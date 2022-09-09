ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, NC

Newport Board of Commissioners discuss several items, including approval of funds for dog park

By MATTHEW ADKINS NEWS-TIMES
carolinacoastonline.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Bogue leaders to consider changes to acquisition grant for town park

BOGUE — Bogue town council members will consider a proposal Monday, Sept. 19 to switch a grant that is currently earmarked for the acquisition of property for a town park to a development grant to develop a parcel the town expects to receive by the end of the year for the same purpose.
BOGUE, NC
wcti12.com

Lenoir County offers new permits for concealed handgun holders

Lenoir County, North Carolina — Lenoir County has started offering new permits for concealed handgun holders. Sheriff Ronnie Ingram and the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office will now issue plastic credit card style concealed handgun permit cards. The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office is the first in the state to offer...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport, NC
Government
City
Newport, NC
publicradioeast.org

Bridge demolition scheduled, 7-mile detour will impact travel into next year

In Pitt county, the bridge spanning Chicod Creek on South Grimesland Bridge Road is scheduled to close Wednesday morning for demolition. The North Carolina Department of Transportation contractor will close the site around 8:30 and begin taking down the 47-year-old bridge, to make way for a more modern structure. The...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pitt County bridge replacement begins Wednesday

GRIMESLAND, N.C. – The bridge spanning Chicod Creek on South Grimesland Bridge Road is scheduled to close this week, so the bridge can be replaced. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will close the site around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and begin to demolish the 47-year-old bridge, then build a modern structure. The new bridge […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

Emissions inspection requirement to end in Onslow County

Vehicle owners in Onslow, Lee and Rockingham counties will no longer need emissions tests starting Nov. 1, but vehicle safety inspections are still required in all counties. After Nov. 1, New Hanover County will be the only coastal county to continue requiring emissions tests. Moves to eliminate emission testing requirements...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Land Use#Nrac
wcti12.com

Pitt County bridge to be replaced

GRIMESLAND, Pitt County — The bridge over Chicod Creek on South Grimesland Bridge Road is scheduled to close this week for it to be replaced. NC Department of Transportation officials said the bridge will close around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. They said the bridge will be demolished...
PITT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Beaufort police officers receive Life Saving Award

BEAUFORT - Three Beaufort police officers were presented with the department's Life Saving Award during a commissioner meeting Monday, Sept. 12 for their quick response to crisis situations. Officer Jared Meyer, Sgt. Shephard Newman and officer Michael Dennis received the award for their actions that directly resulted in preventing multiple...
BEAUFORT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
carolinacoastonline.com

Sarah Garner, 27; service held

Sarah Francis Garner, 27, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center, in Greenville. Sarah was a champion horse barrel racer, devoted mother of her children and will be missed by all. A Funeral Service was held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 10,...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Holly Jacobs, 63; no service

Holly Dee Jacobs, 63, a resident of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home. Holly was an accomplished singer who had her own band and played at many night clubs in the Hartford, CT area in the nineties. She was a successful business owner throughout the eighties and nineties, and most recently worked as a cosmetologist and excelled in style and custom color.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
neusenews.com

Another Rabid Raccoon Found in Lenoir County

On September 9, 2022, The Lenoir County Health Department received confirmation from the North Carolina State Laboratory that another raccoon has tested positive for rabies. The animal was located in Kinston between Vernon Avenue and the Neuse River west of Queen Street. This is the sixth raccoon in 2022 that...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Two spectacular mullet blow rounds exit backwaters into ocean

Last week, I introduced the idea of a “mullet blow” where soon-to-be spawning finger mullet and striped mulled leave the warm confines of our backwaters, exiting en masse into the inlets and emerging into the ocean where they take a right turn to the south. This year, we...
EMERALD ISLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Randolph Grady Sr., 93; service September 14

Randolph Oren Grady, Sr., 93, known to everyone as “Grady” of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home. His service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Harkers Island United Methodist Church with Pastor Lee Pittard presiding. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service. Interment, with military honors, will follow at the Willie D. Willis Cemetery on Harkers Island. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
HARKERS ISLAND, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Emerald Isle to honor retiring Public Works Director Artie Dunn

EMERALD ISLE — Town residents will honor retiring longtime Public Works Director Artie Dunn in a reception Tuesday night prior to the board of commissioners monthly meeting. Light food and refreshments will be available at the reception, which will be from 5 to 6 p.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room beside the police department.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WITN

Craven County holds ceremony at 9/11 memorial site

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County joined together Sunday to honor the lives lost and remember those who are still affected by the events of September 11th, 2001. It’s been 21 years since the twin towers fell to the ground in New York City. At exactly 8:46 in the morning on that dark day, American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, killing everyone aboard and hundreds inside.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy