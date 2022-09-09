How to flush your home water system if you're no longer under a Boil Water Advisory 00:43

BALTIMORE -- A precautionary Boil Water Advisory was fully lifted Wednesday after no further E. coli contamination was detected in an area of West Baltimore.

Now, residents in those areas are asked to flush the remaining water from their homes and take a few other steps, just to be sure.

The Baltimore Department of Public Works said residents should take these steps after the lifting of a Boil Water Advisory: