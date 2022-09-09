ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Boston to challenge 2020 U.S. Census count, Mayor Michelle Wu alleges undercount negatively affects access to public resources

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday morning her administration plans to challenge the 2020 U.S. Census count for the city, arguing an alleged undercount negatively affects Boston’s ability to receive public resources, federal grants, and assistance programs. The city says its concerns stem from group quarters population numbers, or...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Curriculum at Boston school goes far beyond academics

The Boston Renaissance Charter Public School in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood has about 1,000 students in grades kindergarten through sixth. They come from nearly every neighborhood in the city. Students are selected by lottery.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck

Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

Package explosion at Northeastern University in Boston 'came from Pelican case which contained a manifesto railing against virtual reality and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg'

A package that exploded at Northeastern University, sending a male staffer, 45, to hospital with minor injuries to his hand was reportedly in a 'Pelican case' and contained a bizarre 'manifesto'. 'WBZ I-Team sources say the package that exploded at Northeastern University was in a 'Pelican case' and contained a...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Boston, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Health
treksplorer.com

Where to Stay in Boston, Massachusetts : The Best Hotels & Areas

One of America’s oldest cities, Boston is a must-see for any trip around New England. And with its charming neighborhoods and world-class hotels, there’s no shortage of excellent options for where to stay in Boston, Massachusetts. Boston offers the perfect accommodations for every style of traveler. Lodging options...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Following heated meeting, Boston City Council president wants to talk rules and conduct

Council President Ed Flynn closed last month's meeting to the public as he fought spectators and councilors alike for control over the hearing. Boston City Council President Ed Flynn wants to go over the council’s rules and conduct expectations after passions and tensions flared into a heated meeting late last month, in part, over the role race plays on the council.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Doctors discuss how much protection new COVID boosters provide

New, updated COVID-19 boosters are rolling out across Massachusetts. Boston Medical Center infectious disease specialist Dr. Sabrina Assoumou and Tufts Medical Center epidemiologist Dr. Shira Doron explain what's different about these new boosters and how much protection they offer. Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns is releasing a new documentary, "The U.S....
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Joe drops in

Live Boston captured Air Force 1 over Bayswater Street in East Boston on its final approach to Logan today. Ben Youtz got a good look at the plane after it landed from a passing commuter ferry:. .
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umass Boston#Commuting#Cancer#Politics Federal#College#Politics Whitehouse#The Jfk Library
Daily Free Press

Boston city residency requirement temporarily lifted to address hiring shortages

The City’s Residency Compliance Commission, which ensures people employed by the City of Boston live within city limits, has temporarily allowed waivers for potential workers outside of Boston to fill select government positions due to recent scarce prospects when hiring workers. The City and Boston Public Schools are also...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WCVB

Here's where pizza dough used by every Papa Gino's in New England is made

WALPOLE, Mass. — Every pizza produced by Papa Gino's, the restaurant that calls itself the "official pizza of New Englanders," starts at the same place. The secret but simple ingredients in Papa Gino's famous pizza dough are blended together at the New England Authentic Eats commissary plant in Walpole, Massachusetts.
WALPOLE, MA
universalhub.com

Boston to challenge 2020 Census numbers

The city will file a formal challenge to the federal government's conclusion that Boston had a population of 675,647 in 2020 - less than city estimates had put it previously and possibly due in part to local colleges emptying out temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The census numbers are...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

'Book It Around Boston' Had Residents Running To The Library On Saturday

ROXBURY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — More than a hundred people grabbed their running shoes and headed for the library on Saturday morning. The event, Book It Around Boston, kicked off with participants at libraries at the four corners of the city with their new Boston Public Library passports in hand.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates obtains report: Local nursing home patients roaming halls, waiting for medication

A staffing shortage at a Chelsea nursing home left some patients without anyone to care for them, according to a report 25 Investigates obtained from the city’s fire department. Firefighters and EMT’s responded to AdviniaCare Eastpointe at 255 Central Avenue Saturday afternoon when a woman visiting the facility complained that an elderly patient with diabetes had not received her insulin.
CHELSEA, MA
mghihp.edu

Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program Jumps Seven Spots in Latest U.S. News and World Report Ranking

BSN program is now tied for second best in New England. After a year that saw increased clinical placements and new programs, the momentum continues for the School of Nursing at MGH Institute of Health Professions. Today, U.S. News & World Report released its list of Best Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs and ranked the BSN program at the MGH Institute #51, its highest ranking to date.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy