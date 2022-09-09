Read full article on original website
Judge rules City of San Diego overcharged water customers $79 million since 2014
SAN DIEGO — Months after a judge ruled the City of San Diego is overcharging some water customers, the city has yet to pay up, or make changes to its rates. Attorneys say the delay is costing taxpayers millions in penalty fees. They filed the case back in 2017,...
San Diego spot makes ‘best new restaurants’ list by Bon Appétit
Fair warning: Reading any further may make your stomach growl.
San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad ranks 6th among most polluted cities in the nation
The Cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and Carlsbad ranked as the sixth most polluted in the nation, according to a recent report by the American Lung Association’s 2022 State of the Air report. The report measures air pollution across the nation to find the cleanest and most polluted...
I Did It – The Story of Gina Champion Cain The largest Woman-Led Ponzi scheme in U.S. History
“I Did It – The Story of Gina Champion Cain The largest Woman-Led Ponzi scheme in U.S. History”. San Diego, CA – September 13, 2022 – I Did It, the true story of Gina Champion-Cain, the mastermind behind the largest woman-led Ponzi scheme in US history of over $350 million released today. The story was told by Gina Champion-Cain to authors, Barbara Bry and Neil Senturia, who also interviewed victims of the scam and others who knew Gina.
Developers paid $1.8B to San Diego communities, but few reap benefits
Karla Dagdag and her daughter walk along a dirt and rock trail toward the Paradise Hills skate park, the path kicking up on their shoes. The nearby playground is sandy with rusty swings and climbing bars and paint-peeled picnic tables, including one with graffiti on it. Their local park, which...
San Diego Burger Destination Rocky's Crown Pub Changing Hands In Crown Point
San Diego's 45-year-old burger destination Rocky's Crown Pub in the quiet Crown Point area of Pacific Beach is in the process of changing ownership. Fresh out of college, Chicago-native Patricia "Patty" Rockwood moved to San Diego to join her two brothers who were stationed in America's Finest City while in the Navy. She eventually went into an old bar on the corner of Ingraham and La Playa in the Pacific Beach outskirts known as Crown Point, and when she found out the bar was for sale, Patty decided to buy herself a job. Patty leveraged her stocks and savings and borrowed what she could and Rocky's Crown Pub was born in 1977. Over the four decades since, the bar has become known as the place to get one of San Diego's most delicious burgers.
Hundreds take part in San Diego 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
Hundreds of people geared up Saturday morning for the San Diego 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Hilton Bayfront Hotel to remember the courage and sacrifice of emergency responders.
Kids Free San Diego is Back This October!
This October, kids and their families can enjoy awesome autumn weather and San Diego Kids Free fun with deals from our partners below on attractions, meals and more!. LEGOLAND® CALIFORNIA RESORT – Get a FREE child ticket with paid adult hopper ticket. AWESOME AWAITS at LEGOLAND® families ages 2-12, plus enjoy your choice of SEA LIFE® Aquarium or LEGOLAND Water Park.
Car found submerged in Mission Bay
A car was found submerged in Mission Bay Tuesday morning, but divers found no one inside, authorities said.
Miramar Air Show is back! | Here's what you need to know
SAN DIEGO — Be sure to watch CBS 8 at 6 p.m. all week starting on Sep. 19 for special preview coverage on the Miramar Air Show!. And, catch Heather Myers and Carlo Cecchetto LIVE from Miramar on a special edition of “The FOUR” on Friday, Sep. 23 at 4 p.m. on CBS 8.
WATCH: Massive Whale Shark Captured On Video Spotted Off San Diego Coast
In an extremely rare moment, bystanders in San Diego were lucky enough to witness a once-in-a-lifetime event: seeing a whale shark swim freely. The magical moment occurred on Labor Day and was captured by Captain Bryan McGrory, who steers the ship for San Diego Whale Watch. It happened on Labor Day with 149 people aboard who could witness the majestic sea creature.
Navy to end Roman Catholic services as attendance dwindles
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Naval Air Station North Island Chapel held one of its last Catholic services Monday, Sept. 12. Beginning October 1, the six weekly Catholic Mass services will end at the Chapel on Naval Air Station North Island. The move to end Roman Catholic services comes...
San Diego Humane Society urges governor to sign bill limiting animal testing
SAN DIEGO — Penny Lane is one of the 108 beagles that the San Diego Humane Society rescued recently from a Virginia-based company, that breeds and sells animals for use in scientific testing. The San Diego Humane Society says the beagles were bred specifically for experimentation. Had they not...
Rain from Tropical Storm Kay alleviates wildfires near San Diego
Residents in Southern California are drying out after remnants of Tropical Storm Kay dropped heavy rain on Friday and Saturday. The storm helped firefighters battling wildfires in the San Diego country area.Sept. 11, 2022.
Mission Valley safe parking lot open 24 hours
The City of San Diego is hoping to ease the burden of homeless individuals living in their cars. The safe parking lot in Mission Valley is now open 24 hours.
Remnants of Tropical Storm Kay Could Bring Scattered Showers to East San Diego County
Parts of eastern San Diego County could see some afternoon thunderstorms and showers Monday from the remnants of a tropical storm hundreds of miles off the coast. Scattered showers are possible in the mountains and inland valleys and possibly the deserts, NBC 7 forecaster Ashley Matthews said. The rest of...
First Impressions of the New Rare Society Steakhouse
••• The Funk Zone outpost of San Diego steakhouse chain Rare Society has glitz and buzz: the room is barely recognizable as the former site of the Project and Captain Fatty’s, and perhaps because it was Saturday night, there were many boisterous groups of all women or all men. We arrived a bit early, so we were told to wait at the glamorous horseshoe bar along the State Street side, where we ordered after a quick glance at the cocktail menu. The signature old fashioned, it turns out, includes “dry-aged fat-washed bourbon” and is garnished with a cube of bacon fat wrapped in lardo. (The drink tasted like a meaty glazed doughnut.) It was a harbinger: even for a steakhouse, this is extremely rich food. Almost everything is gilded in butter, cream, cheese, egg yolk, oil, or beef fat. The rolls were so gooped up with butter that they required knife and fork; the lettuce in the Caesar salad was barely visible under a mountain of shredded cheese, and it came with breaded, deep-fried anchovies. The four of us shared the Executive Board ($192), a sampler of filet mignon, New York strip, and ribeye, and the beef was excellent and perfectly cooked. Perhaps there’s a way to navigate the menu without feeling like you’re on a binge, but just in case, make sure you’re stocked up on statins.
That $100k to Mayoral Campaign from Chosen Sports Arena Developer Was News When He Gave It
This post originally appeared in the Sept. 10 Politics Report. The weekly newsletter is exclusively for VOSD members. Become a member today. Last week, a $100,000 donation developer Brad Termini and his wife gave to a committee supporting Mayor Todd Gloria’s campaign when he first ran for mayor in 2020 became news for the second time.
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
Point Loma-OB Happenings: Oktoberfest, coastal cleanup, ping-pong, Alzheimer’s walk, PLA dinner, more
Oktoberfest season returns with various events in Point Loma and Ocean Beach. Here are some highlights:. • Eppig Brewing will present “Oktoberfest on the Harbor” at Eppig’s Point Loma Waterfront Biergarten beginning at noon Friday through Sunday, Sept. 23-25, at 2817 Dickens St. The event will feature...
