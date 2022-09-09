Read full article on original website
City Of Norfolk 2022-2023 Budget
The Norfolk City Council held a public hearing to review the City of Norfolk’s FY 2022 -2023 municipal budget and the 2022-2023 proprietary budget for water, sewer, solid waste, and storm water. Mayor Josh Moenning stated, “I think the numbers reflect the fact that Norfolk is in one if...
Planned Power Outages In Boyd, Holt, and Knox Counties
A planned outage is scheduled for electric customers in Boyd County, as well as parts of Holt and Knox County, Sunday, September 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., to prepare for upgrades at the substation that serves the area. The outage will impact Nebraska Public Power District customers in...
Norfolk Junior High gets approval for assistant speech coach
With around 55 kids in Junior High speech, the activities committee believes that an assistant speech coach is needed. Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson agreed and recommended they add an assistant to the program. She says with one coach, it’s hard to provide attention and feedback to every individual participant.
O'Neill wins Battle Creek girls golf invite; Norfolk JVs sixth, NC seventh
Kaylin Gaughenbaugh fired a round of 87 to lead O'Neill to a three-stroke victory over the host team at the Battle Creek Invitational on Monday. The Norfolk Junior Varsity and Norfolk Catholic finished sixth and seventh respectively in the team race. Norfolk Catholic's Hannah Barr finished 13th with a 108...
16 Year Old's Suspected Of Vehicle Thefts
Five vehicles were reported stolen from various areas of Norfolk on Friday. One of the vehicles was recovered Saturday from the 1400 block of Amberwood Drive. During the investigation, officers were provided leads from the victims and the public. That helped them identify two 16 year old boys as the suspects.
Norfolk boys tennis sixth at Lincoln East invite
No. 1 singles - Michael Foster: 3–2 (fifth place): Lost to Hunter Nelson, LE, 8-2; Lost to Camden Hjermstadt, LSE, 8–4; Def. Benjamin Zavidil, GRE, 8-0; Def. Phinney, YORK, 8–1; Def. Connor White, LPX, 8–5. No. 2 singles - Alex Bauer: 3–2 (fifth place): Lost to Gavin Clauss, LSE, 8-1; Lost to Samarth Sajeesh, LE, 8–4; Def. Alan Estrada Morales, COL, 8–0; Def. Easton Wesslund, LNS, 8–1; Def. Andrew Van Gomple, YORK, 8–6.
Albion Police need your help in locating missing juvenile
Albion Police need your help in locating a missing juvenile. 9-year-old Airiendella Loughman was last seen wearing a pink shirt with turquoise shorts. If anyone has seen or know the whereabouts of this girl, please call 402-395-2144.
Antelope County crash leaves State Trooper injured
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper sustained nonlife-threatening injuries in a crash on Friday in Antelope County. The Norfolk Daily News reports that at about 7:30 p.m., a trooper had completed a traffic stop on Highway 20 in Antelope County and was attempting to travel to another call, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the patrol. The trooper was then involved in a two-vehicle crash.
Wayne girls, Norfolk Catholic boys win Wayne XC invite: Krusemark, Noecker take indivdual gold
Wayne sophomore Jala Krusemark led a Blue Devil 1, 2, 3 finish as the hosts dominated the girls division of the Wayne cross country invitational on Monday at the Wayne Country Club. Three-time defending state champion Carson Noecker of Hartington-Newcastle dominated the boys race, but pack-running Norfolk Catholic took team...
Wayne State wins defensive battle over Northern State
WAYNE - Wayne State edged Northern State 13-6 Saturday evening in a defensive-minded Northern Sun Conference football game played at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne. It’s the fifth straight meeting between the two clubs that the final score was seven points or less as Wayne State improves to 2-0 while the Wolves fall to 1-1. Northern State had the first scoring opportunity of the game on their first series, moving from their own 29 to the Wayne State 8 until a fumble was recovered by Caleb Brouse to stop the drive.
