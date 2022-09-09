Meacham – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) Work on I-84 from MP241.0 to MP 248.5 this week:. The contractor will continue placing rebar for and paving the new concrete lane all week. There will be concrete delivery trucks entering and exiting the work zone into traffic, so please use caution when driving through. Towards the end of next week, the contractor may also start asphalt paving operations.

MEACHAM, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO