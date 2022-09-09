Read full article on original website
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Spokane: Drew Mcintyre Beats Sami Zayn
WWE held their ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ branded live event last night at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) * Karrion Kross def. Drew...
Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how he would have handled the AEW All Out post-show media scrum situation where CM Punk started taking shots at Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Bischoff said that he would have snatched the mic away from Punk, and noted that Tony Khan created these issues backstage, adding that Cody Rhodes leaving AEW was a sign of how bad the problems had gotten. He also compared the situation to Warrior going way over his allotted time during his first WCW promo. Highlights from his comments are below.
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando 09.10.22
WWE ran a live event for its NXT 2.0 brand last night at the at the Englewood Center in Orlando, FL. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Cameron Grimes def. Stacks. Tony D’Angelo was not at ringside. * Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley def. Erica Yan & Sloane Jacobs.
Spoilers From Sunday’s NJPW Strong Taping
NJPW Strong had a taping for their upcoming TV episodes on Sunday in Las Vegas, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers from the taping below, per PWInsider:. * Ari Daivari def. unnamed competitor. * Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs def. Jakob Austin Young and...
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Full Results 09.11.2022
STARDOM held its latest event for the 5STAR Grand Prix on Monday. You can find the full results and standings below (via Fightful). *Oedo Tai (Fukigen Death & Rina) def. Queen’s Quest (Lady C & Hina) *Blue Stars Block: Natsupoi def. Hanan. *Blue Stars Block: Mina Shirakawa def. Ami...
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Change Hands on WWE Raw
We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Raw. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on Monday night’s show to capture the championships. The win marks Kay and SKY’s first run with the titles, and ends Rodriguez and...
Who Should Win the AEW Grand Slam Tournament Of Champions?
As All Out drew to a close and MJF was officially back in AEW, the promotion seemed to be heading into the fall season with what promised to be an excellent program atop its card. We have seen the magic that MJF and CM Punk are capable of producing together,...
NJPW Sets Tornado Dog Cage Survival Match For Next Weekend’s Burning Spirit Show
NJPW will hold the first-ever Tornado Dog Cage Survival Match on next Sunday’s Burning Spirit show. NJPW announced on Sunday that YOH, Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI will defend NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championships against EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi and SHO of House of Torture in the September 18th show’s semi-main event.
WWE News: Bayley Confronts Bianca Belair During Raw, Dexter Lumis Shows Up At Miz’s Home
– Bianca Belair found herself confronted by Bayley on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Belair defeated Sonya Deville in an open challenge for Belair’s Raw Women’s Title and after the match, Bayley came out and said she would face Belair when the time was right. Damage CTRL then tried to take out Belair but Asuka and Alexa Bliss made the save:
Details On Atmosphere At Titan Tower Following Regime Change In WWE
PWInsider has details on the atmosphere of WWE’s headquarters at Titan Tower since Vince McMahon announced his retirement back in July. Previous reports noted that the news “energized” the locker room and the production team and it appears the same is true for the staff. The vibe is said to be much better as the employees are able to better balance their professional and personal lives. With Vince in charge, there was a fear that taking time off for personal reasons could put your standing with the company in jeopardy. At the time, employees felt they should “keep their heads down.” If Vince worked long hours, employees expected to be asked to do the same and felt they could never turn off their cell phones. The higher up in the company the employee, the more they would be on call.
Additions Announced For WWE Network & Peacock This Week
WWE announced the following lineup of programs available on Peacock and WWE Network this week, including new episodes of NXT and NXT Level Up. You can see the full announcement with the schedule below:. This Week’s Schedule. ** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network. Monday, Sept....
Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has a couple of potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Chad Gable is currently set to be Johnny Gargano’s opponent on tonight’s show. Gargano is making his in-ring return for WWE tonight after making his on-screen return last month.
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before last night’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Paul Wight On the Difference In How AEW & WWE Handle Backstage Segments
Paul Wight has been in both WWE and AEW, and he recently weighed in on the differences between the backstage segments on both companies. Wight spoke with WYNT NewsChannel 13 and was asked about the difference between the two companies. You can check out some highlights below:. On the difference...
NWA Powerrr Results 9.13.22: NWA TV Championship On the Line, More
This week’s episode of NWA Powerrr featured a Television Championship defense and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below (per WZ):. * Pope & Kratos def. Question Mark & KC Roxx. Aron Stevens attacked Pope afterward and another Question Mark appeared to take out the old one.
WWE Introduces New NXT Logo
It appears as if WWE is doing away with the “paint splash” logo for NXT, introducing a new one at the end of tonight’s show. Tuesday night’s episode, which was the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0, featured a video with voiceover from Shawn Michaels that saw the NXT 2.0 logo turn into a new one that is more remniscent of the old “Black & Gold” logo, as you can see below.
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced matches for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:. * NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Tyler Bate vs. JD McDonagh. * Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade. * Ora Mensah debuts.
F1RST Wrestling Saturday Night Nitro Results: Rob Van Dam vs. Dante Martin Becomes A Tag Match
F1RST Wrestling held their Saturday Night Nitro event last night at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Ethan Page def. Jah-C * F1RST Wrestling Uptown VFW Title: Devon Monroe (c) def. Brandon Gore and Lince Dorado and Rylie Jackson. * Free-Range Kara def....
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
Danhausen, Matt Hardy and more are in action on tonight’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:. * Penelope Ford vs. Alice Crowley. * Darius...
Rumor Killer On The Young Bucks Allegedly Sending Feelers To WWE
There has been a rumor on social media that The Young Bucks have sent feelers about possibly going to WWE following the brawl at AEW All Out. The Bucks were suspended from AEW, along with Kenny Omega, CM Punk, Ace Steel and others, pending an investigation. However, it was noted...
