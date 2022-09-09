ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodanthe, NC

Comments / 1

Related
islandfreepress.org

Night driving for ORVs reopens on Sept. 15, and more National Seashore updates for the week of September 13

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore (CHNS) announced several recent updates and news items related to recreational activities and seashore conditions on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands. News items and events related to the National Seashore for the week of September 13 include the following:. Seashore Updates. Night driving (24 hours a...
HATTERAS, NC
islandfreepress.org

Sea turtle nest excavation to take place on September 14 on Ocracoke Island

Visitors and residents on Ocracoke Island are invited to join rangers at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore for a public sea turtle nest excavation on Wednesday, September 14. The excavation will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m., and visitors can park in the lot adjacent to the NPS Campground, and next to ORV Ramp 68. The nest is located 0.05 miles north of Ramp 68.
OCRACOKE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morehead City, NC
City
Rodanthe, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Swells from distant Hurricane Earl will make ocean unsafe for swimming

High rip current risk for all area beaches Thursday, Sept. 8. Minor coastal flooding possible Thursday evening into the weekend (during high tides) HIGH rip current risk at all area beaches today including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke. Swells from distant Hurricane Earl will bring powerful rip currents from Duck to Ocracoke. Ocean conditions will be unsafe for swimming. Obey RED Flags, stay out of the water! ​Strongest rip currents often occur a couple hours either side of low tide, which is around 12:10 pm today.
DUCK, NC
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Friday September 9, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009-010-012-015-WVZ042>044-507-508-101200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Grayson-Mercer- Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- 454 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday. Widespread rainfall,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Coastal Flooding#National Weather Service#Coastal Flood Advisory#The Outer Banks#N C Highway 12#Ene
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
islandfreepress.org

Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week Ms. Pookie

Meet the Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week, Ms. Pookie, courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information on Ms. Pookie, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca/
PETS
UPI News

Squirrel knocks out power to 10,000 customers in Virginia

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Utility officials in Virginia said 10,000 customers, including at least two schools, were without power for over an hour when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment. Dominion Energy spokeswoman Bonita Billingsley Harris said in a Twitter post that the power outage began about 8:45...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Queen Elizabeth's ties to North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 leaving behind a seven-decade legacy around the world, including in North Carolina. In Manteo, N.C., a 16th-century replica vessel sits in the waters of Roanoke Island Festival Park. The ship, named after the monarch, is...
MANTEO, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

New invasive species found in 2 NC counties

(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy