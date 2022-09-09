ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe drops in

Live Boston captured Air Force 1 over Bayswater Street in East Boston on its final approach to Logan today. Ben Youtz got a good look at the plane after it landed from a passing commuter ferry:. .
Boston to challenge 2020 Census numbers

The city will file a formal challenge to the federal government's conclusion that Boston had a population of 675,647 in 2020 - less than city estimates had put it previously and possibly due in part to local colleges emptying out temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The census numbers are...
5-story MFA neighbor would become 19-story MFA neighbor under developer's plans

A f5-story apartment building that dates to 1910 at 409 Huntington Ave. in the Fenway will get 14 new floors under plans submitted to the BPDA last week. In its filing, the Slater Family's Tremont Asset Management says the way it will add 100 new apartments to what is now a 57-unit building across from the MFA "will preserve the original and historical character of the site."
Suspicious package explodes at Northeastern, one injured, more packages found

Update: WBZ reports the package contained a manifesto complaining about virtual reality and Mark Zuckerberg. Live Boston reports one person suffered minor injuries - but serious enough for transport to a local hospital - in an explosion on the third floor of Holmes Hall, 39 Leon St., shortly after 7 p.m.
Heavily tinted car windows lead to gun arrest in Roxbury

Boston Police continued their scrutiny of cars with excessively tinted windows early Sunday, leading to an arrest and the seizure of a loaded revolver in Roxbury. Police say officers on patrol in the area of Warren and Carlisle streets pulled over a car that had "excessively dark tinted windows and defective equipment."
