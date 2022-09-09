Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry
Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
wmagazine.com
Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy
The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation
Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
The Queen’s lying in state: What you need to know
The Queen will lie in state in London ahead of her funeral.Here is some of the information mourners need to know.– What exactly is meant by the term ‘lying in state’?Lying in state is usually reserved for sovereigns, current or past queen consorts, and sometimes former prime ministers.During the formal occasion, the closed coffin is placed on view, as thousands of people queue to file past and pay their respects.The coffin will be adorned with the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre.– When and where will the Queen lie in state?The late monarch’s lying in state in Westminster Hall opens to the public at 5pm on Wednesday and it will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on September 19 – the day...
Harper's Bazaar
Photographer who captured the last image of Queen Elizabeth II shares her memories of that day
The royal photographer, Jane Barlow, who captured the final public images of Queen Elizabeth II – during Her Majesty's first and only meeting with the UK's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss – has shared what the mood was like at Balmoral on that now-poignant day, and their final conversation together.
Queen’s family pay respects as her coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
The Queen has returned to Buckingham Palace and her family, who turned out to witness the arrival of her coffin at the royal residence affectionately known as the “office”.Standing at the grand entrance, King Charles III and his Queen Consort were surrounded by the late monarch’s children and grandchildren and their partners, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and Duke and Duchess of Sussex.For one night the coffin will lie at rest in the palace’s bow room before the monarch is handed to the nation to allow the public to pay their respects when she lies in state...
Queen funeral - latest: Harry and William to join Charles in coffin procession to Westminster Hall
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state. After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the...
Anne: Honour and privilege to be with Queen on her final journeys
The Princess Royal has paid tribute to the Queen saying it was an “honour and a privilege” to accompany her on her “final journeys”.Anne, the late monarch’s only daughter, told how she was “fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life”.She said the love and respect shown to the Queen on her journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh and onto London had been “both humbling uplifting”.Anne also thanked the nation for the “support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles” as he takes on his duties as King.She ended her statement with the words: “To...
After Elizabeth: inside the 16 September Guardian Weekly
Reflections on the changing of a royal era
King’s royal tartan worn at Queen’s vigil was sign of love for Scotland – expert
A historic tartan worn by the King as he stood vigil by the Queen’s coffin was a “sign of respect” and love for Scotland, an expert has said.The monarch wore the Prince Charles Edward Stewart – or Stuart – tartan on his visit to the Scottish Parliament and St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday.Charles was visiting Scotland as his first engagement in the country as King following the death of the Queen last week, aged 96.He visited the Palace of Holyroodhouse for a ceremony of the keys before joining the procession of his mother’s coffin up the Royal...
Harper's Bazaar
"Who will take care of the corgis?" The mood outside Buckingham Palace
Nula, aged four, wants to know who will take care of the Queen’s corgis now. “I started crying yesterday about it,” she tells me while balancing on the metal railings outside Buckingham Palace. “Who will take care of them? I was worried. I liked the Queen because of her crown and also her dogs. They look like nice dogs.” Nula’s mother Becky says her daughter has been obsessed with the Queen since she was taught about her at nursery ahead of the Jubilee in June. Ever since, she’s wanted to see the Queen and her home. “Sadly, we just missed her,” explains Becky, who travelled to London from their home in a quiet Sussex village. “We were planning on coming today anyway, and then this happened. I’m not a royalist, but the Queen is part of us, she’s part of our history, and I wanted my daughter to understand that. Also, I’m an only female child, and so is Nula. When you see a powerful woman like that, well, it’s a good thing. My aim is to expose her to as many great, powerful women as possible – and the Queen is, sorry was, one of them.”
Harper's Bazaar
The most regal portraits of the Queen from throughout her reign
Queen Elizabeth II, during her 70-year reign, posed for an incredible number of official portraits. In fact, she is associated with more than 960 of them. She sat for her first portrait at the age of just one, in 1927, taken by British high-society photographer Marcus Adams. When she became Queen in 1952, she posed often for British royal family portrait photographer Lisa Sheridan in relaxed settings like the palace gardens, with her children and dogs – many of which appeared in a volume entitled Informally Royal: Studio Lisa and the Royal Family by Rodney Laredo. Studio Lisa went on to be awarded two Royal Warrants, one from Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and later Queen Elizabeth II.
