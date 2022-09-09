ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Highlights: Mookie Betts Makes Glove Play & Hits Home Run; Trayce Thompson, Cody Bellinger Spark Offense Against Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-0, to clinch a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason and cut their magic number to win the National League West to one. Diamondbacks rookie Ryne Nelson turned in another impressive start as he held the Dodgers to two hits over six scoreless innings. Nelson didn’t allow a hit until Trayce Thompson’s one-out single in the third inning. Trea Turner’s triple with two outs in the sixth inning extended his hitting streak to 10 games and gave the Dodgers their first baserunner in scoring position.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Remain Confident In Andrew Heaney Despite Recent Home Run Struggles

Andrew Heaney has hit a rough patch in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, as his career struggles with allowing home runs returned. After a few stints on the injured list early in the season, Heaney returned July 27 with a determination to remain healthy and contribute. His three starts immediately following the activation went well. Heaney allowed just one earned run in 12.2 innings while notching 14 strikeouts, bringing his season ERA to 0.64 to go along with a 2.33 FIP and 1.00 WHIP.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Blake Treinen Dealing With ‘Buildup-Related’ Shoulder Soreness

After missing most of the season due to a partial tear in the capsule of his right shoulder, Blake Treinen returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen on Sept. 2. However, he only made two appearances before going on the 15-day injured list with what the team called right shoulder tightness. Despite Treinen just coming back from a slight tear in the capsule of his shoulder, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated the current issue is more in the lat area.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Players & Coaches Meet 1st Black NHL Player Willie O’Ree

The Los Angeles Dodgers are closing in on a playoff spot while facing the San Diego Padres, but before the game on Saturday, some of the team took a moment to meet Willie O’Ree, the first Black player to play in the National Hockey League. O’Ree, who is referred...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Padres Game Preview: Max Muncy Returns To Lineup

Max Muncy returns to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup as they look to win an eighth consecutive series against the San Diego Padres since being swept by them from June 21-23, 2021. Muncy missed the past two games after receiving a cortisone injection to treat left knee discomfort he’s dealt...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Eddy Alvarez Released From Organization After Clearing Waivers

The Los Angeles Dodgers released Eddy Alvarez from the organization after he was designated for assignment and cleared waivers. Alvarez was DFA’d on Aug. 30 as a corresponding move to make room for Heath Hembree on the 40-man roster. The Dodgers added Hembree and Jake Reed to their active roster prior to that day’s game against New York Mets due to needing fresh arms in their bullpen.
