Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Unveils Din and Grogu's Next Adventure
The wait for The Mandalorian Season 3 has been excruciating. Thankfully, we got a full-length trailer during the D23 Expo this weekend, and we have many questions. We hear Din being told that he is no longer a Mandalorian due to him taking his mask off and showing his face to others.
TV Fanatic
Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 6 Episode 5
On Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 5, she realized that things in her life were at a major tipping point. Meanwhile, a fortune-telling machine unpacked secrets about the O'Brien couples. Mick and Megan tried to come to terms with their long-distance relationship. Was there a way forward for all of...
TV Fanatic
NCIS & NCIS: Hawai'i Crossover Trailer Teases High-Stakes Drama
NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i will cross paths once again later this month with their season premieres. CBS has dropped a high-octane 90-second trailer for the event that is sure to shake up both series like never before. "Following the cliffhanger Season 19 finale, with Parker (Gary Cole) still on the...
TV Fanatic
A Friend of the Family: Peacock Unveils Unnerving Trailer and Key Art
Peacock gave viewers the most extensive look yet at A Friend of the Family during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Series star Jake Lacy, who was nominated for an award, introduced the trailer during the Emmys telecast. The official trailer and key art take us inside the world of...
RELATED PEOPLE
TV Fanatic
Monarch Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Stop at Nothing
Every family has its secrets, and the Romans prefer to bury them. The season premiere of the highly-anticipated Monarch introduced us to the first family of Country. By the end of Monarch Season 1 Episode 1, it's evident that the first family is a hot damn mess. Seriously, Dottie may...
TV Fanatic
Ted Lasso Season 4? Jason Sudeikis Responds to Final Season Rumors
Ted Lasso is a bonafide hit. With its quick-witted humor, stellar acting, and tightly woven storylines, one would think the series would go on forever. However, that doesn't seem to be the case. Earlier this year, series star Brett Goldstein hinted that the forthcoming third season would be the end.
TV Fanatic
Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 2 Review: After A Period, Peace Blooms
Slippery was the word to describe many of the characters on Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 2. From Zane, to Roy Miller, Parker and Sam, and the entire St. Josephine parish council, slippery was an adjective that could describe them all. We'll start with the council meeting. There were two...
TV Fanatic
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 5 Review: What Happens in the Catskills
Ah, there's nothing like a trip to the woods to bring a mother and son closer together. Or maybe not in the case of Raq and Kanan. Especially when Raq planned said trip solely to bury a body. Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 5 took us out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TV Fanatic
SEAL Team Exclusive Deleted Scene: Clay Has Serious Doubts About Jason
SEAL Team Season 5 was one of the best seasons yet. The series made the move to Paramount+, and it was more gripping than ever. To celebrate the imminent release of SEAL Team Season 5 on DVD, TV Fanatic has an exclusive deleted scene to showcase some special features on offer.
TV Fanatic
Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 14 Episode 18
On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 18, the ladies unpacked a thrilling season that featured plenty of fights. Drew was put on the spot about her comments on home invasion, leading to one of the biggest bust-ups of the season. Meanwhile, Kandi pondered her future on the...
TV Fanatic
Kel Mitchell Talks New Book "Prank Day," Nostalgia, & Stepping Out On Faith
It's not often that a person gets to chat it up with one of the most iconic figures from their childhood, and that was the case when TV Fanatic caught up with the '90s icon, comedian, two-time Emmy nominee and all-around ray of sunshine, Kel Mitchell to talk about his latest venture.
TV Fanatic
Michael Keaton Responds to Batgirl Cancellation
Michael Keaton is the latest cast member associated with Warner Bros. Discovery's ill-fated Batgirl movie to speak out about the project's demise. The Dopesick actor was present in the Emmys press room and answered some questions. “I think it was a business decision; I’m going to assume it was a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TV Fanatic
Tales of the Walking Dead's Jessie T. Usher, Embeth Davidtz, and Loan Chabanol Unpack Franchise's Most Terrifying Hour Yet
Tales of the Walking Dead has prided itself in showing the apocalypse through a very different lens. Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 5 shifted the action to Maine as we picked up with a man named Davon (played by Jessie T. Usher), who finds himself caught up in a mystery in a cult-like community.
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: Monarch Sings for FOX
FOX's delayed freshman drama Monarch finally premiered on Sunday after several delays. Monarch Season 1 Episode 1 kicked off with 2.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, according to early numbers. UPDATE: In the fast affiliate ratings, Monarch managed a combined 5.3 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults...
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: Emmy Awards Dip to All-Time Low
With TV habits continuing to change, it was inevitable the Emmy Awards would go low (again). Among total viewers, Monday's telecast of the 74th Prime Emmy Awards averaged 5.92 million total viewers. This marks the first time the awards show has gone below 6 million. The previous low was in...
TV Fanatic
The Santa Clauses: Disney+ Unveils Premiere Date & Trailer
Disney+ has an early Christmas gift for fans of The Santa Clause franchise. The streaming service revealed Saturday during the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses, a limited series revival of the franchise, will hit the air Wednesday, November 16. Two episodes will be made available on that date. "Scott...
Comments / 0