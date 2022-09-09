Read full article on original website
Susan Beaty
4d ago
How they choose to live their lives & raise their children is nobody else’s business. For heaven’s sake, leave them alone!!!
Reply(2)
8
Sharon Beiermann
4d ago
please that Harry grieve and give Megan a break. many cruel people out there. sorry Harry you're dealing with this BS
Reply
8
S B
3d ago
I hope Charles gets this family back together. People loved the Queen, but not necessarily the rest of the Royals. if Charles works on it, I think he can do it. Enough bad blood.
Reply
3
Related
Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals
Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
Do not pretend celebrity princess Meghan Markle can meaningfully advance the cause of racial justice | Sisonke Msimang
It’s difficult to criticise the politics of someone who has been on receiving end of so much racist vitriol, but there isn’t much substance to the Duchess
Biden will not travel with a delegation to Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Buckingham Palace did not invite President Joe Biden to assemble a delegation to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II next week, and instead extended a specific invitation for only the President and first lady, a White House official told CNN.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted
Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
Queen Elizabeth’s Former Staffer Reveals How She Treats Her Employees: ‘You Feel At Ease’
Some former employees of Queen Elizabeth shared their experiences working for the royal family.
U.K.・
Prince William’s ‘Very Clear Indicator’ He Arrived ‘Angry’ at Crucial Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry Meeting — Commentator
Prince William skipped lunch with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry ahead of a meeting about the Sussexes exit in what a commentator called a 'very clear indicator' he'd been 'angry.'
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Prince William After The Queen's Death
While the royal family is mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there are still duties that need to be carried out as her son, King Charles III, ascends to the throne. On September 10, King Charles III was formally proclaimed the sovereign of the United Kingdom during the Accession Ceremony, which was broadcast live on television for the first time, per NPR.
What Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Will Likely Inherit From Queen Elizabeth’s $100 Million Jewelry Collection
This is what we know about Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry collection and what the Duchess of Sussex and the new Princess of Wales could inherit.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
CNN’s Don Lemon says Meghan Markle only recently understanding what it’s like to be ‘treated like a Black woman’ is ‘shocking’
Don Lemon has shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle’s latest episode of Archetypes, in which she and Mariah Carey discussed race and their identities as biracial women.During a broadcast of CNN’s New Day on Wednesday, the CNN host praised the Duchess of Sussex for her “eye-opening” podcast and speaking out against “colourism”. However, Lemon expressed that Meghan was speaking from “a place of privilege” because she “did not have to deal with racism until she married a white man.”“What she is coming from is a place of privilege where she did not have to deal with racism until she...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nelson Mandela’s grandson tells Meghan Markle what she needs to do if she wants to compare herself to apartheid hero
NELSON Mandela's grandson has issued advice to Meghan Markle, telling her what she needs to do if she wants to compare herself to the likes of an apartheid hero. Zwelivelile 'Mandla' Mandela says the Duchess of Sussex needs to "get out there" and help others after she was criticised for comparing herself to the freedom fighter.
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
How Much Power Will Camilla Parker Bowles Have as Queen Consort?
Now that her husband is King of England, how much power will Camilla Parker Bowles have as Queen Consort?
The Nickname For Prince Harry That Princess Diana Was Reportedly Troubled By
There's one, crucial way Prince Harry wants to be distinguished from Prince William and Prince Charles, and it involves his late mother, Princess Diana. According to Newsweek, in his book "Diana: Remembering the Princess," Ken Wharfe asserts that the Duke of Sussex "wants to be trusted as Diana was." The wide-ranging biography was written by the princess's former bodyguard and friend, who worked for her from 1987 to 1993. Wharfe was also previously employed by Kensington Palace.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home
Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
Meghan Markle and Princess Kate Ignore Royal Protocol While Greeting Mourners, Offer Hugs to Crowd
Powerful gestures. Meghan Markle and Princess Kate each offered their sympathies to mourners in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II‘s death — and ignored royal protocols while doing so. The Suits alum, 41, and Prince Harry joined Kate, 40, and Prince William for a walkabout around the Windsor...
Sweet moment Prince William offers steadying hand to Camilla at historic ceremony
THE sweet moment Prince William offers Queen Camilla a steadying hand was spotted during today's Accession ceremony for Charles III. The Prince of Wales helped Camilla onto the stage at St James' Palace as the family come to terms with the loss of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen...
Comments / 11