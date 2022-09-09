ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Mercer County HS Teacher, Coach Had Inappropriate Relationship With Teen Student: Prosecutor

By Valerie Musson
 4 days ago
Anthony Linder-Creo, 24, of Robbinsville Photo Credit: Mercer County Prosecutor's Office

A teacher and coach at a Mercer County high school is facing sexual assault and child endangerment charges after having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teen student, authorities said.

Anthony Linder-Creo, 24, was charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree child endangerment, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Linder-Creo, a business teacher and multi-sport coach at Steinert High School, allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student at his Robbinsville home on an occasion in August 2022, Onofri said.

Linder-Creo was taken into custody Thursday and is being held in the Mercer County Correction Center pending a detention hearing.

The investigation is being handled by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit.

Jake
4d ago

lol, what do you expect by putting hot 24 yo guy in school with women under 18 that look like women 20yo plus. women for women and males for males this is a common sense, c'mon people

Analyzer
4d ago

He will live an extremely difficult life after the Court appearance is completed. A sad finish for everyone...

Ceilo Azule
4d ago

Lock that scum up, We know that there's quite a few of you pervs out there praying on kids, single females & those whom cant fight back, I catch you with any children sharing my Bloodline & they'll be fitting you in your new home of internal rest - Facts!!!

