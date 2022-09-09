Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Air Quality Advisory for Central, Northeast and Southeast Oregon
Location: Baker, Crook, Deschutes, eastern Lane, Grant, Harney, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa and Wheeler counties. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday, Sept. 12, for Baker, Crook, Deschutes, eastern Lane, Grant, Harney, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa and Wheeler counties due to smoke primarily from the Cedar Creek fire near Oakridge and the Double Mountain fire near Joseph.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Level 1 Evacuation lifted for Crockets Knob Fire
GREENHORN, OR – Regarding the latest on the Crockets Knob Fire, Public Information Officer Joel Brumm says things are starting to ramp down:. “Our team will be timing-out this Saturday night, and we’ll be returning the fire to a local Type 3 team as we go into more of the suppression/repair phase. We’ve kind of corralled the fire. We’re finishing up mop-up over the next few days, and there will still be a lot of work to be done.”
elkhornmediagroup.com
Jill Wright and Robyn Miller win Grant County Crystal Apple Awards
PRAIRIE CITY & CANYON CITY – The Grant County Education Service District Crystal Apple Awards have been awarded, according to information from ESD Superintendent Robert Waltenburg. Congratulations to Jill Wright of Prairie City School District and Robyn Miller of Humbolt Elementary, who are the 2022-and-2023 Crystal Apple Award winners. Each of their congratulatory letters stated, “The candidate pool was exceptional this year with many deserving teachers nominated.”
elkhornmediagroup.com
City of Sumpter is now in Phase 2 Water Restrictions
SUMPTER – The City of Sumpter is alerting citizens that the city if now in Phase 2 Water Restrictions. This means the dependent on your address you will depend on what days you can water. Days are split into Odd and Even Days, depending on your address with a two-hour watering maximum.
