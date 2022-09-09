Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Kirk Hammett launches his latest project – a mysterious online horror story, which he is soundtracking
Kirk Hammett is not only one of metal’s most prolific electric guitar players, he's also one of the music world’s biggest fans when it comes to all things horror. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
Guitar World Magazine
Here's what Dave Mustaine texted James Hetfield after the Metallica leader felt insecure about his playing
Earlier this year, during Metallica’s show in Brazil’s Belo Horizonte on May 12, a visibly emotional James Hetfield spoke of the insecurities he experienced over his guitar playing. After telling the 60,000-plus crowd he felt like “an old guy” that “can’t play anymore”, Hetfield shared a group hug...
Guitar World Magazine
Anthrax's Scott Ian on his thrashtastic history with Jackson guitars, shredding with his son and how an unlikely fretboard shaped the sound of Bring the Noise
One of thrash metal's most bankable rhythm players recalls how Randy Rhoads first drew him to the storied US brand and explains why he's digging the company's newly launched American Series Soloist. When it comes to brand ambassadors, few are as iconic for Jackson as Anthrax’s Scott Ian. Since...
Guitar World Magazine
How Cliff Burton shaped Metallica's expansive thrash assault – and changed the sound of metal bass guitar forever
We celebrate Burton's career, and dig into his tones and talents with the help of Metallica’s incumbent bassist, Robert Trujillo. “The major rager on the four-string motherfucker”, as the late Cliff Burton was approvingly described during his first gig with Metallica on March 5, 1983, is a revealing phrase. It’s a very California-in-the-’80s thing to call a musician, one part Bill & Ted and one part Spinal Tap, but at the same time it’s completely perfect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai nail Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin tracks with Living Colour during electrifying 2022 Rock In Rio set
Vai and his Ibanez PIA joined the rock outfit for a show-stopping finale of Hendrix’s Crosstown Traffic and Led Zep’s Rock and Roll. By the time Living Colour concluded the seventh song of their Rock in Rio set earlier this month, it’s fair to say the crowd had already been generously treated to a stellar showing of Vernon Reid and co’s impressive chops.
Guitar World Magazine
Documentary on the first all-female metal band in the Middle East gets official trailer
Watch the first clip of Sirens, the story of determined thrashers Slave to Sirens. A new documentary on the first all-female metal band in the Middle East has received its first official trailer. Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He...
Guitar World Magazine
Boss vows to “unleash your Katana” with improved GA-FC EX Foot Controller
Boss has introduced the GA-FC EX Foot Controller – a souped-up version of its existing GA-FC unit, which promises to “unleash your Katana”. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
Guitar World Magazine
Reb Beach guides you through his latest pedalboard
The longtime Winger/Whitesnake guitarist reveals his compact 'board for fly-in dates – and the pedal he can’t be without. “I do have a big MIDI pedalboard for regular touring, but when Winger does weekend fly-in shows, I bring this little three-pedal setup with me. If my travel bag is over 50lbs, it costs me an extra $100, and it’s easy to go over 50lbs when you’re bringing stage clothes, cables, a coat and what have you. Actually, I tried taking a bigger pedalboard with me to put in plane overheads, but I left it in the airport bar – twice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guitar World Magazine
Behind the scenes of Blizzard of Ozz, the album that launched Ozzy Osbourne's solo career and made Randy Rhoads a guitar god
The following article was originally published in Guitar World magazine's March 2006 issue. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. In a career that spans five decades, Alan di Perna has written for pretty much every magazine in the world with the word “guitar” in its title, as well as other prestigious outlets such as Rolling Stone, Billboard, Creem, Player, Classic Rock, Musician, Future Music, Keyboard, grammy.com and reverb.com. He is author of Guitar Masters: Intimate Portraits, Green Day: The Ultimate Unauthorized History and co-author of Play It Loud: An Epic History of the Sound Style and Revolution of the Electric Guitar. The latter became the inspiration for the Metropolitan Museum of Art/Rock and Roll Hall of Fame exhibition “Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock and Roll.” As a professional guitarist/keyboardist/multi-instrumentalist, Alan has worked with recording artists Brianna Lea Pruett, Fawn Wood, Brenda McMorrow, Sat Kartar and Shox Lumania.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Kenny Wayne Shepherd play Pink Floyd's Comfortably Numb on David Gilmour's Black Strat
The performance – a celebration of the kickoff of the Indianapolis Colts' 2022 season – was the legendary guitar's most prominent public outing since its sale in 2019. Back in 2019, David Gilmour's iconic black Fender Stratocaster was sold at auction for an eye-watering $3,975,000, making it (at that time) the most expensive guitar ever sold at auction.
Guitar World Magazine
Vance Joy: “When you write a great song you’re just like, ‘How did I do that?’ You get chills or the hair stands up your neck. That’s what keeps everyone going”
The modern singer-songwriter fingerstylist keeps cranking out hits – but doesn’t care what gear he uses to make them... In fact, he doesn’t even know the names of his guitars. It’s rare for a new song to crack the list of essential beginner guitar tunes, but Vance...
Guitar World Magazine
Yngwie Malmsteen gives a guided tour of his current pedalboard
The Boss-heavy rig is relatively compact, and gives the Swedish speed demon easy access to 8 of his most-used live tones. Yngwie Malmsteen is currently in the midst of his Parabellum tour promoting his latest studio album, and the Swedish speed demon recently took time out during a soundcheck to showcase his current pedalboard setup.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Brandon Ellis showcase his sensational chops on Jackson’s new American Series Soloist SL3
The Black Dahlia Murder shredder discusses his musical origins, affinity for Jackson guitars and imperious playing style in Jackson's new The Soloist episode. Last week, Jackson dropped the US-made American Series Soloist SL3 – an all-new reinvention of its classic Super Strat electric guitar, which debuted the brand’s first-ever made-in-Corona product line.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred Eruption on Eddie's Frankenstein guitar
Wolfgang shared the footage to celebrate 45 years since the recording of Van Halen's instrumental masterpiece. Last Thursday (September 8) marked 45 years to the day that Eddie Van Halen’s Eruption was first recorded, and to celebrate the occasion, Wolfgang Van Halen posted a clip of him shredding the instrumental masterpiece using his late father’s Frankenstein electric guitar.
Guitar World Magazine
16 ways to improve your acoustic guitar shows
Going live with your acoustic guitar? Follow our fully-costed tips to get the most out of your steel-string and make your live performances the best they can be!. 1. Set up your guitar (typically from $50/£45) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens...
Guitar World Magazine
Tash Sultana on winning over MTV with a daring Unplugged performance and cracking Eric Johnson Strats in half onstage
The Australian polymath on an iconoclastic Unplugged performance that brought Strats and Teles to the party. When Kurt Cobain turned up for Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged special in 1993, he had a Fender Twin and a Boss DS-2 distortion in tow. Purists were not impressed, but it’s now the most lauded performance from Unplugged’s original run.
Guitar World Magazine
Squier 40th Anniversary Vintage Precision and Jazz Bass review
A fitting tribute to Squier’s amazing success: they may be a bit pricey for Fender’s sub-brand, but these basses play and sound the business. At the dawn of rock and roll, if you wanted a bass guitar, you had to buy a Fender. There wasn’t really any other choice. Leo Fender had been first out of the blocks back in 1951, and the brilliance of his design meant that no-one else seriously competed for years.
Comments / 0