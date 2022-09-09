ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

californiaexaminer.net

Northern California Harmed by Mosquito Fire Smoke

Northern California is experiencing dangerous conditions as a wall of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills is choking the air and making firefighting more difficult. Time-lapse footage taken by the NWS in Reno, Nevada, showed the effects of the smoke the best. Meteorologist Heather Richards said...
ABC10

Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
Paradise Post

Map: Mosquito Fire in Sierra Nevada is now California’s second biggest

The Mosquito Fire grew by 5,000 acres Sunday and became California’s second largest wildfire of the season. The fire, in Placer and El Dorado counties, was at 46,587 acres (73 square miles) and 10% containment, officials of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said at a virtual community meeting Sunday evening.
FOX40

CAL Fire warns of Mosquito Fire donation scams

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As the Mosquito Fire rages throughout Placer and El Dorado counties, CAL FIRE is warning the community of donation scams. According to CAL FIRE, there are people taking advantage of others during this emergency situation by asking for cash donations for themselves or others. In an effort to protect the […]
mymotherlode.com

Mosquito Fire Grows To Over 46,500 Acres

Placer County, CA — There is still a lot of drift smoke in the Mother Lode from the Mosquito Fire that is burning in Placer and El Dorado counties to the north. The Fire is up to over 45,600 acres and there is 10 percent containment. An estimated 11,260...
rosevilletoday.com

Placer County Big Trees Grove at risk from Mosquito Fire?

Giant Sequoia Trees in Placer County in path of fire. Tucked off the beaten path in Tahoe National Forest just off Mosquito Ridge Road lies one of Placer County’s lesser known treasures. Big Trees Grove, considered the northernmost reach of the Giant Sequoias, has been estimated to be quietly growing over this part of Placer County for 500 plus years.
californiaexaminer.net

Mosquito Fire in California Causes 6,000 to Leave

A number of structures in Volcanoville were destroyed by the Mosquito Fire, which was raging in neighboring Placer and El Dorado counties. The heat wave in California is beginning to subside, but the potential for new fires to start and spread rapidly will remain. For the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties and the Fairview Fire in Riverside County, Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency.
goldcountrymedia.com

City of Auburn addresses fire threat and safety for residents

With the Mosquito Fire highlighting the threats citizens of Auburn face daily, city officials hosted a virtual meeting Saturday touting the importance of preparedness. Host and Councilman Daniel Berlant said the meeting was really focused on Auburn, which is not “immediately in danger.”. Mike Rufenacht, who as a division...
Fox40

Separate collisions backing up traffic into Sacramento on I-80

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Two incidents in separate counties on opposite sides of Sacramento on Interstate 80 are slowing traffic flowing into the city Monday morning, according to authorities. In Solano County near Air Base Parkway, a big rig’s trailer became disconnected and 2 westbound I-80 lanes are blocked, the...
FOX40

Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave

SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

