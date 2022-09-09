Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan CraftsDianna CarneyMedford, MA
Local Eats, Sweet Treats & Good Beats at Annual Food Truck & Music FestivalDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
You're Invited to a Magical Month of Harry Potter Events at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Live Music, Local Vendors & a High-Stakes Art Competition at This Boston Beach Art FestivalDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Related
Boston to challenge 2020 U.S. Census count, Mayor Michelle Wu alleges undercount negatively affects access to public resources
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday morning her administration plans to challenge the 2020 U.S. Census count for the city, arguing an alleged undercount negatively affects Boston’s ability to receive public resources, federal grants, and assistance programs. The city says its concerns stem from group quarters population numbers, or...
WCVB
Curriculum at Boston school goes far beyond academics
The Boston Renaissance Charter Public School in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood has about 1,000 students in grades kindergarten through sixth. They come from nearly every neighborhood in the city. Students are selected by lottery.
wgbh.org
For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck
Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
Package explosion at Northeastern University in Boston 'came from Pelican case which contained a manifesto railing against virtual reality and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg'
A package that exploded at Northeastern University, sending a male staffer, 45, to hospital with minor injuries to his hand was reportedly in a 'Pelican case' and contained a bizarre 'manifesto'. 'WBZ I-Team sources say the package that exploded at Northeastern University was in a 'Pelican case' and contained a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
treksplorer.com
Where to Stay in Boston, Massachusetts : The Best Hotels & Areas
One of America’s oldest cities, Boston is a must-see for any trip around New England. And with its charming neighborhoods and world-class hotels, there’s no shortage of excellent options for where to stay in Boston, Massachusetts. Boston offers the perfect accommodations for every style of traveler. Lodging options...
Boston Globe
Following heated meeting, Boston City Council president wants to talk rules and conduct
Council President Ed Flynn closed last month's meeting to the public as he fought spectators and councilors alike for control over the hearing. Boston City Council President Ed Flynn wants to go over the council’s rules and conduct expectations after passions and tensions flared into a heated meeting late last month, in part, over the role race plays on the council.
WBUR
Doctors discuss how much protection new COVID boosters provide
New, updated COVID-19 boosters are rolling out across Massachusetts. Boston Medical Center infectious disease specialist Dr. Sabrina Assoumou and Tufts Medical Center epidemiologist Dr. Shira Doron explain what's different about these new boosters and how much protection they offer. Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns is releasing a new documentary, "The U.S....
universalhub.com
Joe drops in
Live Boston captured Air Force 1 over Bayswater Street in East Boston on its final approach to Logan today. Ben Youtz got a good look at the plane after it landed from a passing commuter ferry:. .
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nonprofits aim to convert Dorchester hotel into permanent housing for those experiencing chronic homelessness
"We’ve been looking for a hotel really since then, since COVID started." Two Boston nonprofits are partnering with the aim of converting a Dorchester hotel into more than 100 units of permanent, supportive housing for those who have experienced chronic homelessness. The Pine Street Inn, the largest homeless service...
Daily Free Press
Boston city residency requirement temporarily lifted to address hiring shortages
The City’s Residency Compliance Commission, which ensures people employed by the City of Boston live within city limits, has temporarily allowed waivers for potential workers outside of Boston to fill select government positions due to recent scarce prospects when hiring workers. The City and Boston Public Schools are also...
universalhub.com
Woman with small dog has big beer-tossing, table-slamming outburst at East Boston pub
A regular at Renegade's, 1004 Bennington St. in East Boston, exploded in uncontrollable rage one July evening when the restaurant's co-owner and manager blocked her from leaving to drive away with her tiny dog because she appeared under the influence and they didn't want her to get behind the wheel.
Antisemitic banners with Sept. 11 conspiracy theory hung above Massachusetts roads by emerging neo-Nazi group
A group of masked individuals representing an emerging neo-Nazi group hung banners bearing antisemitic conspiracy theories and racist messages above roads in Saugus and Danvers on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. On Gab.com, a social media website popular with the far-right, the Nationalist Socialist Club, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stow, Mass., lost its two Dunkin’s, becoming a ‘Dunkin’ desert’
A town in Massachusetts without a Dunkin’. Can you believe it?. To quote Matt Shearer of WBZ News Radio, Stow has lost both of its Dunkin’ locations as of this year, turning it into a “Dunkin’ desert.”. With 1,073 Dunkin’ locations in the state, it’s a...
WCVB
Here's where pizza dough used by every Papa Gino's in New England is made
WALPOLE, Mass. — Every pizza produced by Papa Gino's, the restaurant that calls itself the "official pizza of New Englanders," starts at the same place. The secret but simple ingredients in Papa Gino's famous pizza dough are blended together at the New England Authentic Eats commissary plant in Walpole, Massachusetts.
universalhub.com
Boston to challenge 2020 Census numbers
The city will file a formal challenge to the federal government's conclusion that Boston had a population of 675,647 in 2020 - less than city estimates had put it previously and possibly due in part to local colleges emptying out temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The census numbers are...
iheart.com
'Book It Around Boston' Had Residents Running To The Library On Saturday
ROXBURY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — More than a hundred people grabbed their running shoes and headed for the library on Saturday morning. The event, Book It Around Boston, kicked off with participants at libraries at the four corners of the city with their new Boston Public Library passports in hand.
Sparks, smoke at MBTA Park Street Station in Boston lead to temporary suspension of Green Line service
MBTA Green Line service was suspended between Kenmore and Government Center on Sunday after a wiring issue led to sparks and smoke at Park Street Station. The incident was caused by a wire falling onto the tracks at the station, NBC Boston reported. The sparks did not cause a fire and no injuries were reported.
25 Investigates obtains report: Local nursing home patients roaming halls, waiting for medication
A staffing shortage at a Chelsea nursing home left some patients without anyone to care for them, according to a report 25 Investigates obtained from the city’s fire department. Firefighters and EMT’s responded to AdviniaCare Eastpointe at 255 Central Avenue Saturday afternoon when a woman visiting the facility complained that an elderly patient with diabetes had not received her insulin.
Despite rescinding endorsement, Mayor Wu says she ultimately voted for Ricardo Arroyo. Here’s why.
"For me it was about positions." Boston Mayor Michelle Wu may have rescinded her endorsement of City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo before last week’s Democratic primary, but she says she still voted for him. The Suffolk County district attorney race was especially fraught this election. Wu endorsed Arroyo over his...
mghihp.edu
Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program Jumps Seven Spots in Latest U.S. News and World Report Ranking
BSN program is now tied for second best in New England. After a year that saw increased clinical placements and new programs, the momentum continues for the School of Nursing at MGH Institute of Health Professions. Today, U.S. News & World Report released its list of Best Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs and ranked the BSN program at the MGH Institute #51, its highest ranking to date.
Comments / 1