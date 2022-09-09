Air quality was unhealthy on Monday in Yakima as smoke from wildfires was visible across the Northwest. Air quality was unhealthy for everyone as of 8 a.m. in downtown Yakima, Sunnyside and Ellensburg, according to readings from the Department of Ecology. When air quality is unhealthy, people should stay inside and take steps to filter indoor air. Everyone should avoid strenuous outdoor activity. People who must be outside should wear a respirator mask such as an N95.

