Jake Paul Is Coming for the Sports Betting Business, Too
“There’s so much money in this industry, and I don’t think they’re spending it right,” YouTuber-turned-boxing star Jake Paul says about the sports betting business during a conversation we’re recording for my Front Office Sports podcast. In August, he announced a successful $50 million Series...
NFL・
What Does A Network Do When Its NFL Announcers Get Sick?
It’s a sports TV network’s worst nightmare: What do you do when the million-dollar face of your NFL coverage loses their voice?. NBC Sports was faced with that situation when a visibly tired, possibly ill, Cris Collinsworth called the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. From...
WNBA Achieves Viewership It Hasn’t Had in Two Decades
The WNBA announced last month that it delivered the most-watched regular season in 14 years, but that’s not this season’s only milestone. The league recorded its most-watched playoffs in 20 years with an average of 439,000 viewers through 19 games on ESPN. The semifinals, which featured the Seattle...
LAFC’s Gareth Bale Leads MLS Jersey Sales in 1st Season
In his first season in MLS, Gareth Bale quickly established himself as one of the league’s most marketable players — and now has the jersey sales to prove it. On Monday, MLS released its top-selling jerseys of the 2022 season, with the Welsh star striker topping the list. Bale’s LAFC teammate, Carlos Vela, took third on the list.
MLS・
ESPN Expands Betting Content With Eye Toward Own Sportsbook
ESPN is still exploring the launch of its own branded sportsbook. As the Worldwide Leader in Sports seeks to join the sports betting gold rush, the network is beefing up its content portfolio. Just in time for football season, the network has promoted Doug Kezirian to “Sports Betting Insider.”
Suns Owner Robert Sarver Suspended 1 Year, Fined $10M
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million after an outside investigation found Sarver “engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards.”. The league announced the punishment Tuesday and released the a 43-page report by the law firm of Wachtell,...
ESPN’s New ‘Monday Night Football’ Trounces Emmy Awards
ESPN’s coverage of the Seattle Seahawks’ dramatic 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football” averaged 19.85 million viewers across ABC and ESPN channels. That’s up 17% from the comparable Week 1 telecast of Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders last year. The...
‘College GameDay’ Garners Best Two-Week Viewership Since 2010
Since ESPN withdrew from negotiations to be part of Big Ten football’s next media contract, the network has been dropping hints it still plans to be the leader in college football coverage. The latest statistic to support the network’s narrative: The first two iterations of ESPN’s Saturday morning college...
Arizona State Golfer Forgoes Senior Year to Join LIV Golf
LIV Golf has convinced another top amateur to turn pro. On Monday, David Puig announced via Instagram his intention to forgo his senior season at Arizona State and become a professional golfer. While he did not say in the post where he would play his professional golf, Puig is listed...
NHL Team With Smallest Arena Sees 50% Season-Ticket Revenue Spike
The Arizona Coyotes rolled the dice on making a new home at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena — and so far, it’s paying off. The team has already generated 50% more season-ticket revenue for the upcoming season than it “ever did” at Glendale’s Gila River Arena — where the Coyotes played until the city announced it would not renew the team’s lease when it expired on June 30.
WNBA Finals Draws 550K Viewers Opposite First NFL Sunday
Game 1 of the WNBA Finals had to go up against the first Sunday of the NFL regular season, but still drew an impressive audience. The Las Vegas Aces’ 67-64 victory over the Connecticut Sun broadcast on ABC averaged 550,000 viewers, the network announced ahead of Tuesday’s Game 2.
