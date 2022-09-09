Read full article on original website
thefreshtoast.com
What Is THC-H And Is It Really 10 Time Stronger Than Regular THC?
THC-H is the latest cannabinoid in town. Compared to the very potent delta-9 THC and THC-P, THC-H is sure to give you that extra nudge. New findings always seem to come up almost on a daily basis on the cannabis front, bringing a surplus of active compounds such as flavonoids, cannabinoids, and terpenes that create special experiences upon mixing and matching.
Illegal immigrants who entered US since Biden took office to cost taxpayers $20+ billion a year: analysis
FIRST ON FOX: The number of illegal immigrants who entered the U.S. since President Biden took office will cost the U.S. taxpayer over $20 billion each year, according to a new analysis by a hawkish immigration group. The study by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), which advocates for...
Gas Prices: Projection for the Rest of 2022
With summer winding down, America is cruising toward fall with the cost of gas moving in the right direction. Record-high fuel prices stretched the budgets of summer travelers across the country --...
CNET
How to Get Health Care When You Don't Have Insurance
Health insurance is a good idea for everyone, even those without any underlying health issues. But health insurance can be really expensive if your employer doesn't pay for it, and navigating the health insurance marketplace can be chaotic and soul-sucking. About 10% of Americans didn't have health insurance in 2020, and most that don't are uninsured because they can't afford it, or don't qualify for financial assistance in their state.
Three in 10 Americans Believe U.S. Will Be Invaded Within 10 Years: Poll
Respondents who identified as Republican voters were more pessimistic about America's future than their Democratic counterparts.
Social Security Benefits Could See The Largest Increase Since 1981
Photo courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Social Security is getting ready to announce the Cost Of Living Increase in October. Each year, usually in October, the Social Security Administration announces the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase for the following year. With the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September 2022 set to be released on Oct. 13, the COLA should be announced around that same time.
Google is making life easier for Medicaid and Medicare recipients
While looking for healthcare options in the US, it's important that you find assistance from an in-network provider if you have insurance (lest you suffer sticker shock once you see your bill). And while Google already makes that easy, some people depend on federal programs rather than private insurance. If you need help enrolling in Medicare and/or Medicaid, want to know more about plans, or find healthcare providers that accept them, Google is making it easier to find whatever you need on its search results.
The United States government poisoned people during Prohibition
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Conspiracy theories are one of the most whacky and fascinating things you can encounter. Most of the time, these conspiracy theories do not have any base in reality and are only there for the entertainment purposes of most of the public. However, some of conspiracy theories are not just theories; they get confirmed years later for some reason. In this article, we will talk about one of the conspiracy theories which were confirmed by the government itself.
New Yorkers freed from COVID-19 state of emergency 2 months before election
(The Center Square) – Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters Monday that a COVID-19 emergency order she has twice extended was expiring Monday night for New Yorkers. According to multiple media reports, the Democrat made the statement after an event at the National Urban League’s headquarters in New York City. Critics and analysts quickly pointed to the Nov. 8 election against Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, and his rally into her once significant-sized lead.
A $15 minimum wage could lift 7.6 million Americans out of poverty
The Urban Institute published a new analysis on what would happen if the federal minimum wage was increased to $15. The annual family earnings of nearly 56 million affected workers nationwide would rise by an average of $5,600. If no workers lose their jobs with a $15 minimum wage, 7.6...
msn.com
Biden's VA undermining law that gives veterans access to private health care
Sometime in 2021, the Department of Veterans Affairs took down a popular link on its website that explained how veterans can access medical care in the private sector under a law known as the Mission Act. The law was the latest congressional response to the scandal that erupted in 2014,...
Washington Examiner
Gun wrongs: Corporations need to put customers ahead of power-hungry Democrats
A woke Democrat says to jump and, once again, corporate America asks, "How high?" Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has long been clamoring to make Visa apply a special label to gun purchases made using the company's transaction service. Visa finally acquiesced this week, just as MasterCard and American Express had before them. So now, instead of just labeling firearm purchases under the merchant category code of "general merchandise," Visa will create a special category to make it easier for the authorities to pull out and examine gun purchases amid bulk data on credit card use.
Fewer than half of Americans can name all three branches of government, survey finds
Americans’ understanding of basic facts about the U.S. government declined for the first time in six years, as fewer than half in a new survey could name all three branches of government. The Annenberg Public Policy Center’s annual Constitution Day Civics Survey found a significant drop in the percentage...
Beaumont Spectrum lays off 400 employees
(CBS DETROIT) - The Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health system (BHSH) says it is cutting 400 jobs, months after merging. In a statement on Friday, BHSH System says the decision was "difficult" and affects management and employees who do not work with patients. The health system has 64,000 team members."Our health system, like others around the nation, is facing significant financial pressures from historic inflation, rising pharmaceutical and labor costs, COVID 19, expiration of CARES Act funding and reimbursement not proportional with expenses," read the statement. "Joining together as one health system places us in a stronger position to face these challenges,...
msn.com
The Favorite Dog Breed in Every State Has Been Revealed
A new study has revealed the most popular dog breed in every U.S. state, with one particular type of pet pooch leading the way by some considerable distance. Everyone has their reasons for preferring a certain type of dog: some seek a canine that's child friendly, others prioritize a pet pooch who loves walking and the outdoors, and a few even go for a four-legged friend who is happy to sit inside a handbag.
eenews.net
Hearings set to attack fossil fuel industry and its backers
Democrats plan to tear into the fossil fuel industry during a pair of House hearings this week. The House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will meet Wednesday as part of its ongoing investigation of public relations firms’ role in spreading climate change denial. Natural Resources Chair Raúl...
creators.com
Forced Electric Cars Harm Our Planet and Humanity
California outlawed new gasoline cars last week beginning in 2035. This is the latest in the far-left's war on minorities, the poor and the environment. Colorado likely will follow suit to further appease the easily fooled "environmental" professional class. "California to Ban the Sale of New Gasoline Cars: The decision...
DHS finalizes end to Trump-era ‘public charge’ rule for immigrants
The Biden administration finalized a new public charge rule that would eliminate Trump-era policies that penalized low-income immigrants seeking health benefits and other services. The new rule from the Department of Homeland Security settled earlier this month will roll back the types of assistance immigration officers can consider when evaluating...
beefmagazine.com
Biden announces executive order on bioeconomy
As part of the discussion around the administration’s new Cancer Moonshot Initiative announced Sept. 12, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that launched a national biotechnology and biomanufacturing initiative which drew praise from those in agriculture. “Today's action is going to ensure that America leads the world in...
