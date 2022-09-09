Newport Board of Commissioners discuss several items, including approval of funds for dog park

Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Bogue leaders to consider changes to acquisition grant for town park
BOGUE — Bogue town council members will consider a proposal Monday, Sept. 19 to switch a grant that is currently earmarked for the acquisition of property for a town park to a development grant to develop a parcel the town expects to receive by the end of the year for the same purpose.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret purchases golf course easement to allow stormwater drainage improvements
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted 5-0 Monday night to spend $16,000 to purchase an easement across a fairway in Star Hill Golf Club to enable improved drainage and alleviate occasional bad flooding in the Sutton Drive/Sutton Place area. The board met in the town hall and online...
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City, DOT seek comments on proposed changes to intersections on Highway 70
MOREHEAD CITY — The town of Morehead City and the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) are seeking community feedback on the potential construction of reduced-conflict intersections along a portion of Highway 70. In an effort to address safety concerns, NCDOT is proposing a conceptual plan that would include impacts...
wcti12.com
Lenoir County offers new permits for concealed handgun holders
Lenoir County, North Carolina — Lenoir County has started offering new permits for concealed handgun holders. Sheriff Ronnie Ingram and the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office will now issue plastic credit card style concealed handgun permit cards. The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office is the first in the state to offer...
publicradioeast.org
Bridge demolition scheduled, 7-mile detour will impact travel into next year
In Pitt county, the bridge spanning Chicod Creek on South Grimesland Bridge Road is scheduled to close Wednesday morning for demolition. The North Carolina Department of Transportation contractor will close the site around 8:30 and begin taking down the 47-year-old bridge, to make way for a more modern structure. The...
Pitt County bridge replacement begins Wednesday
GRIMESLAND, N.C. – The bridge spanning Chicod Creek on South Grimesland Bridge Road is scheduled to close this week, so the bridge can be replaced. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will close the site around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and begin to demolish the 47-year-old bridge, then build a modern structure. The new bridge […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle bridge lane closures resume, work expected to be complete by spring
EMERALD ISLE — Work restarted Tuesday after a summer hiatus on the long-running project to preserve the life of the high-rise bridge between Emerald Isle and Cape Carteret/Cedar Point on the mainland. Lane closures began Tuesday night and will continue through next spring. According to the town, a contractor...
coastalreview.org
Emissions inspection requirement to end in Onslow County
Vehicle owners in Onslow, Lee and Rockingham counties will no longer need emissions tests starting Nov. 1, but vehicle safety inspections are still required in all counties. After Nov. 1, New Hanover County will be the only coastal county to continue requiring emissions tests. Moves to eliminate emission testing requirements...
wcti12.com
Pitt County bridge to be replaced
GRIMESLAND, Pitt County — The bridge over Chicod Creek on South Grimesland Bridge Road is scheduled to close this week for it to be replaced. NC Department of Transportation officials said the bridge will close around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. They said the bridge will be demolished...
carolinacoastonline.com
Beaufort police officers receive Life Saving Award
BEAUFORT - Three Beaufort police officers were presented with the department's Life Saving Award during a commissioner meeting Monday, Sept. 12 for their quick response to crisis situations. Officer Jared Meyer, Sgt. Shephard Newman and officer Michael Dennis received the award for their actions that directly resulted in preventing multiple...
Residents, officials reflect on four years after Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina
POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Wednesday marks four years since Hurricane Florence officially made landfall in Eastern North Carolina. The storm caused extensive damage across the area, and many are still picking up the pieces years later. “A lot of people lost, I saw a lot of stuff sitting on the side of the road, a […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center to present 'Florence, Four Years Later'
HARKERS ISLAND — As part of its Community Night series, the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island will present the program “Florence, Four Years Later” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Supper will begin at 6 p.m., with the program beginning at 7.
Local parents concerned about intersection in front of Dixon High School
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) – Some parents in Onslow County are raising concerns about an intersection in front of a local high school. Some say the turn into Dixon High School off Highway 17 becomes extremely congested in the mornings and afternoons. “In the mornings as parents are arriving, the line to go and […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Sarah Garner, 27; service held
Sarah Francis Garner, 27, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center, in Greenville. Sarah was a champion horse barrel racer, devoted mother of her children and will be missed by all. A Funeral Service was held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 10,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Holly Jacobs, 63; no service
Holly Dee Jacobs, 63, a resident of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home. Holly was an accomplished singer who had her own band and played at many night clubs in the Hartford, CT area in the nineties. She was a successful business owner throughout the eighties and nineties, and most recently worked as a cosmetologist and excelled in style and custom color.
neusenews.com
Another Rabid Raccoon Found in Lenoir County
On September 9, 2022, The Lenoir County Health Department received confirmation from the North Carolina State Laboratory that another raccoon has tested positive for rabies. The animal was located in Kinston between Vernon Avenue and the Neuse River west of Queen Street. This is the sixth raccoon in 2022 that...
carolinacoastonline.com
Two spectacular mullet blow rounds exit backwaters into ocean
Last week, I introduced the idea of a “mullet blow” where soon-to-be spawning finger mullet and striped mulled leave the warm confines of our backwaters, exiting en masse into the inlets and emerging into the ocean where they take a right turn to the south. This year, we...
carolinacoastonline.com
Randolph Grady Sr., 93; service September 14
Randolph Oren Grady, Sr., 93, known to everyone as “Grady” of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home. His service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Harkers Island United Methodist Church with Pastor Lee Pittard presiding. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service. Interment, with military honors, will follow at the Willie D. Willis Cemetery on Harkers Island. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle to honor retiring Public Works Director Artie Dunn
EMERALD ISLE — Town residents will honor retiring longtime Public Works Director Artie Dunn in a reception Tuesday night prior to the board of commissioners monthly meeting. Light food and refreshments will be available at the reception, which will be from 5 to 6 p.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room beside the police department.
WITN
Craven County holds ceremony at 9/11 memorial site
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County joined together Sunday to honor the lives lost and remember those who are still affected by the events of September 11th, 2001. It’s been 21 years since the twin towers fell to the ground in New York City. At exactly 8:46 in the morning on that dark day, American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, killing everyone aboard and hundreds inside.
