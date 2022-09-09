ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Fire burns clothing store in downtown Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire in downtown Pasco around 7:15, Tuesday night. Franklin County Fire District 3 and the Kennewick Fire Department also responded to the fire on the 500 block of Clark Street. According to the Pasco Fire Department, the fire started...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Driver rolled off WA-240 between Edison and Columbia Center Blvd exits

KENNEWICK, Wash. — State troopers rushed to the scene of a rollover car accident on WA-240 that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning. According to a social media notice from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, first responders were at the scene of the accident by 8:06 a.m. to make contact with the victim and direct traffic on this essential roadway connecting Kennewick and Richland.
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

County to complete KGH deal, lease for another facility

The dream of a Three Rivers Behavioral Health Recovery Center is close to becoming a reality as Benton County moves to secure two sites to serve Tri-Citians facing mental health and substance abuse crises. The county expects to complete a $1.6 million deal to buy the now closed Kennewick General...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Industry
Pasco, WA
Industry
Local
Washington Business
Pasco, WA
Business
City
Pasco, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Mini storage, apartments and more coming to the Tri-Cities

Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a long list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments in Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

New fire station is moving forward

WESTON – A ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony has been held for East Umatilla Fire & Rescue’s new station in Weston. However, construction has not yet begun in earnest. Chief Dave Baty says that before that happens, attention is being given to all of the details. “They have finished the...
WESTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farms#Infant Formula#Milk Products#Columbia River#Business Industry#Linus Business#Darigold Inc
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Trios welcomes new residents, including 2 Tri-Citians

Trios Health’s residency class recently started its three-year program and includes four new family medicine resident physicians and six new internal medicine resident physicians. The Class of 2025 applicant pool was competitive this year, with nearly 2,000 applicants. More than 170 candidates were interviewed to select the final 10...
KENNEWICK, WA
yaktrinews.com

Efforts underway to remove Bateman Island causeway in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — “It was just, I want to get out there and here it is,” Joe Blodget said while standing near the entrance of Bateman Island. Somehow, and by somebody, the 500 foot causeway was built onto Bateman Island, on the Yakima River, between 1939 and 1940/
RICHLAND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Yakima Herald Republic

Air quality in Yakima Valley deemed unhealthy amid wildfire smoke

Air quality was unhealthy on Monday in Yakima as smoke from wildfires was visible across the Northwest. Air quality was unhealthy for everyone as of 8 a.m. in downtown Yakima, Sunnyside and Ellensburg, according to readings from the Department of Ecology. When air quality is unhealthy, people should stay inside and take steps to filter indoor air. Everyone should avoid strenuous outdoor activity. People who must be outside should wear a respirator mask such as an N95.
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Remote rescues will be easier

UMATILLA COUNTY – Umatilla County Search and Rescue is getting a wheeled rescue litter. Board of Commissioners Chairman John Shafer said the litter would have been a big help when SAR responded to an ATV crash recently. “A six-person team hand carried the person along a narrow ATV trail...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Liquor Licenses – September 2022

Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. El Buen Gusto Restaurant, 708 Sixth St., buildings 708 & 710, Prosser. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant service bar. Application type: change of location. Honey Dog Productions LLC, 7425 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick. License type: beer/wine theater. Application type: new. Jones...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car crashes into Viera's Bakery in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Police Department is responding to a collision on the 400 block of Lewis Street after a car crashed into Viera's Bakery. Police say the car was headed south on 4th Avenue when it tried to turn left on Lewis Street. They were reportedly speeding and the car lost control, crashing into the bakery.
PASCO, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Bankruptcies – September 2022

Bankruptcies are filed under the following chapter headings:. Chapter 7 — Straight Bankruptcy: debtor gives up non-exempt property and debt is discharged. Chapter 11 — Allows companies and individuals to restructure debts to repay them. Chapter 12 — Allows family farmers to restructure finances to avoid liquidation for...
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Building Permits – September 2022

Wycoff Farms Inc., 164806 Lemley Road, Prosser, $166,000 for commercial addition. Contractor: Columbia River Steel & Co. Goose Ridge Estate, 63615 E. Jacobs Road NE, Benton City, $125,00 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Fire Control Sprinklers. L7 Ranches LLC, no address listed, $120,000 for grading. Contractor: Design 7 LLC. Monson...
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy