3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
Don't be tricked by political ads disguised as newspapers delivered to your doorJennifer GeerChicago, IL
blockclubchicago.org
Esmé Restaurant Is Transforming Fine Dining With A Menu Inspired By ’90s Nostalgia And Nonprofit Kitchen Possible
CHICAGO — From the moment chef Jenner Tomaska stepped into a Kitchen Possible class four years ago, he knew he wanted to support and promote the program. The nonprofit works with kids 8-12 in Pilsen, East Garfield Park and Bronzeville, teaching them valuable life lessons through cooking. When Tomaska signed on to the program, it was to teach a recipe — but he quickly became a dedicated volunteer, working with a group of three kids as their go-to person throughout an eight-week program, all while trying to open Esmé, his Lincoln Park restaurant.
blockclubchicago.org
Meet Logan Square’s ‘Caterpillar Mom,’ Whose Vegetable Garden Has Become A Safe Haven For Pollinators
LOGAN SQUARE — Lauren Kleiman loves growing basil, tomatoes and peppers on her porch in Logan Square. But after adding a few parsley plants this summer, her garden became more than just a hobby — it became a home for caterpillars and butterflies. When Kleiman, 39, added the...
Chicago non-profit serving residents who don't have access to fresh food, produce
CHICAGO - One Chicago man is making dreams come true. His name is Dion Dawson, and he's behind Dion's Chicago Dream — a non-profit feeding those in neighborhoods without access to fresh food and produce. It started with one community refrigerator in the Englewood neighborhood and has now spread...
Food & Wine
Damarr Brown's Guide to Chicago
Learn more about 2022 Food & Wine Best New Chef Damarr Brown. "I love Peach's Restaurant. It's on the South Side of Chicago close to home, and they serve consistently delicious breakfast. I always get the salmon croquettes, which make me think of my grandmother." Food for Thought. "On a...
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago’s Last Black-Owned Bank Reopens Its Chatham Branch After 2-Year Closure: ‘We Are Here To Stay’
CHATHAM — Chicago’s last Black-owned bank has reopened the South Side branch it closed more than two years ago, offering limited services as leaders try to rebuild trust following years of customer complaints, regulatory issues and financial trouble. GN Bank reopened its branch at 87th Street and King...
wciu.com
Chicago Food To Go 9/15, 9/17, & 9/18: Gyros, Burgers, Pizza and More!
In this episode Chicago Food To Go is traveling across Chicagoland in search of flavors that can’t be matched, and the stories behind the restaurants. We’ll feature a classic Gyro, elevated burgers, and pizza that brings family and friends together, one slice at a time. Watch Previous Chicago...
London House Chicago Will Host Its Annual All-Day “Forever Summer Party” Next Week
Summer is coming to an end and with it rooftop season. Those blissful warm evenings are giving way to chilly nights which means it’s time to see out summer with something special before we begin frolicking in all the fall fun. Luckily enough, London House Chicago is hosting its annual “Forever Summer Party” offering guests the chance to celebrate summer 2022 while enjoying unmatched sweeping views of the Magnificent Mile downtown area and the Chicago River from its iconic rooftop. The all-day soiree will kick off at 11 am on Wednesday, September 21, up on the esteemed luxury lifestyle hotel’s 22nd floor and finish at midnight. Save the Date: Wednesday, Sept. 21 for our Forever Summer Event. Enjoy all day drink features, 25% off lunch from 11a-2p, Live DJs, swag bags, and more! #ItStartsHere #LHRooftop pic.twitter.com/IMANRx2tJV
Austin Weekly News
Vacant storefront, old home to record store, gets new tenant
A data-processing company is planning to move into an old record store on the West Side. Matthew Lambert, the business development manager for Tab Service Company, said the firm is leaving its West Loop office after 21 years and moving to the former home of Walles Music store in Galewood, 6846 W North Ave. He said the move should be completed by spring 2023.
blockclubchicago.org
You Can Visit The Shedd Aquarium For Free In September. Here’s The Schedule
DOWNTOWN — Illinoisans can visit the sea creatures at the Shedd Aquarium for free Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in September. Free admission includes access to all of the Shedd’s exhibits, including its current special exhibit, Underwater Beauty, according to a news release. The museum, 1200 S. Lake Shore...
A Two-Day Chicken Wing Block Party Is Coming To Chicago In October
Get ready for something you didn’t know you needed– A chicken wing party! WingOut Chicago is back this October 1st and 2nd bringing the classic chicken wing block party back for another year of fun. The event will feature live music, 20 varieties of chicken wings, and a competition judged by none other than Hot One’s Sean Evans! Experience all-you-can-eat wings in one location with every variety available from classic buffalo to honey chili, jerk, wood smoked, Umami, spicy garlic, and more. The local party is in thanks to Green Curtain Events and will feature plenty of local favorites available to try. ‘Hot Ones’ host Sean Evans makes his return as a judge for the pannel as the wing competition takes place on October 2nd. The event itself is free as the street festival is available for all to enjoy but anyone wanting to enjoy wings and drinks must buy a ticketed package in order to enter the food court.
See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours
OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
hfchronicle.com
Flossmoor Fest had lots of entertainment, games and food
Flossmoor Fest got a rousing start as the Homewood-Flossmoor High School marching band opened the festivities with drumrolls and songs that got lots of toes tapping. It was the second event of the day for the musicians. Early in the morning band members were on the grounds of the high school as runners for The Hidden Gem Half Marathon came through the campus as part of the 13.1 mile run.
blockclubchicago.org
Enjoy An Evening Of Live Jazz And Art This Weekend In South Shore
SOUTH SHORE — The Central South Shore Area Council is hosting an art-filled family event Saturday for community members. Starry Starry Night runs 5:30-9:30 p.m. at 7600 S. Merrill Ave. with live jazz from the Roger Harris Jazz Quartet and a silent art auction. There will be refreshments, and attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair.
thereporteronline.net
Children’s Museum Oak Lawn Illinois
The American community of Oak Lawn is located in Cook County, Illinois. At the time of the 2020 census, there were 58,362 residents there. Oak Lawn is a Chicago suburb that is situated southwest of the city. It is bordered by the city in two places but is primarily encircled by other suburbs.
blockclubchicago.org
Field Museum Celebrates Latinx Heritage Month With Free Days, Live Performances
DOWNTOWN — The Field Museum is celebrating Latinx Heritage Month with events and free days. Latinx History Month — also known as Hispanic Heritage Month — runs Sept. 15-Oct. 15, honoring people who have come from Spain, Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean. The Field Museum, 1400 S. Lake Shore Drive, will participate by displaying related collections, hosting live performances and highlighting the work scientists are doing in Latinx communities, according to a museum news release.
Sample the best fall donut flavors Chicago has to offer on the Underground Donut Tour
Imagine strolling down the streets of Chicago on a crisp, cool autumn day as you munch on an apple cider donut. Stan's Donuts and some of their fall flavorsUnderground Donut Tour.
blockclubchicago.org
Pisolino Italian Market Closing After 7 Years In Avondale: ‘Not Enough Business To Sustain It’
AVONDALE — The owners of Avondale restaurant Pisolino transformed the Italian eatery into a market in 2020 to survive the pandemic. The pivot was successful at the time, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to save the small business. Pisolino Italian Market is closing after seven years on Avondale’s...
South Side Chicago church provides funds for those wanting a Christian education for their children
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2.We all know a private education is an expense many families can't afford, but now an incredible offer from a South Side school: free tuition.CBS 2's Shardaa gray explains how it's possible."We don't want you to decide between groceries or rent and a quality Christian education." That's the message Pastor John Boston the second wants South Side parents to know. "When you decide to register and take that leap, we're going to do everything we can to make sure you have access not just to reading, writing and arithmetic, but to value-based character-building education that...
golackawanna.com
Holtzmans to open one of country’s largest watch/jewelry stores in Chicago
WILKES-BARRE — In some way, Mrs. Lincoln would be proud of what’s become of the store she shopped in back in the early 1800s. And the Wyoming Valley can also be proud and happy that the very store Abraham Lincoln’s wife patronized is now owned by Wyoming Valley native Seymour Holtzman and his son, Steven.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Illinois
Here's where you can find them.
