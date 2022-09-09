Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Britain Says Russia Has Likely Ordered Troops' Withdrawal From Kharkiv Region
(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Monday that Russia has likely ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the entirety of occupied Kharkiv Oblast west of the Oskil River. The UK defence ministry said in a regular update that Ukraine has recaptured territory at least twice the size of...
US News and World Report
U.S. to Discuss New Chips Bill With Taiwan Next Month
TAIPEI (Reuters) - The United States will hold talks with Taiwan next month to discuss new U.S. legislation designed to boost the American semiconductor industry, the top U.S. diplomat in Taipei said on Wednesday. Last month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the Chips and Science Act, which authorised...
German government sells its last shares in Lufthansa
BERLIN (AP) — The German government has sold its last shares in the country’s biggest airline, Lufthansa, which it stepped in to rescue at the height of the coronavirus crisis. The government’s Finance Agency said late Tuesday that the remaining stake of some 9.9% has now been sold to international investors. The agency’s head, Jutta Doenges, said the total proceeds from selling the government’s holdings came to 1.07 billion euros (dollars) — a significant gain over the 306 million euros for which the shares were acquired. Doenges said that “the stabilization of Deutsche Lufthansa AG has been concluded successfully” and “the company is once again in private hands.” Lufthansa, which also owns carriers including Austrian Airlines and Swiss, received a 9 billion-euro government rescue package in mid-2020. The German government took a 20% stake in the company.
BICS, iBASIS, Mobileum, Syniverse & Vodafone Roaming Services Recognised as Leading Champion Roaming Vendors by Kaleido Intelligence
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- Kaleido Intelligence, a leading roaming market research and consulting firm, has announced its latest Roaming Vendor Hub research, providing the most up-to-date rankings and scores for mobile roaming vendors and service providers across 7 different product categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005080/en/ BICS, IBASIS, MOBILEUM, SYNIVERSE & VODAFONE ROAMING SERVICES ARE RECOGNISED AS LEADING CHAMPION ROAMING VENDORS BY KALEIDO INTELLIGENCE. THE ATTACHED IMAGE SHOWS THOSE VENDORS ASSESSED AS CHAMPIONS. 12 VENDORS ACHIEVED THIS ASSESSMENT, FROM 41 VENDORS ASSESSED OVER A 4 MONTH RESEARCH PERIOD. (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Ukraine Continues to Make Significant Gains in the Kharkiv Region, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have continued to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region over the last 24 hours. Russia has likely withdrawn units from the area, but fighting continues around the cities of Kupiansk and Izium, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter. (https://bit.ly/3qtERkv)
US News and World Report
China Reports 1,062 New Coronavirus Cases in Mainland on Sept 13
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 1,062 new COVID-19 infections on Sept. 13, of which 237 were symptomatic and 825 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That is compared with 1,048 new cases a day earlier, 242 symptomatic and 806 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were...
Australia is asking its people one question and it's not whether to keep the King
Within 24 hours of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the first cracks were forming in a carefully choreographed Australian response to the passing of its Head of State.
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Taiwan Hosts Dozens of Foreign Lawmakers in Washington to Push China Sanctions
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Taiwan's de facto ambassador in Washington, Hsiao Bi-khim, on Tuesday hosted dozens of international lawmakers who back sanctions on China for aggression toward the island, a show of support for Taipei amid military pressure from Beijing. The unannounced gathering of about 60 parliamentarians from Europe, Asia and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Exclusive-U.S. Considers China Sanctions to Deter Taiwan Action, Taiwan Presses EU
TAIPEI/FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is considering options for a sanctions package against China to deter it from invading Taiwan, with the European Union coming under diplomatic pressure from Taipei to do the same, according to sources familiar with the discussions. The sources said the deliberations in Washington and...
Comments / 0