Seminole, OK

KOCO

Woman walking along I-35 in Norman dies after being hit by car

NORMAN, Okla. — A woman walking along Interstate 35 in Norman died after being hit by a car, authorities said. Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities received welfare calls about a woman walking on I-35. They said two drivers were able to avoid her, but a third vehicle struck her near Indian Hills Road.
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

news9.com

Driver Arrested After Overnight Pursuit Ends In NE OKC

Oklahoma City Police said the suspect led police on a chase before eventually coming to a halt near I-35 and Northeast 21st Street. OCPD said one person jumped out of the car while moving, then during the pursuit, another person got out. Officers said they questioned the driver after eventually...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Missing Okemah Toddler Found Dead After 12 Hour Search

A large search effort for a small boy ends in tragedy as investigators try to figure out what led to Ares Muse’s death. The missing toddler was found dead in Okfuskee County after hours of searching. Several agencies spent about 12 hours looking for Ares Muse in a rural...
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man, 14-year-old die in Creek County crash

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Bristow man and a 14-year-old boy died in a Creek County crash on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened on OK-48, 10 miles south of Bristow just before 4 p.m. The 66-year-old driver and the teen were pinned in their...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Detainee death at Oklahoma County Detention Center

Oklahoma City (KFOR)- The Oklahoma County Detention Center confirms an inmate died early Sunday morning. John Basco was found unresponsive in his cell around 3:52 a.m. by a detention officer who was doing cite checks, said the OCDC. The officer called for medical help and emergency response and they immediately began life saving efforts, said […]
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

