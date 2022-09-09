Read full article on original website
Related
altcoinbuzz.io
How do Binance NFTs Work
NFTs came, saw, and conquered the crypto space. 2021 saw a real NFT craze. The first quarter of 2022 saw $2 billion in sales. So, Binance, the biggest crypto exchange, joined this NFT party. They couldn’t stay behind. On their exchange they have among others an NFT marketplace. And...
altcoinbuzz.io
Why Bitcoin is Crashing?
Since Bitcoin came onto the scene, its price keeps going up and down. Recently, we came crashing down from the $69K ATH in November 2021, to $18K. This keeps happening and every time it does, it’s supposed to be ‘The end of Bitcoin’, right?. Even now, during...
BOJ's reported currency rate check
Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan has conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday, as policymakers stepped up warnings about sharp falls in the yen. read more.
Zara owner Inditex's first-half sales surge ahead of potential slowdown
MADRID, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Fashion brand Zara's owner Inditex (ITX.MC) reported on Wednesday a 24.5% jump in six-month sales and a higher profit than a year ago, closing July on a strong footing just amid investors concerns that fashion demand started weakening last month due to rampant inflation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Explainer-What would Japan's currency intervention to combat a weak yen look like?
TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan has conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention, the Nikkei website reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources, as policymakers stepped up warnings about sharp falls in the yen.
Australia to take South Pacific leaders to UK royal funeral
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tuvalu have accepted Australia’s help to fly representatives to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and other British Commonwealth island leaders could take up the offer, Australia’s prime minister said Wednesday. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said all...
Russian companies are issuing bonds in the Chinese yuan amid sanctions. Putin's government may follow suit.
Russian commodity giants Rosneft, Polyus, and Rusal have issued billions of dollars worth in Chinese yuan denominated bonds recently.
Soccer-Australia back in U20 Asian Cup qualifiers after games moved from Iraq's Basra
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Football Australia said on Wednesday their Under-20 side had been reinstated into the qualifying competition for next year's U20 Asian Cup after their group games were moved out of the Iraqi city of Basra.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Exclusive-Goodyear settles labour abuse claims with workers at Malaysian factory
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has reached an agreement to settle a labour dispute at its Malaysian factory with migrant workers who alleged unpaid wages and benefits, the company and five former workers told Reuters.
S.Korea fines Google, Meta billions of won for privacy violations
SEOUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - South Korea levied millions of dollars in fines on Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Meta Platforms (META.O)for privacy law violations, authorities said on Wednesday, as Meta considers fighting the decision in court.
Falling fuel prices take edge off inflation highs
Inflation fell from its recent highs in August as diesel and petrol prices dropped over the month, but still remains close to its 40-year record.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index inflation reached 9.9% in the year to August, down from 10.1% the previous month. Experts had expected the figure to be unchanged between the two months.The ONS said the biggest downward pressure on the inflation rate was the price of motor fuels, which has been falling in recent months.We’ve published Consumer price inflation, UK: August 2022 https://t.co/C0p4xBhsOk— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 14, 2022The...
Comments / 0