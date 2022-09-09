Waukegan PD release body camera footage of officer fatally shooting man armed with a knife

WAUKEGAN (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - The city of Waukegan has released the body camera video of a fatal shooting by a police officer last month.

The incident occurred over two weeks ago, on August 24. The video showed an officer retrieving a fire extinguisher from his patrol car and walking towards a home with smoke coming out. The Lake County News Sun shared the video after requesting it from the city under the Freedom of Information Act., which showed Jesus Manjarrez walking down the driveway with a knife and a gas can taped to his chest.

The officer dropped the extinguisher and fired five shots at the 26-year-old after yelling for him to drop it. The officer was responding to a call from a neighbor who said Manjarrez had broken his windows and was pouring gas into his home while trying to start a chainsaw. And another caller said he had started a fence on fire.

State police are investigating.

