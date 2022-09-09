A two-year-old child has been reported missing near Okemah, according to the Muscogee Nation. Ares Muse was last seen wearing black pajamas with bright-colored dinosaurs according to the Muscogee Nation. Authorities say Ares went missing from his home sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m Monday morning. According to Jim Parish with the Dept. Of Public Safety, Ares crawled into bed with his parents around 1:30 a.m. but when the father woke up at 6:30 a.m., he noticed the boy was not in bed and wasn't inside the home. The father told DPS that the child was able to get past three locking mechanisms prior to opening an exterior door.

