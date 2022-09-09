This ‘CSI: Miami’ actress was threatened by a stalker for 12 years. The FBI caught him after he left his DNA on a fast-food straw

Read full article on original website
Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell says the FBI seized his phone at fast food restaurant
Mike Lindell, the pro-Donald Trump conspiracy theorist, said on Tuesday that the FBI had seized his cell phone. Mr Lindell, the Minnesota-born CEO of My Pillow and a staunch supporter of the former president who rose to national prominence for his long-running attempts to help overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, said that his cell phone was seized in Minnesota. Mike Lindell says the FBI stopped him today at a Hardees in Minnesota:"Cars pulled up in front of us, to the side of us, and behind us and I said those are either bad guys or the...
Trump news – live: Mike Lindell says FBI seized his phone, as Trump shares bizarre QAnon image
Mike Lindell, the pro-Donald Trump conspiracy theorist and CEO of My Pillow, said Tuesday that the FBI has seized his cell phone at a fast food restaurant in Minnesota.The chair of the powerful House Oversight Committee has asked the National Archives and Records Administration (Nara) to determine whether any more records that should have been given to the archives at the end of Mr Trump’s term remain missing.In a letter to Acting Archivist of the United States Debra Wall, Representative Carolyn Maloney raised the possibility that Mr Trump is continuing to harbour stolen government records at properties other than...
