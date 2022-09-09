Read full article on original website
You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan CraftsDianna CarneyMedford, MA
Local Eats, Sweet Treats & Good Beats at Annual Food Truck & Music FestivalDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
You're Invited to a Magical Month of Harry Potter Events at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Live Music, Local Vendors & a High-Stakes Art Competition at This Boston Beach Art FestivalDianna CarneyRevere, MA
universalhub.com
Joe drops in
Live Boston captured Air Force 1 over Bayswater Street in East Boston on its final approach to Logan today. Ben Youtz got a good look at the plane after it landed from a passing commuter ferry:. .
universalhub.com
Woman with small dog has big beer-tossing, table-slamming outburst at East Boston pub
A regular at Renegade's, 1004 Bennington St. in East Boston, exploded in uncontrollable rage one July evening when the restaurant's co-owner and manager blocked her from leaving to drive away with her tiny dog because she appeared under the influence and they didn't want her to get behind the wheel.
universalhub.com
Boston to challenge 2020 Census numbers
The city will file a formal challenge to the federal government's conclusion that Boston had a population of 675,647 in 2020 - less than city estimates had put it previously and possibly due in part to local colleges emptying out temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The census numbers are...
universalhub.com
5-story MFA neighbor would become 19-story MFA neighbor under developer's plans
A f5-story apartment building that dates to 1910 at 409 Huntington Ave. in the Fenway will get 14 new floors under plans submitted to the BPDA last week. In its filing, the Slater Family's Tremont Asset Management says the way it will add 100 new apartments to what is now a 57-unit building across from the MFA "will preserve the original and historical character of the site."
universalhub.com
Boston man crossed the river, fired six shots at somebody in Cambridge, but missed all six times, police say
Cambridge Police report arresting a Boston man on attempted-murder charges for a burst of gunfire in the Port neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Police say Bruce fired six shots, missing his target but hitting a vehicle. He was charged with armed assault to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and discharging a...
universalhub.com
Suspicious package explodes at Northeastern, one injured, more packages found
Update: WBZ reports the package contained a manifesto complaining about virtual reality and Mark Zuckerberg. Live Boston reports one person suffered minor injuries - but serious enough for transport to a local hospital - in an explosion on the third floor of Holmes Hall, 39 Leon St., shortly after 7 p.m.
universalhub.com
Man charged with raping and stabbing children and women in attacks dating to 2003
Boston Police report arresting Ivan Y. Cheung, 42, on warrants charging him with four counts of aggravated rape with force, four counts of aggravated rape of a child with force and two counts of aggravated statutory rape for incidents in 2003, 2005 and 2006. Police say evidence from rape kits...
universalhub.com
Heavily tinted car windows lead to gun arrest in Roxbury
Boston Police continued their scrutiny of cars with excessively tinted windows early Sunday, leading to an arrest and the seizure of a loaded revolver in Roxbury. Police say officers on patrol in the area of Warren and Carlisle streets pulled over a car that had "excessively dark tinted windows and defective equipment."
universalhub.com
DA moves to seize money found after man who was already facing trial as a drug dealer was arrested on new drug charges in West Roxbury
A Dedham man indicted on drug-trafficking charges by a Suffolk County grand jury last fall was arrested on Corey Street in West Roxbury last month on new drug-trafficking charges. In a filing in Suffolk Superior Court last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office began the steps to seize the...
