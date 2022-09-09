Read full article on original website
Marilyn Y. Wesseling — UPDATED
Marilyn Y. Wesseling, 83, North Webster, died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born Aug. 7, 1939. She is survived by her children, Sheila (Rick) Swope, Pierceton and Jim (David) Hall, Goshen; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Eunice Martin, Lawton, Mich.; and brother, Jerry (Donna) Packer, Whitakers, N.C.
Tommy D. Burkett Jr. — PENDING
Tommy D. Burkett Jr., 57, Warsaw, died Sept. 12, 2022 at Majestic Care of Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
October Spay-Neuter Events Include One In Warsaw, Columbia City
WARSAW — Warsaw will be one of four cities with upcoming spay-neuter events for cats in early October. There will be spay/neuter clinics in the Marion, Huntington, Warsaw and Columbia City area Oct. 6-9. Openings are still available. Some financial assistance is available.
Larry Alan Meinika
Larry Alan Meinika, 71, South Whitley, died at 8:35 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his residence in South Whitley. He was born Jan. 12, 1951, in Fort Wayne. He married Deborah Jean Wood on July 26, 1969; she survives in South Whitley. He is also survived by his children,...
Elsie M. Platz
Elsie M. Platz, 88, Warsaw, died at 7:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. She was born Nov. 29, 1933, in Wheatfield, to William E. and Eva (Freel) Van Dusen. On Oct. 1, 1955, she married Everell L. Platz, and he died Nov. 27, 2007. Surviving...
Ruth Ann King — UPDATED
Ruth Ann King, 78, Warsaw, died Sept. 8, 2022. She was born May 4, 1944. On May 13, 1967, she married Barry King; he survives. Ruth Ann is also survived by her daughters, René (Tomás) Moreno, Chicago, Ill., Julie (Max) Courtney, St. Augustine, Fla., Heather (Josh) Gunter, Avon Lake, Ohio, Andrea (Nathan) Davis, Dodge City, Kan. and Amy (Scott) Shepherd, Litchfield, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and three younger siblings.
Judith Helen Murphy — UPDATED
Judith Helen “Judy” (French) Murphy, 86, North Manchester, died Sept. 11, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Nov. 10, 1935. On Nov. 10, 1978, Judy married Dr. Richard A. Poel; he survives in Boyne City, Mich. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Lark)...
Randall Scott ‘Randy’ Bockelman
Randall Scott Bockelman, 57, Columbia City, died peacefully at 3:25 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his home in Columbia City. He was born Feb. 16, 1965. He leaves behind two sons, Taylor S. Bockelman, Plano, Texas and Logan J. Bockelman, Columbia City; his mother, Linda (Bud) Lucas, Columbia City; brothers, Michael (Dawn) Bockelman and Brent (Cindy) Bockelman, both of Columbia City; a sister Lori A. (Brandin) Heuer, Columbia City; stepmom, Barb J. Bockelman; stepbrothers, Jason Moore and Eric Dunlap; and girlfriend, Renee Platt.
Randall Chaplin — PENDING
Randall A. Chaplin, 75, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at home in Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
William Lee Harmon Jr.
William “Bill” Lee Harmon Jr., 67, Wabash, died at 6:57 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born July 28, 1955. He is survived by his mother, Jane Harmon; son, William Harmon III; and sister, Barbara Wilhelm, all of Wabash. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service...
Warsaw Breakfast Optimists Selling Fall Displays
WARSAW — The Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club and the Warsaw Community High School Octagon Club are selling fall displays again this autumn. The cost for display setup at a home or business is $100. The cost for setup plus removal in mid-November is $125. The displays will be placed...
Clara Holloway Childress – PENDING
Clara Holloway Childress, 88, of Warsaw and formerly of Rochester passed away at 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Mason Health Care of Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home of Rochester.
Richard Edwin Davis
Richard “Rich” Edwin Davis, 81, Wabash, died at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Bickford Cottage, Wabash. He was born Aug. 16, 1941. Rich married Sandra K. Van Hoy on June 30, 1963; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by his three children, Brad A....
Echoes’ Tractor Drive Honors Kurt Miller
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — For the third year, the Echoes of the Past took to the country roads of Kosciusko and Fulton Counties to honor Kurt Miller. 25 tractors, including club and non-club members, were on hand to participate in the 20-mile tractor drive. Drivers from as far away as Lucerne came to support the Millers in honoring their son along with the club.
Carol Ardell Howard
Carol Ardell Howard, 80, Fishers, formerly of North Manchester, died at 3:03 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Harbour Manor Health & Living Community, Noblesville. She was born Feb. 16, 1942. She married Laymon Howard on May 13, 1961; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son,...
Jackie Eugene Warren — UPDATED
Jackie E. “Jack” Warren, 82, Ligonier, died at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his residence in Ligonier. He was born May 23, 1940, in Warsaw, to Earl Calvin and Margaret Louise (Weed) Warren. He lived most of his life in the Milford/Ligonier area and attended Milford...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Fulton County Police Department investigated the following accidents. 6:23 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, West SR 110 and North CR 300W., Rochester. Driver: Robert R. Heiman, 35, Rochester. Heiman rolled his vehicle in an attempt to avoid hitting a deer. 3:46 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, North SR 19...
Winona Lake Drowning Victim Identified
WINONA LAKE — The victim of a drowning in Winona Lake on Tuesday, Sept. 13, has been identified. According to a press release by Winona Lake Police sent on Tuesday afternoon, the victim was identified as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, East Center Street, Warsaw. Police released the information after Milton’s family was identified.
Milford’s Stollery Is September Kosciusko Veteran Of The Month
WARSAW — Janna M. (Adair) Stollery is the September Kosciusko County Veteran of the Month. U.S. Air Force veteran Stollery, of Milford, was honored at the Kosciusko County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13. She’s the fifth female veteran to be recognized since the program began and the third to be recognized this year.
Marcella ‘Marcy’ Ann Brown
Marcella “Marcy” Ann Brown, 86, Big Lake in rural Noble County, died at 12:39 Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at home in Big Lake. She was born Jan. 5, 1936. On Oct. 1, 1960, she married Fay E. Brown, aka “George Duncan.” He preceded her in death.
