Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
What to Drink at Philly Halloween Pop-up Bar Nightmare Before TinselMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia is Preparing for Busses of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
High-tech grocery store chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
Fall Fun Activities at the PHS Pop Up Gardens in Manayunk and on South StreetMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Expert Picks This Item as Worst Snack You Can Buy at Wawa
Out of all of the things that you can buy at Wawa, what's the worst item you can grab as a snack?. The editors at Philadelphia Magazine recently assembled their "Worst of Philly 2022" list and they answered that question. Well, technically two snacks made the list, but one is...
townandtourist.com
17 Best Bottomless Brunch Spots in Philadelphia, PA (Top Rated!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. No doubt, Philadelphia is the largest and most populous city in Pennsylvania. As a result, the town holds promises of fun and exciting activities, from hitting the gym and grabbing a French toast to brunching. Of course, grabbing a brunch is one of the best ways to catch fun with your friends, especially on weekends.
5 Places in Delaware County Where the Roast Pork Sandwich is King
John' Morton's Tavern made a best of Philly pork sandwich list. While hoagies and cheesesteaks rule the Philly food landscape, let’s not also forget Philadelphia’s other unique signature sandwich offer–the pork sandwich. Here are five places in Delaware County where you won’t be disappointed, writes Alexandra Jones...
Delaware County Leadership: Mike Missanelli
Mike Missanelli, the sports radio personality and cohost of the JAKIB Postgame Show with Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney that debuted yesterday afternoon immediately following the Eagles’ season opener in Detroit, spoke to DELCO Today last month about his humble beginnings growing up in Bristol, where he and his friends made their own baseball diamond. He explained why basketball was originally his favorite sport and how he ended up playing baseball at Penn State.
A Dearth of Delis: In Remembrance of Philly’s Jewish Eateries
At one time, there was no shortage of Jewish restaurants in Philadelphia. Legendary Kosher steakhouses, dairy restaurants, and delis did brisk business, serving up Eastern European staples that connected American Jews with their culinary heritage. You could live in Wynnewood, work in Center City, and have lunch in Minsk. But by the 1970s, these bastions of ethnic comfort food began to vanish. Where did they go and why?
Chester County Boasts One of Philadelphia’s 14 Most-Walkable Suburbs
Walkable suburbs and neighborhoods are currently all the rage in the real estate world as developers rush to add foot-friendly amenities to car-centric places. Meanwhile, towns in the Philadelphia region, including those in Chester County, were built for strolling in the first place, according to Philadelphia magazine. According to Walk...
Phillymag.com
Three Fall Food Day Trips Within 90 Minutes of Philly
Where to go on a fall Saturday when eating, drinking, and spending time outside are the priorities. If summer is about long vacations, then fall is about short trips out of town to take in nature and relax when it’s actually nice to spend time outside. You might need a layer or two, but these are the surefire ways to spend a beautiful fall day, all within an hour and a half of the city.
Philadelphia prepares for potential arrival of migrant buses | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Phillymag.com
#GirlsWhoInk: How Philly’s Femme-Focused Shops Took the Pain Out of My First Tattoo
A Kensington-based “lady tattooer collective” is making its mark on the city. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Body modification was a coming-of-age tradition in my household. My brothers came home bearing tattoos within...
These Pennsylvania Natives Won Big At 2022 Emmy Awards
Pennsylvania natives won big at the 2022 Emmy awards on Monday, Sept. 12. Quinta Brunson, 32, of Philadelphia, won her first Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series for the ABC sitcom "Abbott Elementary." It stars Brunson as second-grade teacher Janine Teagues who strives to give her students the...
fox29.com
Philadelphia-area boy becomes viral sensation after 'terrible sandwich' TikTok video
"Mommy, terrible sandwich!" Those three words are all it took to create one of the most viral back-to-school TikToks this year. It all began when Ricki Weisberg made her son Abe a grape jelly and butter sandwich for his first day of kindergarten. Little did she know - the butter had gone bad!
This Philadelphia Deli Is Older Than Philly Cheesesteaks
Just as The Office cast Scranton into the hearts of TV viewers, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia told viewers about the wonderful and fantastical land of Philadelphia. While real-life Philadelphia unfortunately doesn't include Danny Devito, Charlie Day, and all of the other unsavory and immoral characters of the Gang, this Pennsylvania city is well-known for a wide variety of cultural landmarks and traditions, especially when it comes to food. Be it digging into a fresh, hot Philly-style soft pretzel or enjoying a deli-fresh Italian hoagie, Philadelphia is a melting pot of different foods from many different cultures. But perhaps the most beloved treasure of the Philly culinary scene is the cheesesteak.
townandtourist.com
45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
This Delaware County Restaurant Made a ‘Best Brunch’ List
Brunch is a popular weekend diversion that promises a variety of good food and good times with friends and family. Philadelphia has no shortage of quality places to fill your brunch cravings, including one stand-out in Springfield Township, writes Betty Nelson for Town & Tourist. Tavola Restaurant & Bar, located...
philasun.com
The biggest events and festivals in Philadelphia in Fall 2022 (partial list)
The region is filled with activities and places to explore as the season changes from summer to fall. ABOVE PHOTO: Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest & Spruce Street Harbor Park — Photo courtesy Blue Cross RiverRink. visitphilly.com. Fall is a season of transition. Temperatures drop, leaves change and the days...
Pa. House finds Philly DA Krasner in contempt for failing to comply with subpoena
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has found Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena amid a GOP impeachment effort.
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Wanted For Attempted Murder In Bensalem
Police have issued a warrant against Stanley Wilson . he could be anywhere but police are concentrating their search in Bucks and Philadelphia. He got into an altercation with a mutual acquaintance at the WAWA on Route 1 in the township on September 9,2022. He pulled a knife and stabbed...
Father of 7, a SEPTA conductor, killed in Germantown ambush shooting: Police
The family said right after his wife got inside the home, someone ambushed 37-year-old Daniel Ruley.
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Townhouse with Bonus Trinity in Grad Hospital
Actually, this handsome old townhouse comes with two-thirds of a trinity included. Together, the two properties are loaded with potential. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I doubt that the owner of this property was thinking this way, but...
conshystuff.com
Welcome to the New Conshohocken Pizza
I got the chance to pop into the new Conshohocken Pizza last night. The reason I say “new” is there was a Conshohocken Pizza in this exact location (1642 Butler Pike) not that long ago. I ordered a slice of plain just to try them out. While I was waiting for it, I asked if they had any affiliation to the previous Conshohocken Pizza, they said no, they are actually connected to Blue Bell Pizza.
