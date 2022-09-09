KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — For the third year, the Echoes of the Past took to the country roads of Kosciusko and Fulton Counties to honor Kurt Miller. 25 tractors, including club and non-club members, were on hand to participate in the 20-mile tractor drive. Drivers from as far away as Lucerne came to support the Millers in honoring their son along with the club.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO