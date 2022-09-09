Read full article on original website
californiaexaminer.net
Northern California Harmed by Mosquito Fire Smoke
Northern California is experiencing dangerous conditions as a wall of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills is choking the air and making firefighting more difficult. Time-lapse footage taken by the NWS in Reno, Nevada, showed the effects of the smoke the best. Meteorologist Heather Richards said...
WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City
The time-lapse shows a giant wall of smoke crash into Reno.
California Fire Map Update: Mosquito Wildfire Torches Nearly 50K Acres
Last week, the Mosquito Fire was just over 1,000 acres in size but has continued to grow over the past several days.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Winds pose risk in Mosquito Fire, Newsom urges ‘no’ on Prop 30, Sacramento sports bar shooting
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Map shows where the Mosquito Fire is in relation to the Dutch Fire
Two fires were burning in California's Placer County on Tuesday afternoon: the Mosquito Fire and the Dutch Fire.
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California triggers evacuations
By early Monday, the fire was 10% contained. It had burned at least 72 square miles. Authorities ordered evacuations in multiple California counties as the fire spread.
California Fire Map, Update as Mosquito Blaze Incinerates 46,000 Acres
The two biggest blazes were still burning Monday after fire crews tackled the infernos—dubbed Fairview and Mosquito—over the weekend.
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire smoke continues to impact Sacramento region's air quality, but winds are helping
Onshore winds have improved air quality in parts of the Sacramento region, but unhealthy and hazardous air will persist in areas near the Mosquito Fire on Tuesday, according to Spare the Air. The Sacramento Metropolitan, El Dorado, Feather River, Placer and Yolo-Solano air districts forecast moderate to unhealthy air quality...
Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
Paradise Post
Map: Mosquito Fire in Sierra Nevada is now California’s second biggest
The Mosquito Fire grew by 5,000 acres Sunday and became California’s second largest wildfire of the season. The fire, in Placer and El Dorado counties, was at 46,587 acres (73 square miles) and 10% containment, officials of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said at a virtual community meeting Sunday evening.
Sierra Sun
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The U.S. government has ordered the renaming of hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands to erase a racist term for Native American women, including five places in Placer County and two in El Dorado County. New names for about...
CAL Fire warns of Mosquito Fire donation scams
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As the Mosquito Fire rages throughout Placer and El Dorado counties, CAL FIRE is warning the community of donation scams. According to CAL FIRE, there are people taking advantage of others during this emergency situation by asking for cash donations for themselves or others. In an effort to protect the […]
mymotherlode.com
Mosquito Fire Grows To Over 46,500 Acres
Placer County, CA — There is still a lot of drift smoke in the Mother Lode from the Mosquito Fire that is burning in Placer and El Dorado counties to the north. The Fire is up to over 45,600 acres and there is 10 percent containment. An estimated 11,260...
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County Big Trees Grove at risk from Mosquito Fire?
Giant Sequoia Trees in Placer County in path of fire. Tucked off the beaten path in Tahoe National Forest just off Mosquito Ridge Road lies one of Placer County’s lesser known treasures. Big Trees Grove, considered the northernmost reach of the Giant Sequoias, has been estimated to be quietly growing over this part of Placer County for 500 plus years.
Mosquito Fire evacuees wait at shelters, scattered throughout region in foreseeable future
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While temperatures have dropped since the record-setting heat wave earlier this week, smoke has filled the Sacramento Valley and the area surrounding the Mosquito Fire. Now, those who fled the area anxiously wait at area shelters. Linda Hoffman left her home in Foresthill, fleeing to nearby...
californiaexaminer.net
Mosquito Fire in California Causes 6,000 to Leave
A number of structures in Volcanoville were destroyed by the Mosquito Fire, which was raging in neighboring Placer and El Dorado counties. The heat wave in California is beginning to subside, but the potential for new fires to start and spread rapidly will remain. For the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties and the Fairview Fire in Riverside County, Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency.
Mosquito Fire: Winds expected to push wildfire smoke northeast toward Tahoe area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The greater Tahoe area is expected to be swathed with smoky skies due to the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire is currently burning in both El Dorado and Placer counties. It's grown to more than 46,000 acres since sparking on Sept. 6. Lee Tarney, air...
goldcountrymedia.com
City of Auburn addresses fire threat and safety for residents
With the Mosquito Fire highlighting the threats citizens of Auburn face daily, city officials hosted a virtual meeting Saturday touting the importance of preparedness. Host and Councilman Daniel Berlant said the meeting was really focused on Auburn, which is not “immediately in danger.”. Mike Rufenacht, who as a division...
Fox40
