Read full article on original website
Related
RadarOnline
Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign
The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously...
RadarOnline
Snubbed Even In Death? Royal Family Didn't Wait For Prince Harry To Arrive At Balmoral Before Announcing Queen's Passing
The royal family announced the sad realization that Queen Elizabeth had died — but they weren't all together when they made the huge announcement. RadarOnline.com has learned that Prince Harry was still en route to Balmoral Castle when his embattled family released the death statement on Twitter.Interestingly enough, they waited for Harry's older brother, Prince William.Before revealing the Queen died at 96 years old on Thursday, photos emerged showing William and his scandal-plagued uncle Prince Andrew landing in Scotland and arriving together at Balmoral.The duo looked tense and concerned as William drove through the gates, with the public unaware of...
Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
Time Out Global
How to watch the Queen’s funeral online and on TV
As you’ll undoubtedly know, the Queen’s funeral is coming up next week. The service will take place at Westminster Abbey, making Elizabeth II the first British monarch to have her funeral there since 1760. She will then be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle alongside her parents.
RELATED PEOPLE
Time Out Global
How to see the Queen’s procession today, from the route map to timings
The Queen’s coffin will be moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall this afternoon, where she will lie in state for four and a half days before her funeral on Monday September 19. Before being taken to the room where people will be able to slowly file past her,...
U.K.・
Time Out Global
Thinking about visiting London from Boston this month?
Since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, hotel bookings in London are up nearly 40%, according to HotelPlanner. It is also expected that as we approach the official day of mourning on September 19, bookings will peak in the surrounding days as people from all over the world make last-minute travel plans to pay their respects. In fact, according to HotelPlanner, more than 60% of travelers to London are foreign visitors coming from all over the world, with many of those coming from the United States. So, if you are thinking of making a last-minute trip to London from Boston, we have gathered some tips on places to go, where to stay and where to eat while in London. And for all the up-to-date information on the Queen’s funeral, how to see the queen laying in state or what will happen in London now that the Queen has died head to Time Out London.
Time Out Global
Vue Cinemas will be screening the Queen’s funeral for free on Monday
One of the UK’s largest cinema chains, Vue Cinemas, has cancelled all movie screenings on Monday and will instead be showing the Queen’s funeral on the big screen. The chain is providing a free bottle of water to all attendees, although snacks are off limits and the concessions will be closed.
Time Out Global
Guards rehearsed the Queen’s final procession at dawn today
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, thousands of soldiers in ceremonial uniform gathered at Buckingham Palace for the practice run of the Queen’s official procession, which will take place on Wednesday September 13. Many of central London's streets were closed off for the massive operation and there were only a few onlookers present on the streets to witness it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global
Why are loads of anti-monarchy protesters being arrested?
Despite the huge outpouring of grief we’ve seen over the past week, it’s fair to say not everyone was a fan of the Queen. While most responses to Elizabeth II’s death have been well meaning and positive, some people have pointed out the royal family’s ties to colonialism and imperialism. Others, meanwhile, take issue with controversial figures like Prince Andrew.
Time Out Global
There’s a corgi parade for the Queen next month
If there’s one thing the Queen will be remembered for, it’s her love of a small furry Welsh dog breed – corgis. After her death on Thursday September 8, fans of Britain’s longest reigning monarch are organising a parade of the dogs to celebrate the late Queen.
Time Out Global
The entire world has started bingeing ‘The Crown’ again
People have been grieving for the late Queen Elizabeth II is many different ways: queuing for miles to see the late monarch lying in state; laying flowers at Buckingham Palace; or just reducing the volume on supermarket checkout beeps. For many for whom physical acts of memorial aren’t practical, Netflix’s...
Time Out Global
Busking on London Underground is banned until after the Queen’s funeral and people aren’t happy
If your commute is usually backed by the sound of singer-songwriters strumming their guitars, you can expect to trudge through the tunnels of London Underground in silence for the next week. In light of the Queen’s death on Thursday (September 8), TfL has decided to ban busking on the underground until after her funeral. However many musicians are concerned about what this means for their income.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Time Out Global
A new public square named after Queen Elizabeth II is being built in Sydney’s CBD
In the latest in a series of major public works announced by premier Dominic Perrottet, a new public square named in honour of Queen Elizabeth II is to be built in the heart of Sydney's CBD. Parts of the NSW Registrar-General’s building on Macquarie Street will be demolished to make way for the outdoor space which will also create more direct access to the Domain parklands from the CBD. Within the square there will be a monument to the late monarch, who died on September 10, aged 96, after reigning over Commonwealth countries including Australia for 70 years.
Time Out Global
All the London road closures and travel restrictions for the Queen’s funeral on Monday September 19
The Queen died on Thursday September 8, placing the country in ten days of national mourning. As per tradition, the monarch’s body will travel from Scotland, where she died, to lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days. Her state funeral will then take place on Monday September 19 at Westminster Abbey. With massive crowds expected to watch the procession, here is everything we know about road closures and travel restrictions so far.
Time Out Global
A huge mural of the Queen has been painted outside a tube station
After the Queen died on Thursday September 8, people have paid tribute to her in their own ways across the capital. Some mourners have laid flowers and marmalade sandwiches, while others organised a corgi parade, and now two artists in west London have painted a massive mural to commemorate her 70-year reign.
Time Out Global
Alok Vaid-Menon: "Non-binary people are asking us to imagine a more free world"
After a couple of years in the wilderness, Sydney’s celebration of system-shaking bright minds, the Festival of Dangerous Ideas (FODI), returns for the first IRL edition since 2018, taking over Carriageworks, Eveleigh’s vast arts precinct. There perhaps couldn’t be a better fit for the city’s spiciest, most inclusive...
Comments / 0