Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Reykdal proposes free school meals for all students
OLYMPIA – Washington State School Superintendent Chris Reykdal recently announced his proposal to provide school meals at no cost to students statewide. Currently only schools with a certain level of free meal participants can offer free meals. During the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, waivers from the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Governor Kate Brown Provides Wildfire Update, Urges Oregonians to be Prepared
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Governor’s Office) Governor Kate Brown provided an update September 8th on how the state and partners are preparing and responding to the wildfire situation in Oregon. She was joined by Oregon Department of Forestry Fire Chief Mike Shaw, Oregon State Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Medema, Oregon Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps, Chief Executive Officer of Portland General Electric Maria Pope, and Vice President of Transmission and Distribution from PacifiCorp Allen Berreth.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Four local depredation reports, one confirmed wolf depredation
NORTHEAST OREGON – Several Livestock Depredation Investigation reports have been released by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. These reports stem over investigations from the last several weeks. Of those reports, four were from Union, Baker and Wallowa County, one of those was noted as a confirmed wolf depredation, which took place in the Balloon Tree area of Union County last week.
Comments / 0