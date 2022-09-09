Newport Board of Commissioners discuss several items, including approval of funds for dog park

Randolph Oren Grady, Sr., 93, known to everyone as “Grady” of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home. His service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Harkers Island United Methodist Church with Pastor Lee Pittard presiding. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service. Interment, with military honors, will follow at the Willie D. Willis Cemetery on Harkers Island. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.

