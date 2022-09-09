After missing most of the season due to a partial tear in the capsule of his right shoulder, Blake Treinen returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen on Sept. 2. However, he only made two appearances before going on the 15-day injured list with what the team called right shoulder tightness. Despite Treinen just coming back from a slight tear in the capsule of his shoulder, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated the current issue is more in the lat area.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO