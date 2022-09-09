ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

I Did It – The Story of Gina Champion Cain The largest Woman-Led Ponzi scheme in U.S. History

"I Did It – The Story of Gina Champion Cain The largest Woman-Led Ponzi scheme in U.S. History". San Diego, CA – September 13, 2022 – I Did It, the true story of Gina Champion-Cain, the mastermind behind the largest woman-led Ponzi scheme in US history of over $350 million released today. The story was told by Gina Champion-Cain to authors, Barbara Bry and Neil Senturia, who also interviewed victims of the scam and others who knew Gina.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego Burger Destination Rocky's Crown Pub Changing Hands In Crown Point

San Diego's 45-year-old burger destination Rocky's Crown Pub in the quiet Crown Point area of Pacific Beach is in the process of changing ownership. Fresh out of college, Chicago-native Patricia "Patty" Rockwood moved to San Diego to join her two brothers who were stationed in America's Finest City while in the Navy. She eventually went into an old bar on the corner of Ingraham and La Playa in the Pacific Beach outskirts known as Crown Point, and when she found out the bar was for sale, Patty decided to buy herself a job. Patty leveraged her stocks and savings and borrowed what she could and Rocky's Crown Pub was born in 1977. Over the four decades since, the bar has become known as the place to get one of San Diego's most delicious burgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Kids Free San Diego is Back This October!

This October, kids and their families can enjoy awesome autumn weather and San Diego Kids Free fun with deals from our partners below on attractions, meals and more!. LEGOLAND® CALIFORNIA RESORT – Get a FREE child ticket with paid adult hopper ticket. AWESOME AWAITS at LEGOLAND® families ages 2-12, plus enjoy your choice of SEA LIFE® Aquarium or LEGOLAND Water Park.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Miramar Air Show is back! | Here's what you need to know

SAN DIEGO — Be sure to watch CBS 8 at 6 p.m. all week starting on Sep. 19 for special preview coverage on the Miramar Air Show!. And, catch Heather Myers and Carlo Cecchetto LIVE from Miramar on a special edition of "The FOUR" on Friday, Sep. 23 at 4 p.m. on CBS 8.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Massive Whale Shark Captured On Video Spotted Off San Diego Coast

In an extremely rare moment, bystanders in San Diego were lucky enough to witness a once-in-a-lifetime event: seeing a whale shark swim freely. The magical moment occurred on Labor Day and was captured by Captain Bryan McGrory, who steers the ship for San Diego Whale Watch. It happened on Labor Day with 149 people aboard who could witness the majestic sea creature.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Navy to end Roman Catholic services as attendance dwindles

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Naval Air Station North Island Chapel held one of its last Catholic services Monday, Sept. 12. Beginning October 1, the six weekly Catholic Mass services will end at the Chapel on Naval Air Station North Island. The move to end Roman Catholic services comes...
CORONADO, CA
sitelinesb.com

First Impressions of the New Rare Society Steakhouse

••• The Funk Zone outpost of San Diego steakhouse chain Rare Society has glitz and buzz: the room is barely recognizable as the former site of the Project and Captain Fatty's, and perhaps because it was Saturday night, there were many boisterous groups of all women or all men. We arrived a bit early, so we were told to wait at the glamorous horseshoe bar along the State Street side, where we ordered after a quick glance at the cocktail menu. The signature old fashioned, it turns out, includes "dry-aged fat-washed bourbon" and is garnished with a cube of bacon fat wrapped in lardo. (The drink tasted like a meaty glazed doughnut.) It was a harbinger: even for a steakhouse, this is extremely rich food. Almost everything is gilded in butter, cream, cheese, egg yolk, oil, or beef fat. The rolls were so gooped up with butter that they required knife and fork; the lettuce in the Caesar salad was barely visible under a mountain of shredded cheese, and it came with breaded, deep-fried anchovies. The four of us shared the Executive Board ($192), a sampler of filet mignon, New York strip, and ribeye, and the beef was excellent and perfectly cooked. Perhaps there's a way to navigate the menu without feeling like you're on a binge, but just in case, make sure you're stocked up on statins.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

