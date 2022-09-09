ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62

Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s new single ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne has given fans another taste of his upcoming album with the reflective single ‘Nothing Feels Right’. The track feature’s the metal legend’s longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde, who delivers a beautiful guitar solo. Wylde rejoined Ozzy’s backing band in 2017 having previously played with him intermittently over several decades.
NFL
Guitar World Magazine

Kirk Hammett launches his latest project – a mysterious online horror story, which he is soundtracking

Kirk Hammett is not only one of metal’s most prolific electric guitar players, he's also one of the music world’s biggest fans when it comes to all things horror. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Root
Person
Yngwie Malmsteen
Person
Robin Trower
Person
Kevin Bacon
Person
Stevie Ray Vaughan
Person
Eric Clapton
The Independent

Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83

Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Margaret Urlich dies at age 57

Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar World#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Machine Head#Lamb Of God#Mxr#Sony
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall

Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
ACCIDENTS
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Hypebae

Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'

Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy