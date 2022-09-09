ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Comments / 19

Karen Bonfiglio
4d ago

Here’s another really good tip! To clean your oven including the glass…grab a piece of aluminum foil..crumple it up. Wet it & put done baking soda on the glass or oven. When you scrub it the grease just comes right off. Rinse it well & wipe with it a paper towel. 😊

Reply(3)
10
bullnuts
4d ago

One use they don’t want you to know is it also makes great brain shields it helps keep them out of your brain

Reply(1)
13
Related
Food & Wine

Shoppers Are Tossing Their Paper Towels for This $7 Microwave Splatter Guard

Whether it's splattered with pasta sauce, caked on with bits of soup, or reheated leftovers that didn't make it to the plate, there's no denying your microwave is one of those spots that is hard to keep clean. Fortunately, this splatter guard is here to prevent microwave messes — and you can get it for as little as $7.
SHOPPING
Simplemost

How To Polish Your Stainless Steel Sink With Flour

Stainless steel is a popular choice when it comes to kitchen sinks and appliances because it’s durable, affordable and low-maintenance — but it has its drawbacks. The reality is that stainless steel sinks are prone to dulling and damage from water spots and soap scum. They are also easily scratched. Additionally, this can be a tricky surface to clean because ordinary multipurpose cleaners may leave a streaky residue behind. So how can you polish stainless steel sinks to keep them sparkling?
HOME & GARDEN
Real Homes

How to clean a coffee maker with vinegar

Browsing for DIY methods to keep your coffee maker pristine and in working order? Perhaps you want to save money on buying specialist cleaning tablets or need a fix now and can't get to the shops. Well, you need to know how to clean a coffee maker with vinegar. It's...
LIFESTYLE
BHG

How to Organize a Small Closet with Smart Storage

It's tempting to daydream about owning an enormous closet, thinking it will solve all your storage problems. Although a bigger closet might help you fit more stuff, it's not always an option. Fortunately, there are many ways you can expand your current closet to fit what you have in an organized fashion.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aluminum Foil#Hack#Silverware#Home Hacks#Lifehacks#House#The Home Depot
Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Youtube
Lefty Graves

Woman horrified when she finds out landlord is sneaking into her house and playing with her underwear

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and I were both single moms living in a small town. When a quaint house opened up for rent, my friend jumped at the opportunity to put in her application. When she was called to tell her that she qualified to rent the house, I helped her pack her things up and move into her new home.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Woman came home from shopping to find her patio had gone

A woman came home from a shopping trip to find her entire patio had been dug up. Laurie Penny had only been out for a few hours, but when she got home her patio was missing and her furniture had been left in a neat stack. Laurie noticed that scaffolding...
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy