MLB

Front Office Sports

Jake Paul Is Coming for the Sports Betting Business, Too

“There’s so much money in this industry, and I don’t think they’re spending it right,” YouTuber-turned-boxing star Jake Paul says about the sports betting business during a conversation we’re recording for my Front Office Sports podcast. In August, he announced a successful $50 million Series...
NFL
Front Office Sports

LAFC’s Gareth Bale Leads MLS Jersey Sales in 1st Season

In his first season in MLS, Gareth Bale quickly established himself as one of the league’s most marketable players — and now has the jersey sales to prove it. On Monday, MLS released its top-selling jerseys of the 2022 season, with the Welsh star striker topping the list. Bale’s LAFC teammate, Carlos Vela, took third on the list.
MLS
#Espn
Front Office Sports

Suns Owner Robert Sarver Suspended 1 Year, Fined $10M

Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million after an outside investigation found Sarver “engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards.”. The league announced the punishment Tuesday and released the a 43-page report by the law firm of Wachtell,...
PHOENIX, AZ
MLB
Baseball
Sports
Front Office Sports

NHL Team With Smallest Arena Sees 50% Season-Ticket Revenue Spike

The Arizona Coyotes rolled the dice on making a new home at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena — and so far, it’s paying off. The team has already generated 50% more season-ticket revenue for the upcoming season than it “ever did” at Glendale’s Gila River Arena — where the Coyotes played until the city announced it would not renew the team’s lease when it expired on June 30.
TEMPE, AZ
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

