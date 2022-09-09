ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susan Beaty
4d ago

How they choose to live their lives & raise their children is nobody else’s business. For heaven’s sake, leave them alone!!!

Sharon Beiermann
4d ago

please that Harry grieve and give Megan a break. many cruel people out there. sorry Harry you're dealing with this BS

S B
3d ago

I hope Charles gets this family back together. People loved the Queen, but not necessarily the rest of the Royals. if Charles works on it, I think he can do it. Enough bad blood.

The List

Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals

Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
The List

Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
The Independent

CNN’s Don Lemon says Meghan Markle only recently understanding what it’s like to be ‘treated like a Black woman’ is ‘shocking’

Don Lemon has shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle’s latest episode of Archetypes, in which she and Mariah Carey discussed race and their identities as biracial women.During a broadcast of CNN’s New Day on Wednesday, the CNN host praised the Duchess of Sussex for her “eye-opening” podcast and speaking out against “colourism”. However, Lemon expressed that Meghan was speaking from “a place of privilege” because she “did not have to deal with racism until she married a white man.”“What she is coming from is a place of privilege where she did not have to deal with racism until she...
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
The List

The Nickname For Prince Harry That Princess Diana Was Reportedly Troubled By

There's one, crucial way Prince Harry wants to be distinguished from Prince William and Prince Charles, and it involves his late mother, Princess Diana. According to Newsweek, in his book "Diana: Remembering the Princess," Ken Wharfe asserts that the Duke of Sussex "wants to be trusted as Diana was." The wide-ranging biography was written by the princess's former bodyguard and friend, who worked for her from 1987 to 1993. Wharfe was also previously employed by Kensington Palace.
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
