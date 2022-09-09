Read full article on original website
Related
Cinema Blend
Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress
Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
Cinema Blend
The Serpent Queen Creator Explains Catherine De Medici Narrating Her Own Scandalous Story In The Starz Series
Spoilers ahead for the series premiere of The Serpent Queen. The Serpent Queen has come to Starz as its latest period drama, but this is a period drama unlike any other. While Queen Catherine de Medici may be at the center of the action, she’s not necessarily the heroine of the story… if indeed there is somebody who will be able to qualify as a hero. As Catherine is played in the show’s present by The Walking Dead’s Samantha Morton, she’s currently telling the story of when she was new to the French court (and played by actress Liv Hill). Creator Justin Haythe opened up to CinemaBlend about Catherine’s “very specific” purpose in telling her own story.
Cinema Blend
Celebrities Like Slash Love Halloween Horror Nights, But Why The Weeknd Got Way More Involved With The Universal Studios Event
Halloween Horror Nights is the biggest event at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort. It has millions of fans that visit the parks during the spooky season. Some of those fans are actually famous, and have found ways to not only enjoy HHN, but become part of it. This year, The Weeknd became a key part of the event by hosting his own house and not because Universal wanted him, but because he wanted to do it..
Cinema Blend
One Popular Character Hasn’t Been Announced For The Splash Mountain Princess And The Frog Retheme, But There Could Be Some Reasons Why
During the Disney Parks D23 Expo panel over this past weekend we learned a bit more about the ride set to replace Splash Mountain, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. We got some details on the story of the ride, that will see guests riding through a mine recently taken over by Tiana’s burgeoning food empire, and the technology that will be used to tell the story. We also learned that four major Princess and the Frog characters, Tiana, Naveen, Louis, and Mama Odie, will appear, and be voiced by their original voice actors.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cinema Blend
Howl's Moving Castle: Why I Still Think It's The Best Studio Ghibli Movie To Date
I’ll be honest right here and say I love animation. Whether it be the latest and greatest Disney films, to some of Pixar’s best, to independent studios, I have grown up on animation and love it to death. I have fond memories of my father and I seeing these types of films in theaters and they will always hold a special place in my heart. Another form of animation I’ve learned to love as I’ve gotten older is anime animation.
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer
This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
Creepy AI asked to predict ‘what causes humanity’s downfall’ and the results are terrifying
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what causes humanity's downfall" and the results look like something from Stranger Things. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like mutants, monsters, and alien destruction. The AI trawls throw unfiltered data from the internet to...
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Megan Thee Stallion Enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Twerk With She-Hulk
Megan Thee Stallion officially entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe Wednesday with a cameo in the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. On the show, Megan Thee Stallion was central to a catfishing plot perpetrated by a shapeshifting elf — that sentence makes sense in the context of the show — and the superstar rapper herself appeared both in court and in a mid-credits scene where she signs up as the latest client of lawyer Jennifer Walters, the titular She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. After the rapper signs some documents cementing Walters’ representation, Megan and She-Hulk engage in some celebratory in-office twerking,...
Celebrities’ Weight Loss and Transformations: Before and After Pictures
Shocking, indeed! Some celebs seek out extreme methods to shed pounds, while others transform with the aid of healthier methods. From Rosie O'Donnell's and Jordin Sparks' respective 50 pound weight losses to Biggest Loser winner Rachel Frederickson's whopping 155 lighter frame, see before and after pictures of celebrities' weight loss transformations.
ComicBook
Viral Godzilla Cosplay Armors Up the Famous Kaiju
One awesome cosplay has imagined a whole new kind take on the famous kaiju by showing off a new suit of armor inspired by Godzilla! The famous Titan has been tearing through Legendary's MonsterVerse for the past few years, and although it had seemed to reach a climax with the end of the quadrilogy in Godzilla vs. Kong, this is far from the last time we will be seeing the kaiju in action. There are lots of new projects in the works expanding the MonsterVerse, and surely they will come with all new takes on TOHO's most famous giant lizard.
Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book
Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cinema Blend
Amber Heard Set To Appear In Aquaman 2, But Her Agent Said The First Movie Should Have Made Her More ‘Bankable’
Aquaman 2 recently got shifted to 2023, but it has been a hotly anticipated movie ever since the sequel to the 2018 hit starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson got greenlighted. Oddly, Heard did not get a big bump in her career following the release of her DC film. In fact, she's reportedly set to appear in the second movie in a much smaller capacity, though her agent at WME has admitted the first film should have made her more ‘bankable.’
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
IGN
Watch as Vampires Meet Their Doom in This Brutal New Gameplay Trailer for Evil West
Get a look at an early level in Evil West in this extended gameplay trailer for the upcoming third-person action game. Watch as creatures are brutally destroyed within a burning mansion and take a peek at a boss battle.
‘Ironheart’ Will Introduce a Major Marvel Villain
Among the surprises at Marvel’s D23 panel was the announcement that the upcoming Ironheart series, starring Dominique Thorne as the armored hero, will see her square off with one of the most notable Marvel villains of recent years, making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Parker Robbins — AKA The Hood. On the show, he will be played by Anthony Ramos, best known for his work on Broadway in Hamilton and recently as the star of the film version of In the Heights.
Barbarian – Movie Review
With “Barbarian,” writer/director Zach Cregger of “The Whitest Kids U Know” becomes the latest performer primarily known for comedy to take a stab at the horror genre. The gold standard is of course Jordan Peele, whose “Get Out” in 2017 was an out-of-nowhere success both at the box office and awards podiums. Then there’s John Krasinski, who led “A Quiet Place” to critical and commercial success in 2018, and perhaps even more impressively, “A Quiet Place Part II” to becoming arguably the first post-pandemic blockbuster last year. “Barbarian” isn’t a creative game-changer or a box office powerhouse, but it gets Cregger’s foot in the door for what might be a rewarding career in horror.
CNET
'Black Adam' Drops New Trailer Featuring 'Suicide Squad' Villain
A second official Black Adam trailer burst out of the gates on Thursday. Star Dwayne Johnson dropped the new footage on Twitter before it ambled out onto Warner Bros.' socials. This second trailer is arguably the best one yet, giving the DC antihero more of a true villain bent. Doctor...
Comments / 1