GREENHORN, OR – Regarding the latest on the Crockets Knob Fire, Public Information Officer Joel Brumm says things are starting to ramp down:. “Our team will be timing-out this Saturday night, and we’ll be returning the fire to a local Type 3 team as we go into more of the suppression/repair phase. We’ve kind of corralled the fire. We’re finishing up mop-up over the next few days, and there will still be a lot of work to be done.”

GREENHORN, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO