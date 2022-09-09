Read full article on original website
islandfreepress.org
High risk of rip currents continues Monday; N.C. Highway 12 unimpacted by Hurricane Earl
Video of the S-Curves in northern Rodanthe over the weekend by Altitude 12. A high risk of rip currents continues on Monday throughout the Outer Banks, due to the effects of the remnants of Hurricane Earl, per an update from the National Weather Service. An elevated threat of rip currents...
islandfreepress.org
Night driving for ORVs reopens on Sept. 15, and more National Seashore updates for the week of September 13
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore (CHNS) announced several recent updates and news items related to recreational activities and seashore conditions on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands. News items and events related to the National Seashore for the week of September 13 include the following:. Seashore Updates. Night driving (24 hours a...
islandfreepress.org
Sea turtle nest excavation to take place on September 14 on Ocracoke Island
Visitors and residents on Ocracoke Island are invited to join rangers at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore for a public sea turtle nest excavation on Wednesday, September 14. The excavation will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m., and visitors can park in the lot adjacent to the NPS Campground, and next to ORV Ramp 68. The nest is located 0.05 miles north of Ramp 68.
Overwash, house moving, and rip currents along beach in Rodanthe
RODANTHE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The above video is about long-term beach erosion along North Carolina's Outer Banks. Visitors are urged to avoid part of the beach along the Outer Banks this weekend. Officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore said ocean conditions are leading to overwash and rough...
outerbanksvoice.com
Swells from distant Hurricane Earl will make ocean unsafe for swimming
High rip current risk for all area beaches Thursday, Sept. 8. Minor coastal flooding possible Thursday evening into the weekend (during high tides) HIGH rip current risk at all area beaches today including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke. Swells from distant Hurricane Earl will bring powerful rip currents from Duck to Ocracoke. Ocean conditions will be unsafe for swimming. Obey RED Flags, stay out of the water! Strongest rip currents often occur a couple hours either side of low tide, which is around 12:10 pm today.
wataugaonline.com
NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Friday September 9, 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009-010-012-015-WVZ042>044-507-508-101200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Grayson-Mercer- Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- 454 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday. Widespread rainfall,...
islandfreepress.org
Hurricane Earl expected to bring life-threatening rip currents through the weekend; Oceanside flooding possible
Hurricane Earl is expected to produce strong swells and an extended period of dangerous rip currents through the weekend, along with the possibility of minor oceanside flooding along the Outer Banks, per a Wednesday evening update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport/Morehead City Office. “As a result of Hurricane...
The Post and Courier
Charleston County expected to see heavy rainfall, 2 to 5 inches, through Saturday
The Lowcountry can expect a wet end to the week as the National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rainfall and possible flooding across southeastern South Carolina and Georgia. Between 2 to 5 inches of rain is expected to fall through Saturday, with some areas possibly seeing higher amounts, according to...
publicradioeast.org
Seashore officials asking visitors to avoid OBX beaches amid overwash and rough surf
Outer Banks officials are cautioning beach visitors to avoid one particular strand this weekend and into next week as distant Hurricane Earl is churning up the North Carolina shoreline. Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors are asked to avoid the beach between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive...
WITN
Red flags posted at NC beaches warning of high rip current risk
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Though Hurricane Earl is expected to stay offshore, the impacts will still be felt at the beaches along our coast prompting towns to post red flags through the weekend warning of a high rip current threat. Visitors to Atlantic Beach Thursday were eager to jump...
North Carolina’s Lake Lure area under ‘state of emergency’ after flash flooding
LAKE LURE, N.C. – The area around Lake Lure, the sprawling lake which lies at the foot of Chimney Rock, is under a state of emergency because of flash flooding. The declaration includes all of Rutherford County, the town’s website says, to enable town employees to activate emergency plans. The town of Lake Lure, which […]
islandfreepress.org
Hatteras Community Sailing is hosting its 2nd Annual Hatteras Lighthouse One Design Regatta Sept 23-25
Hatteras Community Sailing is hosting its 2nd Annual Hatteras Lighthouse One Design Regatta this Sept 23-25 at Frisco Woods. This year, in addition to a wonderfully fun sailing event, there will be a “Build your own boat” Boatbuilders Challenge on Saturday afternoon Sept 24. Youth and even the...
