Axios

AppLovin won't sweeten $20 billion bid for Unity

AppLovin on Tuesday said it won't submit a new bid to acquire video game development platform Unity Software, after its $20 billion all-stock offer was rejected. Why it matters: Unity now can complete its $4.4 billion acquisition of mobile ad tech firm IronSource, which it would have needed to scrap under the terms of AppLovin's proposal.
Axios

Twitter shareholders approve Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover offer

Twitter shareholders on Tuesday voted to approve Elon Musk's offer to buy the social media platform for around $44 billion, just weeks before the start of the company's trial against the billionaire for trying to back out of the deal, according to the Wall Street Journal. Why it matters: The...
Axios

David Rubenstein's new book shares billionaires' investing secrets

David Rubenstein, co-founder of The Carlyle Group and huge philanthropist, is out today with "How To Invest: Masters on the Craft" — interviews with fellow billionaires and pioneers about building wealth. A big takeaway, synthesized from advice by Warren Buffett and others: Don't sell so much! Hold on for...
Axios

Report: Losing tech race with China could cost U.S. trillions

The United States could miss out on trillions of dollars in economic growth if it fails to confront the growing technology threat posed by China, according to a new report from the Eric Schmidt-led Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP). Why it matters: An American failure to challenge China would not...
Axios

Markets swoon on "unpleasant" inflation surprise

One thing is very clear about August's hotter-than-expected inflation report this morning: Investors were not expecting this. Why it matters: Many had been banking on less aggressive Federal Reserve tightening... eventually. Tuesday's market collapse bolstered the belief that traders were mesmerized by a "sucker's rally," and are now paying the price.
Axios

Climate Alpha wants to guide real estate through climate change

A new climate software firm that's announcing itself to the world on Tuesday says it has a competitive edge that other companies lack. The big picture: Climate Alpha, which just raised a $4 million seed round, uses AI and machine learning to tell customers where to invest and move to in light of climate change and other factors.
Axios

Starbucks says it has been "immune" from inflation as CPI rises

Inflation went up again in August — especially for food items — but Starbucks has seen record demand, interim CEO Howard Schultz said Tuesday. Why it matters: “We have been immune from any recognition whatsoever that there is a downturn in customer traffic, a downturn in ticket,” Schultz said kicking off the company’s investor day in Seattle.
Axios

Airbnb CEO: Travel is the antidote to endless scrolling

SAN FRANCISCO — Travel may play a different role than it has in the past. What they're saying: It will become "the antidote to us endlessly scrolling on a screen or watching something or buying something or working," Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology conference.
Axios

Starbucks embarks on global reinvention and expansion

Starbucks unveiled a new strategy today to reinvent itself inside and out, and to expand around the world. Why it matters: The coffee giant needs a bold overhaul to resolve growing tensions with some of its U.S. workers, adjust to new consumer preferences and behaviors, and rethink how it approaches its global markets.
Axios

Bank of America targets Miami with "zero down" mortgage program

Banks are trying to make it easier for certain Miami residents to become homeowners. What's happening: Miami is one of five cities where Bank of America recently announced it's offering "zero down payment" loans for first-time buyers in predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods who meet certain income requirements. Why it...
Axios

The energy crisis has revived the coal market

Coal prices are soaring as the global energy crisis forces power providers worldwide to boost usage of the carbon-laden mineral. Why it matters: A renewed embrace of coal represents a turnabout from the previous global focus on cutting emissions. Driving the news: Coal prices around the world have reached new...
Axios

Layoffs coming to Warner Bros. Discovery

Hundreds of people are expected to be laid off on the business side of Warner Bros. Discovery, via a round of layoffs that will begin Tuesday, sources tell Axios. Why it matters: Executives have warned for months that the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery would yield roughly $3 billion in synergies.
Axios

The everywhere inflation

There's no sugar-coating it: August's inflation numbers were terrible news for everyone rooting for the economy to come in for a soft landing. The big picture: Yes, the prices of gasoline and other forms of energy fell. But prices of most of the other things people buy — including essentials like food, rent and medical care — are still rapidly rising.
Axios

U.S. Treasury Department releases Tornado Cash guidance

New guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control provides a roadmap for people who used Tornado Cash for lawful transactions to withdraw their stuck funds. Driving the news: On August 8, Treasury announced that the smart contracts that made up the Tornado Cash transaction privacy application...
