14-year-old female. Jaylanna is 5’2 tall and weighs 120lbs. She has long...
Two 18-year-old UNH students from Massachusetts suffer serious injuries after getting struck by SUV
A pair of 18-year-old University of New Hampshire students from Massachusetts were hospitalized with serious injuries after an SUV struck the two on a Durham, New Hampshire, street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Durham Police Department. Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield were identified...
ABC6.com
Boater taken to hospital after crashing into Hog Island
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Portsmouth Fire Department said that a boater was taken to the hospital after crashing into Hog Island Saturday night. A person living on the island reported the crash just before 11:30 p.m. He told police that the boat crashed into the west side of the island and had been going very fast.
capecod.com
Center for Coastal Studies to Host Debris Collections
PROVINCETOWN – Debris collection events will be hosted in September and October by the Center for Coastal Studies. The annual CoastSweep event will be held on Saturday, September 17. Participants will be carried from Provincetown’s MacMillan Pier at 10 a.m. to Long Point at the tip of Cape Cod.
