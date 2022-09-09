Read full article on original website
New fire station is moving forward
WESTON – A ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony has been held for East Umatilla Fire & Rescue’s new station in Weston. However, construction has not yet begun in earnest. Chief Dave Baty says that before that happens, attention is being given to all of the details. “They have finished the...
City to seek $200,000 grant for Lions Park
COLLEGE PLACE – The College Place City Council meets tonight (Tuesday) at 7 p.m. The council will consider a resolution supporting the city’s grant application to the Port of Walla Walla/Walla Walla County’s nine tenths of a cent economic sales tax fund for Lions Park improvements for $200,000.
Troopers on bikes help with Round-Up
PENDLETON – As Pendleton’s population swells during Round-Up week, Police Chief Chuck Byram said that his officers vitally need the support that’s offered from area law enforcement agencies. Sgt. Rick Jackson oversees a group of officers in patrolling the areas where trouble might arise. Jackson and his...
Four local depredation reports, one confirmed wolf depredation
NORTHEAST OREGON – Several Livestock Depredation Investigation reports have been released by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. These reports stem over investigations from the last several weeks. Of those reports, four were from Union, Baker and Wallowa County, one of those was noted as a confirmed wolf depredation, which took place in the Balloon Tree area of Union County last week.
ODOT Construction Update – I-84 Meacham to Spring Creek
Meacham – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) Work on I-84 from MP241.0 to MP 248.5 this week:. The contractor will continue placing rebar for and paving the new concrete lane all week. There will be concrete delivery trucks entering and exiting the work zone into traffic, so please use caution when driving through. Towards the end of next week, the contractor may also start asphalt paving operations.
La Grande School District Will Continue to Provide Free Breakfast and Lunch
LA GRANDE – (Release from La Grande School District) La Grande School District will continue to provide FREE breakfast and lunch to all district students for the 22-23 school year. The meals are available at all schools without the need for parents to complete any paperwork. The district is...
Remote rescues will be easier
UMATILLA COUNTY – Umatilla County Search and Rescue is getting a wheeled rescue litter. Board of Commissioners Chairman John Shafer said the litter would have been a big help when SAR responded to an ATV crash recently. “A six-person team hand carried the person along a narrow ATV trail...
COVID-19 Strike Force indicts two for COVID-19 fraud
SPOKANE – U.S Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref of the Eastern District of Washington, has announced that a federal grand jury has indicted two additional individuals for COVID-19 fraud as part of the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Strike Force. Both are from West Richland, Wash. The CARES Act provided a number...
Police chase ends with vehicle on its rims
WALLA WALLA – A Walla Walla man, identified as Austin Hill, 24, was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting an officer, eluding police and ending the chase by driving a vehicle on its rims. According to the Walla Walla Police Department, dispatch was notified at 10:29 a.m. by a citizen...
EOU Men’s Cross-Country Claims CCC Under Armour Team of the Week Award
LA GRANDE —(Release from Eastern Oregon University) The Cascade Collegiate Conference announced that the Eastern Oregon University Men’s Cross-Country team earned Under Armour Team of the Week honors for the week of Sept. 5-11. With the award, Eastern Oregon has now won three of the four weekly honors in the conference to open the season.
Man is charged with attempted murder
HERMISTON – Hermiston police have arrested Pascual Mateo Francisco, 28, of. Hermiston charging him with attempted murder and second-degree assault. Police. Chief Jason Edmiston said that he was arrested Sunday night following investigation. into an incident that occurred at 1210 W. Madrona Ave. on Saturday and prompted. several people...
