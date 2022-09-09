ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Unveils Din and Grogu's Next Adventure

The wait for The Mandalorian Season 3 has been excruciating. Thankfully, we got a full-length trailer during the D23 Expo this weekend, and we have many questions. We hear Din being told that he is no longer a Mandalorian due to him taking his mask off and showing his face to others.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 6 Episode 5

On Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 5, she realized that things in her life were at a major tipping point. Meanwhile, a fortune-telling machine unpacked secrets about the O'Brien couples. Mick and Megan tried to come to terms with their long-distance relationship. Was there a way forward for all of...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

NCIS & NCIS: Hawai'i Crossover Trailer Teases High-Stakes Drama

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i will cross paths once again later this month with their season premieres. CBS has dropped a high-octane 90-second trailer for the event that is sure to shake up both series like never before. "Following the cliffhanger Season 19 finale, with Parker (Gary Cole) still on the...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

A Friend of the Family: Peacock Unveils Unnerving Trailer and Key Art

Peacock gave viewers the most extensive look yet at A Friend of the Family during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Series star Jake Lacy, who was nominated for an award, introduced the trailer during the Emmys telecast. The official trailer and key art take us inside the world of...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Bakula
Person
Caitlin Bassett
Person
Ernie Hudson
Person
Nick
Person
Dean Stockwell
TV Fanatic

Monarch Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Stop at Nothing

Every family has its secrets, and the Romans prefer to bury them. The season premiere of the highly-anticipated Monarch introduced us to the first family of Country. By the end of Monarch Season 1 Episode 1, it's evident that the first family is a hot damn mess. Seriously, Dottie may...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Ted Lasso Season 4? Jason Sudeikis Responds to Final Season Rumors

Ted Lasso is a bonafide hit. With its quick-witted humor, stellar acting, and tightly woven storylines, one would think the series would go on forever. However, that doesn't seem to be the case. Earlier this year, series star Brett Goldstein hinted that the forthcoming third season would be the end.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 2 Review: After A Period, Peace Blooms

Slippery was the word to describe many of the characters on Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 2. From Zane, to Roy Miller, Parker and Sam, and the entire St. Josephine parish council, slippery was an adjective that could describe them all. We'll start with the council meeting. There were two...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc
TV Fanatic

Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 14 Episode 18

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 18, the ladies unpacked a thrilling season that featured plenty of fights. Drew was put on the spot about her comments on home invasion, leading to one of the biggest bust-ups of the season. Meanwhile, Kandi pondered her future on the...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Michael Keaton Responds to Batgirl Cancellation

Michael Keaton is the latest cast member associated with Warner Bros. Discovery's ill-fated Batgirl movie to speak out about the project's demise. The Dopesick actor was present in the Emmys press room and answered some questions. “I think it was a business decision; I’m going to assume it was a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: Monarch Sings for FOX

FOX's delayed freshman drama Monarch finally premiered on Sunday after several delays. Monarch Season 1 Episode 1 kicked off with 2.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, according to early numbers. UPDATE: In the fast affiliate ratings, Monarch managed a combined 5.3 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: Emmy Awards Dip to All-Time Low

With TV habits continuing to change, it was inevitable the Emmy Awards would go low (again). Among total viewers, Monday's telecast of the 74th Prime Emmy Awards averaged 5.92 million total viewers. This marks the first time the awards show has gone below 6 million. The previous low was in...
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

The Santa Clauses: Disney+ Unveils Premiere Date & Trailer

Disney+ has an early Christmas gift for fans of The Santa Clause franchise. The streaming service revealed Saturday during the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses, a limited series revival of the franchise, will hit the air Wednesday, November 16. Two episodes will be made available on that date. "Scott...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy