A f5-story apartment building that dates to 1910 at 409 Huntington Ave. in the Fenway will get 14 new floors under plans submitted to the BPDA last week. In its filing, the Slater Family's Tremont Asset Management says the way it will add 100 new apartments to what is now a 57-unit building across from the MFA "will preserve the original and historical character of the site."

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO