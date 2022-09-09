Read full article on original website
KOCO
Woman walking along I-35 in Norman dies after being hit by car
NORMAN, Okla. — A woman walking along Interstate 35 in Norman died after being hit by a car, authorities said. Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities received welfare calls about a woman walking on I-35. They said two drivers were able to avoid her, but a third vehicle struck her near Indian Hills Road.
OCPD: One Dead, Another Wounded In Southwest OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police and fire crews responded to a home where two people were found shot Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at a home near Southwest 59th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Authorities said this was an attempted murder-suicide. The shooter, an adult, shot and killed themselves after shooting a...
news9.com
Authorities Searching For Missing 2-Year-Old In Okfuskee County Near Okemah
A two-year-old child has been reported missing near Okemah, according to the Muscogee Nation. Ares Muse was last seen wearing black pajamas with bright-colored dinosaurs according to the Muscogee Nation. Authorities say Ares went missing from his home sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m Monday morning. According to Jim Parish with the Dept. Of Public Safety, Ares crawled into bed with his parents around 1:30 a.m. but when the father woke up at 6:30 a.m., he noticed the boy was not in bed and wasn't inside the home. The father told DPS that the child was able to get past three locking mechanisms prior to opening an exterior door.
news9.com
Driver Arrested After Overnight Pursuit Ends In NE OKC
Oklahoma City Police said the suspect led police on a chase before eventually coming to a halt near I-35 and Northeast 21st Street. OCPD said one person jumped out of the car while moving, then during the pursuit, another person got out. Officers said they questioned the driver after eventually...
news9.com
okcfox.com
Two arrested in OKC for child endangerment after 8 kids found in vehicle with drunk driver
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police arrested a 27-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man after they were driving under the influence with eight kids in their pickup truck. Police responded to a non-injury accident on Thursday at 6:15 p.m., where a Ford F-150 had collided with another vehicle....
news9.com
'That Family Is What We Are Doing It For': Oklahoma Trooper Details Effort To Find Missing Child
Nearly two dozen agencies came together to help find a missing boy in on Monday. The search did not end the way anyone wanted, but first responders want everyone to know, that they gave it their all in this case, as they do in other emergencies. Dozens of members of law enforcement searched near Cromwell for 2-year-old Ares Muse.
Crews battle grass fire in Henryetta
HENRYETTA, Okla. — A large grass fire is burning several acres in Henryetta. The Henryetta Fire Department said multiple crews and other agencies are at the scene. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
OHP Investigating Cause Of Crash That Killed Bristow Student And His Dad
We're learning new details about a car crash that killed a 14-year-old Bristow middle school student and his dad. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but state troopers said the driver's family told them the man may have experienced a medical problem. Lieutenant Mark Southall said 66-year-old...
Man, 14-year-old die in Creek County crash
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Bristow man and a 14-year-old boy died in a Creek County crash on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened on OK-48, 10 miles south of Bristow just before 4 p.m. The 66-year-old driver and the teen were pinned in their...
Fight Between Arby's Co-Workers Erupts Into Shooting, Leaving One Dead
Oklahoma City Police say two employees at an Arby’s were fighting when one shot the other co-worker. Police said the suspect fled, but has since been taken into custody. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died. In a statement to News 9, Arby's said they...
Attempted murder-suicide in OKC leaves one man dead, young girl clinging to life
A man is dead, and a young girl is fighting for her life in the hospital after what police said was an attempted murder-suicide.
25-Year-Old Man Taken To Hospital After SW Oklahoma City Apartment Fire
An apartment fire in SW Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon sent a 25-year-old man to the hospital, authorities say. The Drexel Flats apartments at SW 89th St. and Drexel Ave. caught fire and hospitalized a man who inhaled smoke, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department. Authorities say the fire is...
Norman Police Arrest Suspect Accused Of Making Threat To Schools
After a threat on social media led to additional security at Norman Public Schools, Norman Police located and arrested the individual responsible. Norman Police said in a tweet the suspect was not a student of Norman schools, nor were the threats directed at Norman schools. The Norman Schools superintendent said...
Detainee death at Oklahoma County Detention Center
Oklahoma City (KFOR)- The Oklahoma County Detention Center confirms an inmate died early Sunday morning. John Basco was found unresponsive in his cell around 3:52 a.m. by a detention officer who was doing cite checks, said the OCDC. The officer called for medical help and emergency response and they immediately began life saving efforts, said […]
KOCO
4 people shot while sitting on porch in Oklahoma City, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials said that four people were shot while sitting on a porch in Oklahoma City. On Monday, four people were sitting on a porch in the 1400 block of South Indiana Avenue when someone drove by and shot all four people. Officials told KOCO 5 that...
