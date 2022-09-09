Read full article on original website
2022 Dodgers Dress-Up Day: Trea Turner As Jordan Belfort, Tony Gonsolin & Alex Vesia As Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy & More
With the Los Angeles Dodgers making their last flight of the regular season outside of California, the team returned their tradition of players, coaches and staff members dressing up for the occasion. The dress up day has historically been reserved for rookies, but in 2019 the Dodgers expanded it to...
Mookie Betts Breaks Dodgers Franchise Record For Most Home Runs From Leadoff Spot
The Los Angeles Dodgers officially secured a playoff berth and moved to within one game of clinching the National League West title with a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks, while Mookie Betts joined the franchise record book. With a 3-0 lead in the ninth inning, Betts blasted a three-run home...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Praises Manny Machado As ‘One Of The Elite Players’
The Los Angeles Dodgers won their ninth consecutive series against the San Diego Padres thanks to back-to-back victories over the weekend that have them on the doorstep of clinching a 2022 MLB postseason berth. Although not much went right for the Padres following their walk-off win in the series opener...
Dodgers Vs. Diamondbacks Game Preview: Clayton Kershaw Starts With Chance To Clinch NL West
The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to three games and punched their ticket for the 2022 MLB postseason on Monday night, and now have a chance to clinch the National League West title for a ninth time in the past 10 years. The Dodgers’ magic number to win...
Dodgers Highlights: Mookie Betts Makes Glove Play & Hits Home Run; Trayce Thompson, Cody Bellinger Spark Offense Against Diamondbacks
The Los Angeles Dodgers shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-0, to clinch a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason and cut their magic number to win the National League West to one. Diamondbacks rookie Ryne Nelson turned in another impressive start as he held the Dodgers to two hits over six scoreless innings. Nelson didn’t allow a hit until Trayce Thompson’s one-out single in the third inning. Trea Turner’s triple with two outs in the sixth inning extended his hitting streak to 10 games and gave the Dodgers their first baserunner in scoring position.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Believes Julio Urías Deserves To Be Part Of Cy Young Award Race
Julio Urías saw his National League-leading ERA increase ever so slightly to 2.30, but he otherwise turned in another strong start to help the Los Angeles Dodgers bounce back against the San Diego Padres. Urías allowed just two runs — on Manny Machado solo homers — as he pitched...
Dodgers Clinch 2022 NL West Title As Fastest Team In LA Franchise History To Win Division
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the 2022 National League West title, marking the ninth time in the past 10 years they have won the division. They accomplished the feat one night after securing a spot in the MLB postseason. In wrapping up the NL West on Tuesday night in the...
Dodgers Vs. Diamondbacks Game Preview: Still Looking To Clinch Postseason Berth
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet for the series opener at Chase Field in what also marks the start of eight head-to-head games over the next 11 days. Included that stretch is a doubelheader at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Despite previously believing otherwise, the Dodgers enter...
Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Appreciative Of Being On Playoff Team For First Time In Career
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers have not officially clinched a playoff berth, a calculation error from MLB had the team celebrating their impending postseason return slightly early. The Dodgers didn’t have a big celebration, but manager Dave Roberts addressed the team with a champagne toast while players were provided with...
Recap: Dodgers Beat Diamondbacks Behind Clayton Kershaw’s Vintage Performance & 3 Home Runs
Clayton Kershaw turned in a stellar start and the Los Angeles Dodgers received home runs from Joey Gallo, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy in a 4-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks that clinched the 2022 National League West title. The Dodgers are division champions for a ninth time in the past 10 seasons.
Dodgers Remain Confident In Andrew Heaney Despite Recent Home Run Struggles
Andrew Heaney has hit a rough patch in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, as his career struggles with allowing home runs returned. After a few stints on the injured list early in the season, Heaney returned July 27 with a determination to remain healthy and contribute. His three starts immediately following the activation went well. Heaney allowed just one earned run in 12.2 innings while notching 14 strikeouts, bringing his season ERA to 0.64 to go along with a 2.33 FIP and 1.00 WHIP.
MLB Correction: Dodgers Have Not Yet Clinched 2022 Postseason Berth
Although it was believed the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a 2022 postseason berth with their win against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, a correction from MLB has determined that to not yet be the case. The Dodgers did not have a raucous celebration after the series finale at Petco...
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Downplays Home Runs Off Padres’ Joe Musgrove
Justin Turner added to what’s been a torrid two months by slugging a pair of home runs, including a grand slam, to help lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 11-2 win over the San Diego Padres that clinched a postseason berth. The multi-home run game was Turner’s second...
Dodgers Highlights: Freddie Freeman & Trea Turner Combine For 7 RBI Against Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers lowered their magic number to clinch the National League West to four games with an 8-4 victory against the San Diego Padres, led by the bats of Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner. The duo combined to drive in seven of the Dodgers’ eight runs, which began...
Dodgers Injury Update: Gavin Lux To Take At-Bats At Camelback Ranch
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been a man short for most of this month as Gavin Lux last played on Sept. 1. Lux was in the Dodgers lineup to start at shortstop the following night with Trea Turner getting his first game off this season, but got scratched. Lux’s absence...
Dodgers Injury Update: Blake Treinen Dealing With ‘Buildup-Related’ Shoulder Soreness
After missing most of the season due to a partial tear in the capsule of his right shoulder, Blake Treinen returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen on Sept. 2. However, he only made two appearances before going on the 15-day injured list with what the team called right shoulder tightness. Despite Treinen just coming back from a slight tear in the capsule of his shoulder, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated the current issue is more in the lat area.
Recap: Tyler Anderson Pitches Shutout In Dodgers’ Win Over Diamondbacks
The Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t solve rookie Ryne Nelson but found success against the Arizona Diamondbacks bullpen to come away with a 6-0 win that officially clinched their 2022 MLB postseason berth. Making just his second career start, Nelson held the Dodgers to two hits over six scoreless innings....
Dodgers Players & Coaches Meet 1st Black NHL Player Willie O’Ree
The Los Angeles Dodgers are closing in on a playoff spot while facing the San Diego Padres, but before the game on Saturday, some of the team took a moment to meet Willie O’Ree, the first Black player to play in the National Hockey League. O’Ree, who is referred...
Dodgers Vs. Padres Game Preview: Max Muncy Returns To Lineup
Max Muncy returns to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup as they look to win an eighth consecutive series against the San Diego Padres since being swept by them from June 21-23, 2021. Muncy missed the past two games after receiving a cortisone injection to treat left knee discomfort he’s dealt...
Dodgers Roster: Eddy Alvarez Released From Organization After Clearing Waivers
The Los Angeles Dodgers released Eddy Alvarez from the organization after he was designated for assignment and cleared waivers. Alvarez was DFA’d on Aug. 30 as a corresponding move to make room for Heath Hembree on the 40-man roster. The Dodgers added Hembree and Jake Reed to their active roster prior to that day’s game against New York Mets due to needing fresh arms in their bullpen.
