Read full article on original website
Related
People
Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba's Relationship Timeline
Art imitated life when Idris Elba met Sabrina Dhowre at a jazz bar one Sunday night in Vancouver, Canada, in 2017. The actor was in town filming The Mountain Between Us with Kate Winslet when he saw the Somali-Canadian model and fell in love "at first sight." The film centers...
Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children
Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Chadwick Boseman's Brother Accepts Actor's Disney Legend Honor at D23: 'We'll Always Love You'
"Him not being here has been a point of immense pain for my whole family," Chadwick Boseman's brother Derrick Boseman said at the D23 Expo on Friday Chadwick Boseman has reached Disney Legend status. The late Black Panther actor was inducted into the decades-old tradition at the D23 Expo on Friday, along with Grey's Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey, black-ish stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson, Frozen cast members Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, and more. Accepting the award on his behalf was his brother Derrick Boseman, who said, according to Variety,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Captain America 4 Is Bringing Back An Incredible Hulk Character For Anthony Mackie's MCU Solo Film
Captain America : New World Order will mark the return of a character from The Incredible Hulk.
epicstream.com
Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania
There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
CNET
Harrison Ford Shares First 'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer, Says Film 'Will Kick Your Ass'
Harrison Ford returns as legendary explorer Indiana Jones on June 30, 2023, and at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 on Saturday, Lucasfilm gave audiences a first look at how digital technology will make the man in the hat look younger than Ford's 80 years. The trailer hasn't yet appeared online, but...
‘Indiana Jones 5’: Emotional Harrison Ford Shows New Footage at D23
The king of adventure is back once again. “Indiana Jones 5” showed its first trailer on Saturday during the D23 Expo. Although it was not released online, Harrison Ford appeared onstage to speak about the footage, joined by director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “Thank you for making...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disney shares first look at 'Little Mermaid' Halle Bailey singing, 'Lion King' prequel 'Mufasa'
Disney released the first trailer Friday for "The Little Mermaid," starring Halle Bailey, and shared a first look at "Lion King" prequel "Mufasa."
BET
Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Gives Emotional Speech While Inducting Him As A Disney Legend
On Friday (September 9) at the Disney Legends Award Ceremony at the D23 Expo, Chadwick Boseman was inducted as a Disney Legend. Derrick Boseman, Chadwick’s brother, accepted the award on his late brother’s behalf and reflected on how much the late actor appreciated being a movie star. “When...
Brie Larson Is the Perfect Captain Marvel Because She Knows How to F— With Haters
There’s a class of superhero actor who doesn’t just play the part, they also naturally embody a key aspect of the hero they were born to play. Chris Evans has Captain America’s inspirational and aspirational attributes, Robert Downey Jr. and Iron Man have the same natural swagger to them, and Brie Larson and Captain Marvel know how to not give an F. Evidence: this brief red carpet clip from this past weekend’s D23 Expo. It’s just 11 seconds long, but it’s 11 seconds of Larson poking a bear (and remember, she’s Captain Marvel; a bear’s as dangerous as a puppy to...
Ironheart trailer debuts at D23 and reveals Anthony Ramos' new Marvel villain
The first teaser trailer for new Disney Plus series Ironheart was shown behind closed doors during the Marvel panel at D23, where Total Film was on the ground in LA. In the teaser, Riri (Dominique Thorne) has a suit of armor – which may belong to Tony Stark, Rhodey, or someone else entirely – and says "I want to build something like that, but better." The trailer revealed that In the Heights' Anthony Ramos is playing Parker Robbins, AKA The Hood, while Community's Jim Rash is back as his MIT character from Captain America: Civil War.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Is Glad Usher’s Finally Getting The Props He Deserves: ‘He Is A Legend’
Cardi B holds Usher and his music in a special place in her heart and she’s happy he’s getting the respect he deserves from the public these days. The Bronx bombshell gave the R&B icon his flowers in a sincere tweet she shared on Friday (September 9). “I’m...
CNET
'Black Adam' Drops New Trailer Featuring 'Suicide Squad' Villain
A second official Black Adam trailer burst out of the gates on Thursday. Star Dwayne Johnson dropped the new footage on Twitter before it ambled out onto Warner Bros.' socials. This second trailer is arguably the best one yet, giving the DC antihero more of a true villain bent. Doctor...
Polygon
All the Marvel trailers and news out of D23 2022
The second day of D23 brought one of the most exciting panels of the whole weekend: the Marvel panel. The Marvel section revealed some new trailers, casting news, and other details for upcoming movies and shows in the MCU. Here are the most exciting trailers and announcements from Disney at...
D23 Debuts ‘The Marvels’ Trailer: Brie Larson Saves the World with Iman Vellani
Brie Larson is back as Captain Marvel, but this time, she has a whole cohort of fellow female superheroes. Following the 2019 film “Captain Marvel,” sequel “The Marvels” is a continuation of Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” starring Iman Vellani as the titular teen Marvel hero. “The Marvels” marks the first time Carole Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel (Vellani) have teamed up since their crossover moment in the “Ms. Marvel” finale with Larson’s post-credits cameo. The first trailer for the continuation is, appropriately, tuned to the Beastie Boys’ “Intergalactic Planetary.” We see Teynoah Parris’ Monica up...
BET
Kenan Thompson Talks Oscars Slap Ahead Of 2022 Emmys
Kenan Thompson is hosting the 2022 Emmys and is weighing in on his expectations for the show amid the 2022 Oscars slap controversy. Speaking at an Emmy preview event in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Sept. 7), Thompson weighed in on the infamous Oscars slap that involved host Chris Rock and Will Smith, who also won an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard at the 94th Academy Awards.
‘Captain America: New World Order’ Sets New Castmembers at D23
Anthony Mackie and the stars of Captain America: New World Order got a warm welcome at D23, with a number of new and old MCU actors officially announced to return to the fold. Tim Blake Nelson, who last appeared in 2008’s Incredible Hulk, will return as The Leader. Carl Lumbly is back as original super soldier Isaiah Bradley after playing him in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Danny Ramirez returns as Joaquin Torres, while MCU newcomer Shira Haas will play Israeli hero Sabra. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Santa Clauses' First Trailer Teases Tim Allen's Replacement With Unlikely CameoDisney's Bob Chapek on...
Polygon
Marvel’s Secret Invasion trailer brings a war to Earth that only Samuel L. Jackson can stop
The Skrull are back in Marvel’s new Disney Plus series Secret Invasion. The show got its first public trailer during Marvel’s D23 2022 presentation. The trailer shows off Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, and, of course, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Along with the returning cast, Secret Invasion also stars Kinglsey Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami...), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), and Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones).
Michael Keaton Assumes ‘Batgirl’ Cancellation Was a ‘Good’ Business Decision, but ‘I Really Don’t Know’
Michael Keaton, who scored his first Emmy win for best lead actor in a limited or anthology series, reacted backstage to the cancellation of “Batgirl” at the Emmy Awards Monday night. “I think it was a business decision. I’m going to assume it was a good one. I really don’t know,” Keaton said. Last month, it was revealed that Warner Bros. had shelved “Batgirl” and would not release the film on any platform. The DC Comics adaptation, which had a $90 million production budget, starred Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl. Keaton reprised his role as Batman for the feature, which...
Comments / 0