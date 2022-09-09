ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WNAW 94.7

The 10 Most Badly Mispronounced Cities and Towns in Massachusetts

Pronunciation is important! You never want to mispronounce anything, ever. It can totally bring a conversation to a halt. Typically, before you even attempt to pronounce something that you're not exactly sure about, the best thing to do is ask someone else. Or maybe just Google it. However, there are times when people may be too prideful to do such a thing, so they will attempt to say it, and fail miserably because they way they pronounced it is simply wrong. It just so happens that Massachusetts has a few cities and towns that are mispronounced quite often.
WNAW 94.7

Do You Find This Beloved Term for Massachusetts Residents Offensive?

Massachusetts is known for many things, including the Boston Tea Party, Plymouth Rock, rabid sports fans, and of course that terrible Boston accent. But there is a lot more to our proud Massachusetts heritage than just those things. Like our terrible driving, or that fact that some people think we're "loud" or "obnoxious" or "hard-headed" (or is that just me?)
WNAW 94.7

Can You Legally Live in An RV In Massachusetts?

Now that summer is coming to an end, which means camping season wraps up for 2022. This is usually the time of year where people starting "Winterizing" their Camper/RV. What is "Winterizing" you may ask? For example, draining out any water tanks so they don't freeze up in the winter and destroy plumbing. Another example is keeping any pests out of the vehicle through the winter months.
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Residents Need To Know This Before Camping

Labor Weekend Holiday, the unofficial end to summer. I decided to go on a camping trip up in the mountains in a small town we call Washington, MA. My girlfriend and I packed all the essentials for camping you know the typical toiletries, pillows, blankets, air mattress, food, drinks, cooking utensils, and of course the flat top propane grill. Along with some extra propane tanks to be safe.
The Rainiest Month in Massachusetts May Not be What You Expect

As I write this I'm looking out the window on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington and I'm delighted to see rain steadily hitting the ground. I don't think anyone in the Berkshires or Massachusetts would argue that rain is much needed in our area and to get two days of the wet stuff is welcomed by many. Sure, it's a bit dark and dreary but I'll take it if it means alleviating the drought conditions that we have been dealing with for the past several weeks. It definitely has been a weird and dry summer but many can't complain about the beautiful days we have had over the past couple of months.
5 Reasons Why Pineapple Does NOT Belong on Pizza in Massachusetts

There's no disputing that pretty much EVERYONE loves pizza! That much, we can agree on. Unfortunately, there are certain topping that really just do NOT belong on pizza. And the one topping that does not and should never go on pizza is pineapple! Some will agree with me, but those who don't are outraged that I had the nerve to type that. As they should, this is a vastly polarizing topic. So let's discuss why this is...
WNAW 94.7

When Is It Officially “Fall” In The Berkshires?

We usually can't just say it's Fall just by looking at the calendar right? It's that time of year where wind down summer and prepare for cooler weather. Leaves being to change color and fall from trees. Personally, I do get disappointed when summer comes to an end because I feel as though there wasn't of time for all hot weather related activates that I had planned.
WNAW 94.7

Keep Alert, South County Berkshires Roadwork Is Happening

This is the time of year when they start jam-packing as much roadwork as they can before the weather turns. If you are traveling down in south county and heading for I-90, be aware of roadwork being done this week. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will conduct daytime bridge repair work and overnight guardrail repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Stockbridge, Lee, and Becket from Today through Friday, Sept. 9.
WNAW 94.7

The Berkshires Makes National List of Best Places to Visit in the Fall

We haven't technically hit Fall yet this year, but so many cannot stop talking about the Berkshires as a great place to visit this fall. Recently, the Berkshires was mentioned by publications in articles that included, 'The 10 Places to Visit in Massachusetts This Fall' and it was also included as having one of the top hikes in the state. But now we're getting plenty of recognition on a national scale thanks to our Fall appeal in the Berkshires.
WNAW 94.7

