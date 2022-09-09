CHARLESTON, S.C. – (Wire Reports) The Ole Miss women's golf team came away with a tournament sweep in the team's season-opening fixture, as the Rebels battled their way to earning the 2022 Cougar Classic team and individual titles on Tuesday. Ending with a three-round team score of 839 (-13), just two strokes shy of the tournament record of 837, the Rebels were an unstoppable force at Yeamans Hall Club on the week with the team tallying 47 total birdies, along with a tournament-high 188 pars.

OXFORD, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO