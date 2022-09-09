Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to a Dramatically Increased Risk of Dementia
The study also found that replacing these foods with healthier options can lower your risk of dementia. According to recent research published in the journal Neurology, those who consume the highest amounts of ultra-processed foods, such as soft drinks, chips, and cookies, may have a greater chance of developing dementia than those who consume the lowest amount. Researchers also discovered that substituting ultra-processed foods for unprocessed or minimally processed foods in a person’s diet was connected with a decreased risk. The study does not prove that ultra-processed foods cause dementia. Only an association was shown.
scitechdaily.com
One Sip of Alcohol Is Enough To Permanently Alter Your Brain
The study found that single-dose ethanol intoxication causes acute and long-lasting neuronal alterations in the brain. Researchers from the Universities of Cologne, Mannheim, and Heidelberg have shown that even a single alcohol dose permanently changes the morphology of neurons. In particular, alcohol affects the synapses’ structure as well as the dynamics of the mitochondria, the cell’s powerhouses.
scitechdaily.com
Research Shows All COVID-19 Infections Include a Wide Mix of SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants
More detailed tracking of virus genetic variations can provide early warning to public health efforts. Researchers at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) genetically sequenced the viral infections in 360 COVID patients. They found wide genetic variation in SARS-CoV-2 viruses, showing that all individual infections include multiple variants of the virus.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Molecular Switch That Controls Life Expectancy
A single protein can control aging signals more effectively than in a group. According to recent research, the protein CHIP can control the insulin receptor more effectively while acting alone than when in a paired state. In cellular stress situations, CHIP often appears as a homodimer – an association of two identical proteins – and mainly functions to destroy misfolded and defective proteins. CHIP thus cleanses the cell. In order to do this, CHIP works with helper proteins to bind a chain of the small protein ubiquitin to misfolded proteins.
IN THIS ARTICLE
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
scitechdaily.com
Withstand Psychiatric Stress: Jumping Gene Strongly Linked to Depression, Fear, and Anxiety
By combining neuroscience with molecular biology, scientists have discovered that a well-known gene works to withstand psychiatric stress. Researchers have found that Tob, a well-known gene, plays a significant role in reducing depression, fear, and anxiety. This conclusion was reached after several different experiments involving mice in both cell biology...
scitechdaily.com
Predicting the Behavior and Health of Individuals: Why Do Brain Models Fail?
There is no one-size-fits-all brain model. Machine learning has aided scientists in understanding how the brain generates complex human characteristics, revealing patterns of brain activity associated with actions such as working memory, traits such as impulsivity, and conditions such as depression. Scientists can use these methods to develop models of these relationships, which can then be used to make predictions about people’s behavior and health.
scitechdaily.com
Normally Taking a Million Years: Scientists Successfully Fuse Chromosomes in Mammals
Researchers engineer the first sustainable chromosomal alterations in mice. In nature, evolutionary chromosomal changes may take a million years, but scientists have recently reported a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion that has successfully created mice with genetic changes that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale in the laboratory. The findings might shed light on how chromosomal rearrangements – the neat bundles of structured genes provided in equal numbers by each parent, which align and trade or mix characteristics to produce offspring – impact evolution.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scitechdaily.com
Less Than Half of Children With Autism Receive Important Early Treatments
Rutgers research shows that children from minority backgrounds and those who are socially disadvantaged are less likely to obtain services before the age of 36 months. Fewer than half of autistic children in four New Jersey counties got treatment before the age of 36 months, despite a federal mandate necessitating access to early intervention programs (EIP) for children with disabilities, according to a Rutgers University study.
scitechdaily.com
Revealing the Hidden Genome: Unknown DNA Sequences Identified That May Be Critical to Human Health
Numerous short RNA sequences that code for microproteins and peptides have been identified, providing new opportunities for the study of diseases and the development of drugs. Researchers from Duke-NUS Medical School and their collaborators have discovered thousands of previously unknown DNA sequences in the human genome that code for microproteins and peptides that could be critical for human health and disease.
scitechdaily.com
New Game-Changing Obesity Drug Dramatically Reduces Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
The risk of type 2 diabetes is reduced by more than half by weekly injections of the new obesity drug Wegovy (semaglutide). This is according to new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (September 19-23). Semaglutide...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Develop a New, Powerful Cancer-Fighting Weapon
A new Peking University cancer breakthrough. Cancer is one of the major global public health problems and is caused by abnormal cell proliferation. A plant immune protein has recently been found to enable widespread anti-tumor responses by alleviating micro-RNA deficiency, which provides a powerful weapon against cancer, according to research conducted recently by a team of scientists led by Researcher Du Peng of Peking University School of Life Sciences.
scitechdaily.com
Skull Bones Restricted the Evolution of Earth’s Earliest Land Animals
According to new research, the skulls of tetrapods had fewer bones than extinct and living fish, restricting their evolution for millions of years. By analyzing fossil skulls of animals across the transition from an aquatic to terrestrial environment, scientists discovered that tetrapods had more complex connections between their skull bones than fish. Rather than promoting the diversification of life on land, these changes to skull anatomy actually constrained the evolution of tetrapod skulls.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Link “Cheat Meals” to Eating Disorders
The practice of briefly straying from one’s diet to consume calorie-dense meals was most popular among males and connected with binge eating, compulsive exercise, and fasting behaviors. Over half of men, women, and transgender or gender non-conforming participants engaged in at least one “cheat meal,” which is the practice...
scitechdaily.com
Similar to a Near-Death Experience: New Effects of Psychedelics Discovered
Psychedelics may reduce the fear of dying and death, comparable to feelings reported by individuals who have had near-death experiences. Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine compared psychedelic experiences with non-drug-related near-death experiences in a survey study of more than 3,000 individuals and discovered striking parallels in people’s views about death. Both sets of survey respondents claimed to have less fear of dying and death as a result of the experience. Additionally, they reported that the encounter had a long-lasting positive impact by providing them with a sense of purpose, spiritual importance, and psychological insight.
scitechdaily.com
Be Careful of Blue Light – Damage Increases With Age
According to an Oregon State University study, the harm of blue light exposure rises with age. According to a recent study from Oregon State University, the harmful consequences of daily, lifetime exposure to the blue light emitted by phones, computers, and home lighting become worse as people age. The common...
Comments / 0