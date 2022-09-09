ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KDVR.com

Colorado water deaths reach record high

More people have died on Colorado's waters in 2022 than in any other year. Talya Cunningham reports.
KDVR.com

Colorado suicide rate at record high, among US highest

Colorado's suicide rate is at a 15-year high. DJ Summers reports.
KDVR.com

West has lower inflation, higher housing than US

Colorado 's regional inflation is better than the nation's, but not by much. DJ Summers reports.
KDVR.com

Rain, cooler temperatures move in Wednesday

Expect weather changes Wednesday as scattered storms and cooler temperatures push in. Here's Jessica Lebel's forecast.
KDVR.com

5280 Magazine Colorado Grapes

5280 Magazine is diving into how wine makers in Colorado are getting creative when it comes to growing grapes in the state. Check it out in the September issue or at 5280.com.
