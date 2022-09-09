Nula, aged four, wants to know who will take care of the Queen’s corgis now. “I started crying yesterday about it,” she tells me while balancing on the metal railings outside Buckingham Palace. “Who will take care of them? I was worried. I liked the Queen because of her crown and also her dogs. They look like nice dogs.” Nula’s mother Becky says her daughter has been obsessed with the Queen since she was taught about her at nursery ahead of the Jubilee in June. Ever since, she’s wanted to see the Queen and her home. “Sadly, we just missed her,” explains Becky, who travelled to London from their home in a quiet Sussex village. “We were planning on coming today anyway, and then this happened. I’m not a royalist, but the Queen is part of us, she’s part of our history, and I wanted my daughter to understand that. Also, I’m an only female child, and so is Nula. When you see a powerful woman like that, well, it’s a good thing. My aim is to expose her to as many great, powerful women as possible – and the Queen is, sorry was, one of them.”

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO