wfft.com
Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown returns to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Thousands were in downtown Fort Wayne Sunday for Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown. Nine-year-old Zeke spent the day hanging out with his friends at the Botanical Conservatory. “We’re gonna smell the smelly things and we’re gonna go down the slide and look at...
WANE-TV
Part of Jefferson Blvd. closed for work between 2 southwest shopping centers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A portion of W. Jefferson Blvd. is closed for the next few weeks for road work between two shopping centers, the City of Fort Wayne announced. The city’s Traffic Engineering department said W. Jefferson Blvd. is closed between Edgebrook Drive and Mallard Cove Lane until Sept. 30. The Village at Time Corners and The Hollows bookend that portion of the road.
Here’s the city’s vision for a proposed grocery store in southeast Fort Wayne
Tuesday night, a resolution will be introduced to Fort Wayne City Council asking for approval to use $2 million of the city's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to turn the former Vincent Village Outlet Store into a grocery story.
WANE-TV
Section of road in southeast Fort Wayne to be temporarily closed for maintenance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A section of road in southeast Fort Wayne is being temporarily closed for maintenance, the Allen County Highway Department announced. Hessen Cassel Road will be closed between Tillman and Maples roads while NIPSCO performs gas line maintenance. The department said the road is expected...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne couple shares favorite features of historic West Central home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After more than two decades living in the West Central neighborhood, Jake Patten and Becky Johnson are known for opening their doors often to visitors. That includes featuring their historic home on the 40th annual West Central Neighborhood Home & Garden Tour. Both have...
WANE-TV
At the Library: Fall programming
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fall programming is underway at the Allen County Public Library. WANE 15’s Sierra Tufts stopped by the main branch to learn about what is being offered. You can learn more in the video above. The library offers programming for all ages, broken up...
WANE-TV
Genealogy event aims to connect families with Jewish roots
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An event Sunday is designed to help people connect with their Jewish roots, according to the Northeast Indiana Jewish Genealogy Society. The organization is hosting the 4th annual open house, “Meet Your Mishpocha,” from noon to 2 p.m. at the Rifkin Campus.
WANE-TV
Community honors Fort Wayne leader with memorial sign
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Black Expo unveiled a memorial sign Saturday in honor of Lincoln “Link” Chapman. Friends, family and community members gathered at the memorial to celebrate his life and leadership. The sign was unveiled on Jefferson Boulevard. Chapman died at 80 years old...
WANE-TV
New grocery store planned for Pontiac Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new 4,000 square foot grocery store is coming to the 900 block of East Pontiac Street in a historic building that was once the Vincent Village Outlet Store. A typical Dollar General store is about 7,500 square feet in size. The Fort Wayne...
WANE-TV
Learn ways to stay active, healthy with new Science Central exhibit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central has an upcoming interactive exhibit that explores ways to stay active and healthy. A release from the museum said the exhibit- “Eat Well, Play Well”- shares ways to make healthy choices by showing what an appropriate serving size looks like, what it takes to burn off calories, and the latest health research. Visitors can even test their flexibility and balance.
WANE-TV
Kuehnert Dairy Farm Fall Festival returns on Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday September 16, the Kuehnert Dairy Farm Fall Festival will be back for another year. It’s quite the milestone as it is the 10th year for the fall festival. Sarah Kuehnert joined First News Sunday on September 11 to preview this year’s...
Fort Wayne Arts Festival to return to Jefferson Pointe
33 local and regional artists will show off original artwork and interact with festival goers and art collectors.
WANE-TV
Body pulled from Winona Lake ID’d as Warsaw man
WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — The body of a Warsaw man was pulled from Winona Lake, more than two hours after police were called about a man “in distress” in the water. The ordeal began around 8:33 a.m. when Warsaw Police were called to the Walgreens at 2400 E. Center St. in Warsaw on a welfare check, according to a report from the Warsaw Police Department. Police were told a man with red hair was yelling at passing motorists.
WANE-TV
Columbia City mayor asks for input on INDOT U.S. 30 project
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel is calling for public input on future improvements to U.S. 30. ProPEL US 30, an INDOT project designed to gather data on the highway from the Indiana-Ohio state line to Valparaiso, is allowing citizens to submit comments and questions regarding the study.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Junior Gets Invite To National American Miss Pageant
A Warsaw Community High School junior received an invitation to attend the National American Miss Pageant in Orlando, Fla. The invitation came after Ella Collins won the first runner-up in Academic Achievement in the National American Miss State Pageant Sept. 2-5 in Indianapolis. Collins also won the Most Recommendations Award and placed in the top 10 overall of those participating in the state pageant, placing somewhere between six and 10. She won’t know her exact placement for a couple weeks.
WANE-TV
Over $250,000 raised to support baseball programs for at-risk youth
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than $250,000 was raised Saturday night to support baseball programs for at-risk youth. “Dinner on the Diamond, Picnic at the Plate” was held at the Academy of Sports & Health Center. The event included food, drinks, entertainment and an auction. Proceeds went...
WANE-TV
Road near Woodburn temporarily closing
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A road just outside Woodburn is being closed for a day, according to the Allen County Highway Department. Brobst Road between Woodburn and Slusher roads is being shut down for drain tile installation. The department said the road work would last Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WNDU
Body pulled from Winona Lake identified
Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice. Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and several weapons charges after a week-long trial. Ask the Doctor: 9/13/2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16...
inkfreenews.com
Searchers Scour Winona Lake After Report Of Man In Water
WINONA LAKE — Rescuers were continuing to look for a man who was seen in the water just south of the Winona Lake beach on Tuesday morning, Sept. 13. Dispatchers were alerted around 9:30 a.m. about a man who took off some of his clothes and walked into the lake from a residential property.
WOWO News
Man arrested in Indianapolis in connection to Fort Wayne homicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested in Indianapolis last Thursday in connection to a Fort Wayne homicide case. Fort Wayne Police say Quantae Jackson, 28, was arrested in the 5400 block of Shamus Drive in Indianapolis at 1:40 p.m. He was taken back to Fort Wayne and is charged with murder and attempted murder in related to the homicide of Calvin Keys, 27, back on July 4.
