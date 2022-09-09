ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

townandtourist.com

17 Best Bottomless Brunch Spots in Philadelphia, PA (Top Rated!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. No doubt, Philadelphia is the largest and most populous city in Pennsylvania. As a result, the town holds promises of fun and exciting activities, from hitting the gym and grabbing a French toast to brunching. Of course, grabbing a brunch is one of the best ways to catch fun with your friends, especially on weekends.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Delaware County Leadership: Mike Missanelli

Mike Missanelli, the sports radio personality and cohost of the JAKIB Postgame Show with Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney that debuted yesterday afternoon immediately following the Eagles’ season opener in Detroit, spoke to DELCO Today last month about his humble beginnings growing up in Bristol, where he and his friends made their own baseball diamond. He explained why basketball was originally his favorite sport and how he ended up playing baseball at Penn State.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

A Dearth of Delis: In Remembrance of Philly’s Jewish Eateries

At one time, there was no shortage of Jewish restaurants in Philadelphia. Legendary Kosher steakhouses, dairy restaurants, and delis did brisk business, serving up Eastern European staples that connected American Jews with their culinary heritage. You could live in Wynnewood, work in Center City, and have lunch in Minsk. But by the 1970s, these bastions of ethnic comfort food began to vanish. Where did they go and why?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Three Fall Food Day Trips Within 90 Minutes of Philly

Where to go on a fall Saturday when eating, drinking, and spending time outside are the priorities. If summer is about long vacations, then fall is about short trips out of town to take in nature and relax when it’s actually nice to spend time outside. You might need a layer or two, but these are the surefire ways to spend a beautiful fall day, all within an hour and a half of the city.
NEW HOPE, PA
Person
Stan Drayton
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Daily Voice

These Pennsylvania Natives Won Big At 2022 Emmy Awards

Pennsylvania natives won big at the 2022 Emmy awards on Monday, Sept. 12. Quinta Brunson, 32, of Philadelphia, won her first Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series for the ABC sitcom "Abbott Elementary." It stars Brunson as second-grade teacher Janine Teagues who strives to give her students the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mashed

This Philadelphia Deli Is Older Than Philly Cheesesteaks

Just as The Office cast Scranton into the hearts of TV viewers, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia told viewers about the wonderful and fantastical land of Philadelphia. While real-life Philadelphia unfortunately doesn't include Danny Devito, Charlie Day, and all of the other unsavory and immoral characters of the Gang, this Pennsylvania city is well-known for a wide variety of cultural landmarks and traditions, especially when it comes to food. Be it digging into a fresh, hot Philly-style soft pretzel or enjoying a deli-fresh Italian hoagie, Philadelphia is a melting pot of different foods from many different cultures. But perhaps the most beloved treasure of the Philly culinary scene is the cheesesteak.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
townandtourist.com

45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Wanted For Attempted Murder In Bensalem

Police have issued a warrant against Stanley Wilson . he could be anywhere but police are concentrating their search in Bucks and Philadelphia. He got into an altercation with a mutual acquaintance at the WAWA on Route 1 in the township on September 9,2022. He pulled a knife and stabbed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Townhouse with Bonus Trinity in Grad Hospital

Actually, this handsome old townhouse comes with two-thirds of a trinity included. Together, the two properties are loaded with potential. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I doubt that the owner of this property was thinking this way, but...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
conshystuff.com

Welcome to the New Conshohocken Pizza

I got the chance to pop into the new Conshohocken Pizza last night. The reason I say “new” is there was a Conshohocken Pizza in this exact location (1642 Butler Pike) not that long ago. I ordered a slice of plain just to try them out. While I was waiting for it, I asked if they had any affiliation to the previous Conshohocken Pizza, they said no, they are actually connected to Blue Bell Pizza.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA

