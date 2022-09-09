ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

How to flush your home water system if you're no longer under a Boil Water Advisory

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9eYa_0hodr8zR00

How to flush your home water system if you're no longer under a Boil Water Advisory 00:43

BALTIMORE -- A precautionary Boil Water Advisory was fully lifted Wednesday after no further E. coli contamination was detected in an area of West Baltimore.

Now, residents in those areas are asked to flush the remaining water from their homes and take a few other steps, just to be sure.

The Baltimore Department of Public Works said residents should take these steps after the lifting of a Boil Water Advisory:

  • Run all cold water taps for 15 minutes
  • If you have a single-lever faucet, set it to run cold water
  • Begin with the lowest faucet in your home or business and then open the other faucets one at a time, moving from your lowest floor to your highest
  • After 15 minutes, turn off your faucets in reverse order, from highest to lowest
  • You should also flush your refrigerator's water lines. Here's a video by a filter company on how to do that
  • All ice made since the boil water advisory was put in place should be discarded, as well as the next three batches
  • Ice maker containers should be wiped clean with a solution of two tablespoons of bleach to one gallon of water

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Water contamination problems in West Baltimore at center of Baltimore City Council probe

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's City Council introduced a resolution Monday night in an effort to hold the Department of Public Works accountable after a four-day water boil advisory was placed on much of West Baltimore due to water contamination. DPW said last Monday that routine water sample tests showed harmful bacteria in the water including E.Coli, placing thousands under a water boil advisory. The City Council scheduled three upcoming hearings with DPW to explain how this water crisis was handled and whether they should have handled it better. "I know there was a lot of confusion. I know there was a lot of delays,"...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Boil Water Advisory
CBS Baltimore

Contractor damages gas line, creates leak in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- City workers are trying to repair a gas line that a contractor damaged in Northwest Baltimore on Monday, according to Baltimore Gas & Electric staffBGE workers responded to a report of a struck gas line in the 7300 block of Park Heights Avenue, BGE staff said.The contractor who damaged the gas line was not connected to the gas and electric company, according to BGE staff.The fire department was already at the site of the struck gas line when BGE crews arrived, according to BGE staff.BGE workers are trying to abate the leak so that they can begin conducting repairs, BGE staff said. Firefighters remain at the site of the gas leak, staff said.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Tractor-trailer carrying sheetrock overturns causes morning delays in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. - A tractor-trailer carrying a load of sheetrock overturned early Tuesday morning causing delays in the Laurel area. The crash happened on the northbound lanes of the Interstate 95 service road between MD-198 and the merge with the main lanes of I-95. The driver suffered minor injuries. Officials...
LAUREL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Heavy afternoon thunderstorms prompt an Alert Day Monday

BALTIMORE-- A cold front is expected to move through Maryland on Monday, creating a high chance that heavy thunderstorms that could lead to isolated damaging winds and flash flooding.This development has prompted WJZ to declare an Alert Day.The storms may trigger parts of Maryland to get hail and see a weak tornado form.The Maryland Department of Emergency Management initially issued a Tornado Warning for Charles County until 5:15 p.m.That warning passed. There was a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Caroline and Talbot counties until 8:30 p.m. but that passed too. So did the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kent and  Queen Anne's counties until 9:15 p.m.There remains a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Worcester County until 10:45 p.m. Baltimore County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 11:30 p.m. though.Monday's high temperatures were projected to reach the mid-80s but feel like 90 degrees because of the humidity. More showers will pass through the state early Tuesday and clouds will gradually dwindle away bringing more sunshine and increasing temperatures to reach about 83 degrees. By Wednesday, we approach more clear skies with light west winds.Sunshine remains as through the rest of the work week ensuring a beautiful weekend and game day on Sunday.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

New Harford County speed cameras will track drivers traveling past I-95 construction zone

BALTIMORE -- Speed cameras and other tracking equipment are being installed along southbound I-95 near MD 152 in Harford County in the area of highway construction work, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority. The equipment includes advance warning signs near the work zone to alert drivers of automated speed equipment cameras. Also, a "speed trailer" will be on site to display drivers' speeds, transportation officials said.The equipment will be used to display the speed of drivers in work zones. It aims to protect construction workers and create a safer environment for other people on the road.Drivers will be given a grace period to adjust to the presence of the speed-tracking equipment. Maryland State Police plan to start issuing speeding citations on Oct. 10, transportation officials said.If a vehicle is recorded traveling at a certain rate of speed over the posted speed limit, then a $40 fine will be issued to the registered owner of the vehicle, transportation officials said.The speed limit is 65 miles per hour along the stretch of I-95 where construction work is being conducted, according to transportation officials.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

BGE responds to gas line leak in northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — BGE says it has responded to a gas line leak in northwest Baltimore. A spokesperson for the company says they were called to the 7300 block of Park Heights Avenue this afternoon for a struck gas line. When they arrived at the scene, the Baltimore City...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Community discussion on solutions for squeegee workers kicks off in West Baltimore Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Community members with a vested interest in finding solutions and resources for the young people who conduct squeegee work on Baltimore's street corners will convene  at a church in West Baltimore this evening, according to city officials.The talk session is part of Mayor Brandon Scott's Squeegee Collaborative. It is slated to take place at the New Shiloh Baptist Church in the 2100 block of North Monroe Street between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., city officials said.The squeegee team is led by Deputy Mayor of Equity, Health and Human Services Faith Leach, T. Rowe Price Foundation President John Brothers,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Residents say they waited over an hour at one water distribution site, officials pledge it will be better Friday

BALTIMORE - Residents told WJZ on Thursday they waited over an hour for water at a distribution site set up in the wake of an E. coli contamination in the drinking water.City officials said that should not happen and will not happen again, and their operation tomorrow will be bigger than it was today "We have more resources coming tomorrow," said James Wallace, director of the Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management. "There will be more water here tomorrow the operation will be even bigger tomorrow."Cars wrapped around W. Lafayette Avenue at the distribution site at Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School.Thursday...
Nottingham MD

Flood Watch issued for Baltimore area on Monday, storms expected

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Baltimore area. The watch will be in effect from Monday afternoon into Monday night. Forecasters say rainfall rates and slow moving/training storms could drop 2-3 inches of rain in a short time period. A few storms may...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders brace for labor strikes that could impact MARC commuter trains

BALTIMORE -- People who use the MARC commuter trains to get to work are bracing for a labor strike that could derail their lives starting Friday. A dispute between CSX Transportation and its labor unions could prompt union members to go on strike Friday morningThe strike would shut down commuter trains that travel along the Camden and Brunswick lines, transportation officials said.That means people who travel between Baltimore and Washington to get to work on the Camden line, or who board trains in other parts of the state, would have to find another way to get to work, according to the Maryland...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

33 schools in Baltimore County receive bottled water after boil water advisory

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Emergency Management said that 33 schools will receive bottled water and hand sanitizer as a result of the possible E. coli contamination in southwestern Baltimore City and Baltimore County. The schools include:. ARBUTUS ES. ARBUTUS MS. BALTIMORE HIGHLAND ES. CATONSVILLE ADMIN. CATONSVILLE...
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
69K+
Followers
28K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy