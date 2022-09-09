In Week 3 of the 2022 college football season, Notre Dame plays host to Cal in search of its first win of the season and of the Marcus Freeman era. The Fighting Irish lost their Week 1 matchup against Ohio State before losing in a massive upset in Week 2 against Marshall. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox was asked if his game plan changes at all with redshirt-sophomore Drew Pyne under center after starting quarterback Tyler Buchner was lost for the season with a shoulder injury.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO