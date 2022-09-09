Read full article on original website
Buckle Up: Here Are Massachusetts’ Costliest Crash Locations
It takes skill to drive in Massachusetts as the pace is fast and often unruly. One wrong move or failure to use your turn signal can result in unwanted accidents, injury or death. According to MassDOT, in the past 12 years,1,630,592 crashes have occurred in Massachusetts, 4,397 of them fatal.
The 10 Most Badly Mispronounced Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
Pronunciation is important! You never want to mispronounce anything, ever. It can totally bring a conversation to a halt. Typically, before you even attempt to pronounce something that you're not exactly sure about, the best thing to do is ask someone else. Or maybe just Google it. However, there are times when people may be too prideful to do such a thing, so they will attempt to say it, and fail miserably because they way they pronounced it is simply wrong. It just so happens that Massachusetts has a few cities and towns that are mispronounced quite often.
Lemonade Stands Are Illegal In 36 States, What About Massachusetts?
My son desperately wants a gas powered 4-wheeler. I mean, what nearly 7 year-old doesn't? 😁 I was explaining to him over the weekend that, for the most part, you have to WORK hard for anything you want in life. For any parent out there, I'm sure you can relate to the whole "value of a dollar" conversation.
Massachusetts State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash In The Berkshires
A tragic motorcycle accident in the town of Florida over the weekend that resulted in a fatality is being investigated by State Troopers from the Cheshire barracks. The accident happened Saturday evening. According to a social media alert from the Massachusetts State Police, Saturday evening at approximately 8:11 p.m., State...
Massachusetts Gas Prices Continue to Fall, Are Cheapest Since Last Winter
The average gas price in the state of Massachusetts is the cheapest it's been since this past winter. Over the past couple months, gas prices have continued to steadily decline. That average gas price in the Bay State is now under $4. The national average gas price is currently at...
Top Ten States with Best and Worst Credit Scores: See Where Massachusetts Lands
We all know that money makes the world go round. Hate it or love it, that's a fact. Those who don't have it, desperately want it. Those who do have it can't seem to get enough. Money management skills have a huge influence on our adult lives. Credit scores, income-to-debt...
Do You Find This Beloved Term for Massachusetts Residents Offensive?
Massachusetts is known for many things, including the Boston Tea Party, Plymouth Rock, rabid sports fans, and of course that terrible Boston accent. But there is a lot more to our proud Massachusetts heritage than just those things. Like our terrible driving, or that fact that some people think we're "loud" or "obnoxious" or "hard-headed" (or is that just me?)
Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights To Warn Of Police In Massachusetts?
Sgt. Marc Maddalena from the Pittsfield Police Department was nice enough to join "Slater and Marjo" on Thursday morning to talk about speeding in the city. I polled the 95.9 listeners on what streets they think people speed on the most. The Poll Results:. 5. Valentine Rd. 4. Cheshire Rd.
Can You Legally Live in An RV In Massachusetts?
Now that summer is coming to an end, which means camping season wraps up for 2022. This is usually the time of year where people starting "Winterizing" their Camper/RV. What is "Winterizing" you may ask? For example, draining out any water tanks so they don't freeze up in the winter and destroy plumbing. Another example is keeping any pests out of the vehicle through the winter months.
MA Taxpayers: Are You Ready To Receive Some MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH?
Thanks to an obscure law that was enacted back in 1986, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker plans to return up to $3 billion which will be equally distributed to Bay state taxpayers from the Berkshires to Boston as a surplus that totals over $2 billion is ready to go into people's wallets. His office stated the following in this matter:
Massachusetts Residents Need To Know This Before Camping
Labor Weekend Holiday, the unofficial end to summer. I decided to go on a camping trip up in the mountains in a small town we call Washington, MA. My girlfriend and I packed all the essentials for camping you know the typical toiletries, pillows, blankets, air mattress, food, drinks, cooking utensils, and of course the flat top propane grill. Along with some extra propane tanks to be safe.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
The Rainiest Month in Massachusetts May Not be What You Expect
As I write this I'm looking out the window on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington and I'm delighted to see rain steadily hitting the ground. I don't think anyone in the Berkshires or Massachusetts would argue that rain is much needed in our area and to get two days of the wet stuff is welcomed by many. Sure, it's a bit dark and dreary but I'll take it if it means alleviating the drought conditions that we have been dealing with for the past several weeks. It definitely has been a weird and dry summer but many can't complain about the beautiful days we have had over the past couple of months.
5 Reasons Why Pineapple Does NOT Belong on Pizza in Massachusetts
There's no disputing that pretty much EVERYONE loves pizza! That much, we can agree on. Unfortunately, there are certain topping that really just do NOT belong on pizza. And the one topping that does not and should never go on pizza is pineapple! Some will agree with me, but those who don't are outraged that I had the nerve to type that. As they should, this is a vastly polarizing topic. So let's discuss why this is...
When Is It Officially “Fall” In The Berkshires?
We usually can't just say it's Fall just by looking at the calendar right? It's that time of year where wind down summer and prepare for cooler weather. Leaves being to change color and fall from trees. Personally, I do get disappointed when summer comes to an end because I feel as though there wasn't of time for all hot weather related activates that I had planned.
Western Massachusetts Farm Makes List of Top Ten Charming Pumpkin Patches
It's hard to believe it's already September. Although it's not yet officially fall in Massachusetts, Berkshire County residents are embracing the best season of the year. It's the most gorgeous time of year to live in the western Massachusetts hills, as the leaves start to change and the nights get cooler.
Keep Alert, South County Berkshires Roadwork Is Happening
This is the time of year when they start jam-packing as much roadwork as they can before the weather turns. If you are traveling down in south county and heading for I-90, be aware of roadwork being done this week. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will conduct daytime bridge repair work and overnight guardrail repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Stockbridge, Lee, and Becket from Today through Friday, Sept. 9.
It’s Illegal To Own More Than 3 Dogs In This Massachusetts Town
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard us talking to The Berkshire Humane Society on Wednesday about cats, owning too many cats, and the fact that my best buddy's mom was THE cat lady of the neighborhood. Obviously, people LOVE their pets, but can it be...
Massachusetts Woman’s Ex, Who Told Her He’d Kill Her, Pleads Guilty To Cyberstalking
A Massachusetts woman who has been the target of numerous threats and incidents of harassment and intimidation from her ex, a Connecticut man, is finally seeing some retribution. According to the Department of Justice in Boston(DOJ), a New Haven, Connecticut man, 31-year-old Marshall Fain, has pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and...
The Berkshires Makes National List of Best Places to Visit in the Fall
We haven't technically hit Fall yet this year, but so many cannot stop talking about the Berkshires as a great place to visit this fall. Recently, the Berkshires was mentioned by publications in articles that included, 'The 10 Places to Visit in Massachusetts This Fall' and it was also included as having one of the top hikes in the state. But now we're getting plenty of recognition on a national scale thanks to our Fall appeal in the Berkshires.
