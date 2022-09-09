ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
altcoinbuzz.io

How do Binance NFTs Work

NFTs came, saw, and conquered the crypto space. 2021 saw a real NFT craze. The first quarter of 2022 saw $2 billion in sales. So, Binance, the biggest crypto exchange, joined this NFT party. They couldn’t stay behind. On their exchange they have among others an NFT marketplace. And...
altcoinbuzz.io

Why Bitcoin is Crashing?

Since Bitcoin came onto the scene, its price keeps going up and down. Recently, we came crashing down from the $69K ATH in November 2021, to $18K. This keeps happening and every time it does, it’s supposed to be ‘The end of Bitcoin’, right?. Even now, during...
Reuters

BOJ's reported currency rate check

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan has conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday, as policymakers stepped up warnings about sharp falls in the yen. read more.
The Independent

Falling fuel prices take edge off inflation highs

Inflation fell from its recent highs in August as diesel and petrol prices dropped over the month, but still remains close to its 40-year record.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index inflation reached 9.9% in the year to August, down from 10.1% the previous month. Experts had expected the figure to be unchanged between the two months.The ONS said the biggest downward pressure on the inflation rate was the price of motor fuels, which has been falling in recent months.We’ve published Consumer price inflation, UK: August 2022 https://t.co/C0p4xBhsOk— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 14, 2022The...
