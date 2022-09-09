High rip current risk for all area beaches Thursday, Sept. 8. Minor coastal flooding possible Thursday evening into the weekend (during high tides) HIGH rip current risk at all area beaches today including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke. Swells from distant Hurricane Earl will bring powerful rip currents from Duck to Ocracoke. Ocean conditions will be unsafe for swimming. Obey RED Flags, stay out of the water! ​Strongest rip currents often occur a couple hours either side of low tide, which is around 12:10 pm today.

DUCK, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO