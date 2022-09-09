Read full article on original website
northgwinnettvoice.com
Free drive-through meal distribution offered Wednesday at Buford-Sugar Hill library
Gwinnett County Public Library’s Buford-Sugar Hill branch will offer free meal distribution Wednesday, Sept. 14. The program, which has been in place since summer 2022, is a partnership between the library system and Lettum Eat!, a mobile food service that provides free meals to food insecure individuals and families in local communities.
buckhead.com
419 Springdale Drive NE
You will fall in love with everything about this charming mid-century home located where Peachtree Heights East, Garden Hills and Peachtree Hills come together! Enjoy an easy stroll to the Duck Pond, Peachtree Hills Park, Garden Hills Pool, shopping and several popular neighborhood restaurants. Just a block away is the new PATH400, with a connection to the Atlanta Beltline in the works! With two finished levels, a cheery enclosed sunroom, and a fabulous outdoor area featuring a flat backyard and large deck overlooking a serene view of the forest and creek at the rear of the yard.
Henry County previews hoped-for aquatic center
Henry County leaders previewed recently a video of what the southside community’s long-sought aquatic center could look ...
Atlanta Magazine
The verdict on 3 new Atlanta restaurants: Tio Lucho’s, One Flew South, and D Boca N Boca
In the last couple years, Arnaldo Castillo has established himself as one of the brightest stars in the firmament of Atlanta’s pop-up scene. Through his business La Chingana, the former Minero chef served interpretations of dishes that reflected his family’s Peruvian roots, gaining scores of fans in the process. It’s entirely to the city’s benefit that we now have a venue to eat this stuff most days a week. One night recently, I sat down in the casual, modern dining room of Tio Lucho’s and enjoyed what was easily one of the best meals I’ve had all year, full of superfresh ingredients, unabashed flavors, and fun interplays of texture. I was delighted by the profound spiciness of the aji verde that blankets a very pretty tuna tiradito (pictured)—gleaming slices of raw fish decorated with little clumps of trout roe—and entranced by the causa, a creamy, cold whipped-potato appetizer that Castillo and his partner in the kitchen, Manuel Lara, offer with shrimp or fresh veggies. There was a small, perfect quinoa salad, named (like the restaurant itself) after Castillo’s father, studded with corn, aji dulce peppers, favas, beets, and radish and tossed in a peppery vinaigrette; there were two preparations of Castillo’s famous ceviches, one with fish and one with mushrooms. Nobody needed anything more to eat at this point, but we nonetheless ordered lomo saltado, a stir-fry of fork-tender beef served with french fries, onions, and a soy-based sauce. Return visits will be in order to sample literally every other item available, and then again. A concise cocktail list includes, of course, a classic pisco sour. 675 North Highland Avenue, Poncey-Highland.
This Hidden Bar Near Atlanta Gives Modern-Day Great Gatsby Vibes
It might be time to dust off that 2011 flapper costume for a true Prohibition-era experience. Enter The Third Door, a former filling station that's become a secret bar-by-night. This retro-inspired hideaway just outside Atlanta has all the Great Gatsby flair one could wish for. This restored 1920s gas station...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Atlanta 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Atlanta 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Atlanta Georgia, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Atlanta as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is...
Sandy Springs closes lanes on a section of Roswell Road through September
Three center lanes on a stretch of Roswell Road in Sandy Springs will be closed through the end of September....
spoonuniversity.com
The Top 5 Best Foods to Eat in ATL When You're Sick
The first two weeks of college encompass a lot of new things: new classes, new people, and new sicknesses. It’s almost inevitable for students to get sick during the first few weeks of school because so much is happening at once. However, being sick at school is arguably a lot worse than when you're sick at home. It can be difficult to take care of yourself and still keep up with your busy schedule. So, to make you feel slightly better, here are my top five favorite foods to eat in Atlanta when I am sick.
Roswell plans to revitalize the area around the intersection of Holcomb Bridge Road and Highway 9
ROSWELL — The city of Roswell is planning to revitalize the intersection of Holcomb Bridge Road and Highway 9, as well as the area within a half-mile radius of it. The city council has tasked the Downtown Development Authority to create a master plan for the area and The DDA will contract with the Sizemore Group planning firm to complete the plan.
saportareport.com
Cook Park: First year review of one of Atlanta’s most innovative greenspaces
This summer marked the first-year anniversary of one of Atlanta’s most celebrated parks, The Rodney Cook Sr. Park — lauded for its innovative green infrastructure in the historic Vine City. The community also hosts four HBCUs and is the former home to civil rights leaders like Martin Luther...
DeKalb re-opens applications for rental assistance
For the first time in several months, DeKalb County is accepting new applications for rental assistance....
Cumming family turning to strangers to save birthday for boy with autism after years of no shows
Austin Sosebee smiling(Photo/Amber Sosebee) (Forsyth County, GA) At any age, it’s human nature to want to feel loved. But at eight years old, one Forsyth County boy could use the reassurance more than ever.
atlantatribune.com
Jazz in the Garden Featuring Tony Hightower
Hammonds House Museum Celebrates My View From Six Feet Exhibition with Outdoor Concert. Hammonds House Museum continues Joe Barry Carroll’s My View From Seven Feet exhibition with jazz vocalist and songwriter, Tony Hightower, Sunday, September 18, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., at the museum’s outdoor garden. With years of experience as a musical performer, Hightower, an Atlanta native, takes up the mantle to be a bridge that ushers R&B audiences into jazz. Purchase tickets by visiting https://TonyHightowerMVFSF.eventbrite.com. The My View From Seven Feet exhibition has been extended until Sunday, October 2.
'This is a headache' | Residents in Atlanta neighborhood say they were without water despite paying bill
ATLANTA — Imagine getting home, turning on the faucet, and no water comes out. Families in Southwest Atlanta said they’ve been without water for at least four days, despite paying their bills. Jasmine Taylor said she realized she did not have water when she got to her Cascade...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
DeKalb County program gets $375,000 grant to expand job training for refugees
CLARKSTON, Ga. — A DeKalb County business is growing careers, after receiving a nearly $400,000 grant. Tekton Career Training focuses on providing job training for refugees. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway explained how these funds could change the lives of students. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Postino opens in Buckhead
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wine gallery Postino opens today in Buckhead! The restaurant occupies a former Blockbuster and pays homage to its former tenant. Rodney Harris went to the restaurant to check out the food and the restaurant’s wall of VHS tapes.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 12 - Sept. 18
Sept. 15 - Oct. 31. Explore Lawrenceville's "haunted" history on a tour led by a ghost! Purchase tickets through Aurora Theatre. The Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina; 4000 Summit Boulevard NE, Atlanta. Sept. 15. Taste the most popular and delicious offerings from 15 different Brookhaven restaurants. Regular tickets...
fox5atlanta.com
North Cobb High School student hit by car while crossing street to school
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - FOX 5 Atlanta received a news tip coming from Kennesaw that a young girl had been hit by a car while trying to cross the road to get to school Tuesday morning. The witness said he saw the girl laying in the road, unresponsive as several...
Parents raise concerns over 'fighting culture' at metro Atlanta high school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Lakisha Spells was visiting her son's school, Towers High School, Tuesday morning when she said she heard a fight break out in the hallway between classes. Spells' son is a freshman at the high school. “Beaten up really bad," Spells said. "We heard the loud...
