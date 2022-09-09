Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Fire burns clothing store in downtown Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire in downtown Pasco around 7:15, Tuesday night. Franklin County Fire District 3 and the Kennewick Fire Department also responded to the fire on the 500 block of Clark Street. According to the Pasco Fire Department, the fire started...
Driver rolled off WA-240 between Edison and Columbia Center Blvd exits
KENNEWICK, Wash. — State troopers rushed to the scene of a rollover car accident on WA-240 that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning. According to a social media notice from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, first responders were at the scene of the accident by 8:06 a.m. to make contact with the victim and direct traffic on this essential roadway connecting Kennewick and Richland.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
County to complete KGH deal, lease for another facility
The dream of a Three Rivers Behavioral Health Recovery Center is close to becoming a reality as Benton County moves to secure two sites to serve Tri-Citians facing mental health and substance abuse crises. The county expects to complete a $1.6 million deal to buy the now closed Kennewick General...
SUV vs. elk near Hanford leaves 2 animals dead, 2 people at hospital
Mating season means more elk and deer crashes in the fall.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Mini storage, apartments and more coming to the Tri-Cities
Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a long list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments in Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
Richland engineers create first-ever commercial hydrogen generator prototype
RICHLAND, Wash. — A step toward getting clean, fossil-fuel free gas is through hydrogen fuel. The main problem getting in the way of that, is it’s costly. Getting hydrogen fuel is soon to be a problem for the past. “Hydrogen at the filling stations; it’s terribly expensive. It’s...
elkhornmediagroup.com
New fire station is moving forward
WESTON – A ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony has been held for East Umatilla Fire & Rescue’s new station in Weston. However, construction has not yet begun in earnest. Chief Dave Baty says that before that happens, attention is being given to all of the details. “They have finished the...
Out of the Way Mabton Washington Hides for Sale $1.1 Million Astonishing Estate
Unsuspecting Mabton Washington Has A Gorgeous Estate You Must See Inside. If you have been to Mabton Washington, you know it's a little off the beaten path. It's a sleepy unassuming little 'burg but it does have a pretty spectacular home that just went up for sale. Beautiful Mabton Home...
This New Bakery is a Hidden Gem and Within Driving Distance from Yakima
I'm a big fan of locally-sourced baked goods. There's a few places in Yakima and the Yakima Valley to grab something along those lines. For the past couple of months, I've heard about this amazing place seated in humble Prosser, Washington. I finally had a chance to stop by and I'm glad I did.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Trios welcomes new residents, including 2 Tri-Citians
Trios Health’s residency class recently started its three-year program and includes four new family medicine resident physicians and six new internal medicine resident physicians. The Class of 2025 applicant pool was competitive this year, with nearly 2,000 applicants. More than 170 candidates were interviewed to select the final 10...
Mesa treasurer arrested for stealing funds from City, covering up transactions
MESA, Wash. — The former Clerk and Treasurer of the City of Mesa has been brought into custody for allegedly stealing funds from the city for herself and others, then using her position of power to cover it up. According to an announcement made by the Franklin County Sheriff’s...
yaktrinews.com
Efforts underway to remove Bateman Island causeway in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — “It was just, I want to get out there and here it is,” Joe Blodget said while standing near the entrance of Bateman Island. Somehow, and by somebody, the 500 foot causeway was built onto Bateman Island, on the Yakima River, between 1939 and 1940/
Yakima Herald Republic
Air quality in Yakima Valley deemed unhealthy amid wildfire smoke
Air quality was unhealthy on Monday in Yakima as smoke from wildfires was visible across the Northwest. Air quality was unhealthy for everyone as of 8 a.m. in downtown Yakima, Sunnyside and Ellensburg, according to readings from the Department of Ecology. When air quality is unhealthy, people should stay inside and take steps to filter indoor air. Everyone should avoid strenuous outdoor activity. People who must be outside should wear a respirator mask such as an N95.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Remote rescues will be easier
UMATILLA COUNTY – Umatilla County Search and Rescue is getting a wheeled rescue litter. Board of Commissioners Chairman John Shafer said the litter would have been a big help when SAR responded to an ATV crash recently. “A six-person team hand carried the person along a narrow ATV trail...
4 more die and long COVID remains a problem. New booster arrives in Tri-Cities
Hospitals and nursing homes are stressed, say officials.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Liquor Licenses – September 2022
Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. El Buen Gusto Restaurant, 708 Sixth St., buildings 708 & 710, Prosser. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant service bar. Application type: change of location. Honey Dog Productions LLC, 7425 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick. License type: beer/wine theater. Application type: new. Jones...
nbcrightnow.com
Car crashes into Viera's Bakery in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Police Department is responding to a collision on the 400 block of Lewis Street after a car crashed into Viera's Bakery. Police say the car was headed south on 4th Avenue when it tried to turn left on Lewis Street. They were reportedly speeding and the car lost control, crashing into the bakery.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Bankruptcies – September 2022
Bankruptcies are filed under the following chapter headings:. Chapter 7 — Straight Bankruptcy: debtor gives up non-exempt property and debt is discharged. Chapter 11 — Allows companies and individuals to restructure debts to repay them. Chapter 12 — Allows family farmers to restructure finances to avoid liquidation for...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Building Permits – September 2022
Wycoff Farms Inc., 164806 Lemley Road, Prosser, $166,000 for commercial addition. Contractor: Columbia River Steel & Co. Goose Ridge Estate, 63615 E. Jacobs Road NE, Benton City, $125,00 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Fire Control Sprinklers. L7 Ranches LLC, no address listed, $120,000 for grading. Contractor: Design 7 LLC. Monson...
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Mabton Hay Palace celebrates area's agricultural achievements in 1915
In the bedtime story “The Three Little Pigs,” the straw house the first pig built was intended to be a representation for sloth. But in 1915, a larger structure assembled from hay bales in Mabton was instead a testament to the industry of Lower Valley farmers who had more alfalfa hay than they knew how to profitably sell.
