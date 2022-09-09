Since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, hotel bookings in London are up nearly 40%, according to HotelPlanner. It is also expected that as we approach the official day of mourning on September 19, bookings will peak in the surrounding days as people from all over the world make last-minute travel plans to pay their respects. In fact, according to HotelPlanner, more than 60% of travelers to London are foreign visitors coming from all over the world, with many of those coming from the United States. So, if you are thinking of making a last-minute trip to London from Boston, we have gathered some tips on places to go, where to stay and where to eat while in London. And for all the up-to-date information on the Queen’s funeral, how to see the queen laying in state or what will happen in London now that the Queen has died head to Time Out London.

BOSTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO